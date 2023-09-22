Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith Shares A Video Of Her & The Late Tupac Lip Syncing To Will Smith’s Song

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith shared a memory with the late Tupac Shakur, dancing and lip synching to a song by her husband Will Smith. The full circle moment is just one of the memories Jada previewed ahead of her upcoming memoir. Watch the throwback video inside.

The 52 year old entertainer posted an excerpt from her upcoming memoir titled Worthy. The post teases “Chapter 5 Advanced Degree,” where she discusses how their three lives became intertwined in a twisted turn of fate.

The caption reads:

CHAPTER- Advanced Degree

Not in a million years would I have dreamed that the Fresh Prince and I would become, um, very acquainted.

Not in a million years did I imagine three lives, their fates, would be so intertwined.

And… I never would have imagined that this video would become a tangible memory, of the last time Pac and I, were simply kids together.

Pac and I lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand by Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince during our Junior year in high school. Who would have thought?

Jada later posted the full video of her and Pac “terribly” lip synching and dancing to The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s song “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

“Here is part of the original video of Pac and I doing a terrible job at lip syncing Parents Just Don’t Understand,” she captioned the second post.

Jada and Pac, who was murdered in September 1996, attended the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland as teens. They became close friends and their relationship was depicted in the 2017 biopic All Eyez on Me, with Demetrius Shipp Jr. as Shakur and Kat Graham as Pinkett Smith.

In a 2015 interview with Howard Stern, Pinkett Smith shared how she “never in my life met a person like Pac,” adding that Shakur had “so much charisma.”

“You know, it’s so funny because now being older, I have more of an understanding of what that was between us,” Pinkett Smith told Stern, 69, when explaining how their relationship never turned romantic. “When you have two young people that have very strong feelings, but there was no physical chemistry between us at all, and it wasn’t even just for me – it was him too.”

The “Red Table Talk” host assumed the “higher power just did not want that.” Pinkett Smith told Stern, “We might have killed each other because we were both so passionate and we love deeply.”

Jada’s upcoming memoir Worthy will be available Oct. 17. Pinkett Smith will begin her book tour in New York the day before.

Check out this adorable throwback of Pac and Jada below: