Anything Can Happen: Netflix Releases The Official Trailer For Katt Williams’ Live Standup Special ‘Woke Foke’

We’re just about a week and a half out from getting a new stand-up special from the legendary Katt Williams. Last week (April 19th), Netflix released the official trailer for the 52 year-old’s third stand-up special with the streamer, Woke Foke. To the surprise of no one, the teaser promises us that “anything can happen.”

The sure to be explosive performance, which will stream live on May 4th as part of the “Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Fest,” will be filmed at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. According to Netflix, during the one hour set, the comedian will “let loose in real time.” This comes as no surprise considering the content of his last two specials, Katt Williams: Great America (2018) and Katt Williams: World War III (2022). In Woke Foke‘s trailer, Netflix uses clips from World War III where Williams states “This is the truth right here…I don’t give a…” and “It’s gone be some sh*t.”

As good as his last two specials are, they aren’t the reason that the Friday After Next star has been buzzing this year. Williams kicked the year off with a bang with his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. In the almost three-hour interview, Williams unapologetically shared stories about his time in Hollywood and at the same time aired out some grievances he had with some of his fellow comedians including Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, Rickey Smiley and even Kevin Hart. The interview garnered over 66 million views in just 4 months. Many have jokingly credited Williams with setting the tone for how crazy 2024 has been so far, especially in the music industry.

Katt Williams has continued to build momentum since the interview. He is currently on his “Dark Matter Tour,” which started back in September. On the tour, he’s supported by Mark Curry, Torrei Hart (Kevin Hart’s ex-wife), Red Grant. Monique was added as a special guest on the tour following her own sit-down with Shannon Sharpe.

Check out the hilarious official trailer for Katt Williams' Woke Foke special below.