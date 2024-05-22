Naomi Campbell’s Iconic Hair Flip Was Inspired By The First Filipina Supermodel

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we celebrate the first Filipina supermodel Anna Bayle. She is credited for mentoring the likes of renowned super model Naomi Campbell, and rumored to be the reason for Naomi’s iconic hair flip. Read more about Anna Bayle inside.

An account on Instagram (@retrosspection) posted an edited clip of Naomi walking fiercely down the runway doing what is known as her signature hair flip. However, the post shares that shares that she was influenced by her mentor, Anna Bayle.

Bayle is the first Filipina supermodel, who went on to become the highest paid model of the 1980s. She was a notable muse for heritage designer brands like YSL, Mugler, LaCroix and Montana. Anna is rumored to have mentored Campbell and Linda Evangelista.

She became a legend on the runway, and designers were obsessed with her long, healthy hair and her original catwalk, which was said to have been imitated by many. When Anna retired in 1994, designers begged her to come back just once more.

Fans sweep the comments with praise of the gifted supermodel.

One fan wrote, “Anna is a forever queen of the runway. She and all of the originals of that era could work forever – their unique talents and artistry are certainly held in high esteem by those who remember. But decades on, not everyone knows their fashion history. Need to be less obsessed whoever is coming through the revolving door – and celebrate these legendary queens more.”

Another fan posted, “She’s stunning! Shocked I never heard of her! A new fav.”

Bayle is our new favorite too. She’s considered to be the world’s top model of the ‘80s and ‘90s, for whom New York Times coined the phrase ‘the Anna Bayle walk.’ The latest and greatest is that she did her first runway appearance since she retired last year for Paul Cabral.

We love to see it!

Check out her iconic hair flip below: