It’s been 23 years since the late, great singer, Aaliyah passed away. Baby Girl may have lived a short life, but fortunately her beloved fans were able to witness her ascension. Aaliyah became one of the most beloved stars of our time, and we are able to reminisce on all the ways she shined like the star she is during the time that we had her here. Check out 20 facts you probably didn’t know about Aaliyah inside.

Aaliyah was living the good life at 22 years old; engaged to Dame Dash, finishing up her self titled third album, and making her mark on the film industry after starring in Romeo Must Die and Queen Of The Damned before tragedy struck. Decades after she got her wings, her vibrant legacy continues to live on. Everyone from Drake to J. Cole has sampled an Aaliyah track and paid homage to her every chance they get.

“Every Time I saw Aaliyah, she was happy. She had that presence that few people have.”- Beyonce

“Aaliyah has had probably the most impact on my career, because when I made a choice to start singing it was because of something that my father had told me which was, ‘There’s no rapper out there that sings and raps and does both things well… and in order to be successful you’re gonna need something other than just what everyone else is doing.”- Drake

Aaliyah would have ben 45 years old today (Jan. 16). In honor of Aaliyah’s life, taken too soon, we curated a gallery of facts that you probably didn’t know about the fallen star. Check those out below and be sure to run up the late queen’s music catalogue.

Rest in peace, Baby Girl.