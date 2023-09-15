Celebrities Marsai Martin, Bia & Saucy Santana Set To Attend 2023 Beautycon

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Beautycon™ 2023 returns to its hometown of Los Angeles this weekend. The two day event invites rising beauty rebels to define beauty for themselves. Celebrities and influencers like Marsai Martin, Bia and Saucy Santana will be in attendance. Read more about Beautycon™ inside.

Beautycon™ is headed to The Reef September 16-17. The mission of the two day beauty convention is to rally the rising beauty talents and encourage them to define beauty for themselves, challenge contemporary beauty standards, and transcend the aesthetic of attraction. As Beautycon™ invites guests to join a revolutionary path toward an inclusive landscape where individuality is expressed, celebrated and welcomed. The 2023 LA event will be executed by empowering those who embrace their own unique perspectives, existences, and experiences. The 2-day celebration will bring together a lineup that will have guests immersed in the world of beauty, fashion, culture and entertainment, including a special fireside chat with award-winning actress, producer and entrepreneur, Marsai Martin, who will share her best beauty lessons and offer an exciting look into the new ventures of her brand, Mari by Marsai.

Beautycon™ will also provide the opportunity to hear and engage with beauty personality Alabama Barker, award-winning rapper & influencer Saucy Santana, multi-hyphenate artist Rico Nasty, a musical performance from chart-topping artist and co-owner & co-founder of Beauty For Certain, Bia and many more speakers, influencers and creators. The entire convention will be hosted by Emira D’Spain and Nyma Tang.

There will be exclusive panels, insightful summits, electrifying performances and masterclasses. The event is presented by Walmart and some major brands participating in this year’s triumphant return include staple beauty brand Shea Moisture, and established & upcoming brands Biossance, eos, Kinlò Skincare, Mark Anthony, Revlon (Cremé of Nature), Thread Beauty, Topicals and many more.

Ahead of the Beautycon™ Los Angeles festivities, beauty rebels, brands, marketers, influencers and industry members will unite for The Beauties Awards. It’s an invite only dinner and after party honoring the leading innovators in beauty on Friday, September 15, sponsored by Shea Moisture and Meta. Following the dinner, Beautycon™ and Galore will join together, in preparation for the highly anticipated weekend, for a special after party hosted by actor Ashton Sanders and singer & songwriter Lauren Jauregui at The Edition West Hollywood.

Beauty enthusiasts and rebels alike can visit their website for the full set of programming, ticketing information and on-site experiences.