Movin’ On Up: Stephen A. Smith’s Barrier-Breaking Show Joins iHeartPodcasts

Stephen A. Smith has done it again! This week (February 28), the multiplatform media personality and New York Times best-selling author and iHeartPodcasts, the number one podcast publisher according to Podtrac, announced that “The Stephen A. Smith Show” will join the iHeartPodcast network, effective immediately. New episodes of “The Stephen A. Smith Show” will be available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard, in addition to the show’s dedicated YouTube Channel.

Launched in September 2022, “The Stephen A. Smith Show” features the host’s renowned point of view as he breaks barriers beyond the world of sports and tackles pertinent issues across entertainment, pop culture, society, business and politics. Broadcasting three times a week, the program features Smith’s live, unfiltered opinions on the day’s biggest headlines as well as straight-shooting interviews with top celebrities, game-changers and thought leaders across the societal arena.

“When you connect with anything or anyone at the top of their field, the excitement can’t be tamed,” said Stephen A. Smith. “As the noted top distributor of podcasts anywhere, I’m honored to have their commitment and faith, and I can’t wait for their collaboration with ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ to begin — knowing even more success is coming down the road. Buckle up! Here we come!”

“‘The Stephen A. Smith Show’ features an extraordinary talent with a powerful host in Smith who provides honest, unfiltered and passionate commentary on the platform,” said Will Pearson, President, iHeartPodcasts, “We couldn’t be happier to welcome ‘The Stephen A. Smith Show™’ to iHeartPodcasts and continue expanding its loyal following.”

“The Stephen A. Smith Show” is distributed by iHeartPodcasts. Visit iHeart.com/apps to download the iHeartRadio app and listen on your favorite device. Congrats to Stephen A. Smith and his team on yet another power move!!!