Frames Per Second Podcast: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet & More — Who’s The Future of Hollywood?

There are a ton of talented young actors making waves in Hollywood right now. In a recent interview, Dune director Denis Villeneuve shared his admiration for the next generation of on-screen talent, like Dune co-stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

On this episode of the Frames Per Second podcast, the guys debate who should (and shouldn’t) be on their list of rising stars in Hollywood under 30. From global heavy hitters like Zendaya and Timothée, to those just starting to break through, the FPS podcast explores the range of young talent in Hollywood today.

They bring up big names from hit series like Euphoria and Stranger Things. Zendaya, Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer were standouts from Euphoria, the co-hosts agree. Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things also made an impression, but FPS wonders if they’re choosing the right roles beyond the beloved Netflix series, which will end with its upcoming fifth and final season.

Other standouts for the FPS crew are Justice Smith (Dungeons & Dragons, The American Society of Magical Negroes), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, The Menu), and Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Uncharted).

Who would make it on your list?

