Issa Preview: 21 Savage Teases New Music In Official ‘America Dream’ Trailer Starring Donald Glover, Caleb McLaughlin, Gail Bean & More

21 Savage is back! This week (January 8th), the 31 year-old rapper formally announced his return with the release of the trailer for his brand new movie American Dream: The 21 Savage Story. The trailer, which preview brand new 21 Savage music, features Savage and his co-stars. The cast includes five-time Grammy winner Donald Glover, Netflix’s Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin, Golden Globe-nominated actress Natasha Lyonne, Bel-Air star and recording artist Jabari Banks, The Haunting of Hill House‘s Victoria Pedretti, Beef‘s Young Mazino, Fast & Furious veteran Chad Lindberg, Snowfall‘s Gail Bean and star Atlanta comedian and entertainer Druski. Check out the star-studded preview below.

The trailer directed by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Jamal Olori and Fam Udeorji, depicts three generations of 21 Savage (Glover, McLaughlin) in the heat of a personal crisis. The film was produced by Tara Razavi and Udeorji.

Despite it being more than five years since Savage’s last solo LP, the Atlanta superstar has enjoyed a prolific stretch of his career, including multiple Billboard 200 chart-topping albums and Grammy wins. Joint albums with Metro Boomin (Savage Mode 2) and Drake (Her Loss) each debuted at number one, putting 21 in rarefied air. Following his win at the 2020 Grammy Awards for “a lot,” Savage was again recognized by The Recording Academy for his work on J. Cole’s “My Life.” The song was nominated for ‘Best Rap Song’ and ‘Best Rap Performance.’ At the 2024 ceremony, Savage is up for a career best five Grammys, including Best Rap Album (Her Loss) and Best Rap Song (“Rich Flex”). The tally brings Savage’s career nomination total to 11.

Even as the rapper continued to work on his new music, the 21 Savage show was a hot ticket in 2023. Savage was Drake’s co-headliner for the “It’s All A Blur Tour,” as the superstar tandem celebrated their chart-topping collaborative album. To end the year, 21 made a triumphant return to Europe with an eight-city trek across the nation, which included stops in Paris, Amsterdam, Berlin and Savage’s native UK.

Savage’s dedication to his craft and community have earned him numerous philanthropic acknowledgments, the most recent of them being a proclamation from the city of Atlanta declaring December 21st as “21 Savage Appreciation Day” in the Fulton County of Georgia. 21 was also named the recipient of the city’s “Carry The Torch” Award. The honor recognizes the superstar’s “significant contributions to music, social activism, philanthropy, youth empowerment and cultural influence.”

We will be able to dive deeper into the life of the global superstar when American Dream: The 21 Savage Story releases later this year on Independence Day. Additionally, an album with music inspired by the film will be released this Friday (January 12th). Check out the film’s official trailer here. Slide in the comments and share your thoughts!