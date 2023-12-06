Celebs Like Cardi B Lose Followers After Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 Fashion Show

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Celebrities lose followers after Balenciaga’s Fall 2024 fashion show. Amongst the biggest hits, Cardi B loses over 130k followers on Instagram after closing the show. Read more details about who was affected by participating in the controversial fashion brand’s latest show inside.

The findings retrieved by Replay Poker reveal that the “‘WAP’ rapper lost 133,619 on Dec. 3, a day after closing the Balenciaga Fall 2024 fashion show in Los Angeles. It represents the artist’s biggest loss of followers in the last 30 days after making her runway debut.

Other celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, who were also in attendance, lost over 300,000 and 450,000 followers, respectively. However, actress Nicole Kidman was announced as Balenciaga’s new ambassador and now gained 5,000 followers.

Kardashian was once closely associated with the brand, but after their controversial advertisements, she condemned them publicly online.

The brand itself has lost 6,082 followers two days since the Fall 2024 show.

The controversies have followed the house after its November 2022 ad campaign featured children carrying teddy bears in BSDM harnesses received widespread criticism, causing an exodus of followers and the hashtag #cancelBalenciaga to trend online.

Representatives from the luxury brand issued an apology and announced plans for a reorganization and a partnership with the National Children’s Alliance (NCA).

A spokesperson for Replay Poker commented on the findings saying, “It’s fascinating to see how, despite the influence of global figures like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian, viewers remain unimpressed at their attendance to the Balenciaga show.”

It appears that after the luxury brand’s disastrous year, fans aren’t as quick to forgive as celebrity fans and ambassadors. In fact, stars engaging with the brand is turning off followers – revealing a disconnect between fans and their favorite stars.

Interestingly, even though Nicole Kidman was announced as the brand’s new ambassador, her follower count has grown. Whereas Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian have all lost hundreds of thousands from their Instagram accounts, and Balenciaga has lost 5,000.

It appears that not all has been forgiven, and there is still more rehabilitation for the fashion house to do. Read more about the findings here.