Run It Back: Apple Original Film ‘Spirited’ Starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds & Octavia Spencer To Be Re-Released In Theaters

Today (November 16th), Apple Original Films announced that its hit, holiday musical comedy, Spirited, starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer is coming back to theaters for a limited theatrical run this holiday season. Beginning November 24th in the United States and Canada, and December 1st in the U.K. and Ireland, the original and special sing-along versions of Spirited will also be re-released theatrically. Also, the sing-along version of Spirited will become available to stream for the first time ever, beginning on Friday, December 1st on Apple TV+.

Since its debut last holiday season, Spirited has received wide acclaim and has been hailed as “an instant Christmas classic” with “show-stopping numbers reminiscent of the golden age of movie musicals.” The sing-along version of Spirited invited fans to get into the holiday spirit by belting out tunes composed by Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul including fan-favorite “Good Afternoon,” as well as joyful tracks “Bringin’ Back Christmas,” “That Christmas Mornin’ Feeling” and “Do A Little Good.”

In Spirited, each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale. Ferrell and Reynolds star in the film alongside Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page and the voice talents of Tracy Morgan.

In this modern retelling, Spirited is a sweet and spicy holiday treat from director Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family). The film is written by Anders and John Morris, with original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land) and production numbers choreographed by Chloe Arnold (The Late Late Show with James Corden). Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum produce for Gloria Sanchez and George Dewey produces alongside Reynolds for Maximum Effort Productions. David Koplan also produces.