‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More

Published on May 24, 2024

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Critics are buzzing over the mind-blowing mayhem in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which serves as both a prequel and sequel to George Miller’s Oscar-winning opus Mad Max: Fury Road.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the origins of the titular character are revealed in the dystopian prequel that centers around a younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron who falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive Hellish ordeals as she scrapes together the means to find her way home.

Check out the thunderous trailer below:

Directed by legendary filmmaker George Miller, the bonkers blockbuster also stars Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and more.

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” said Joy in an interview with IndieWire.

“Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

We caught up with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy to talk the action-packed prequel, the film’s most epic moments, and more in our interview you can view below:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters everywhere!

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga junket asset
