Birthday Bae: 10 Times Amandla Stenberg Was Our Hair & Style Inspo [Photos]

Amandla Stenberg is celebrating her 23rd birthday today! Wow, time is flying by.

It seems like just yesterday, we were celebrating the Black Girl Magic that is Amandla as she was named one of Time’s Most Influential Teens (twice) and won a Teen Choice Award for her role in The Hunger Games. Since then, Amandla has continued to chase her dreams. The rising star has gone on to appear in critically acclaimed projects like Beyoncé’s visual album Lemonade and George Tillman Jr.’s The Hate U Give, with the latter earning her a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture.

Besides the fact that she’s a beast on the big screen and shows out for her fellow creatives, we love her for using her voice to stand up for the LGBTQ+ community, women, and Black folks, alike. Just check out this clip of Amandla breaking down cultural appropriation in America and Hollywood when she was only a teen, for example:

You’ve got to love and respect the kid. Amandla truly is one of the dopest talents and young women out in Hollywood, currently, and we can’t wait to see what she’ll hit us with next. In the meantime, be sure to check her out as Alana Beck in the coming-of-age musical, Dear Evan Hanson, which is in theaters now.

More fire photos of Amandla and her ever-evolving style and hair below.

