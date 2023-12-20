The End Of A Hilarious Era: Curb Your Enthusiasm Will Return For Its Twelfth & Final Season Early Next Year

We have reached the end of an epic era…or at least we’re about to. It was announced last week (December 14th) that the Emmy and Golden Globe -winning HBO Original comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm starring Larry David will return for its twelfth and final ten-episode season Sunday, February 4th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO. It will also be available to stream on Max. New episodes will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time leading to the series finale on April 7th.

Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic comedy series offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one’s day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go.

Season 12 will also star Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”), Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Cheryl Hines (“Suburgatory”), J.B. Smoove (“Mapleworth Murders”), Richard Lewis (“Anything But Love”), Ted Danson (“The Good Place”), Vince Vaughn (“Wedding Crashers”) and Tracey Ullman (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”).

“As CURB comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.” said David. “And so ‘Larry David,’ I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders.”

Casey Bloys, the Chairman and CEO of HBO & Max Content added “It’s hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre. Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure.”

Congrats to Larry David and the whole Curb cast and crew on a highly successful and legendary run. Stay tuned for the official Season 12 trailer which should be released in a matter of weeks!