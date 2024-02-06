Yesss, Chef: Highlights Of Ayo Edebiri’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode

Ayo Edebiri is one of the most promising up and coming Black faces in entertainment. This past weekend (February 3), she hosted the legendary sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Click inside to check out some highlights from the episode!

Ayo was born in Boston, Massachusetts where she was raised in the Dorchester neighborhood. After becoming interested in comedy through an eighth grade drama class, Edebiri joined the improv club at Boston Latin School. She intended to study teaching at New York University before she decided to switch her major to playwriting. During her junior year at NYU, she began pursuing a career in comedy and interned at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Chicago.

After spending time performing stand-up sets and writing/acting in minor roles, Edebiri joined the writing staff of Big Mouth for the show’s fourth season. She also began voicing the character Missy in 2020. In addition to Big Mouth, she’s written for the Hulu comedy series What We Do in the Shadows, voiced roles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and had starring roles in the comedy films Theater Camp and Bottoms. Edebiri gained global acclaim for her role of chef Sydney Adamu in the comedy-drama series The Bear. Her exceptional performance has won her both a Primetime Emmy Award (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series) and a Golden Globe Award (Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy). Coming off of her recent success, it was the perfect time for Ayo to shine on Saturday Night Live. During her opening monologue, she shared how hosting the show was a life long dream of hers and how excited she was to be in the position to do so. Check out the speech and all the other memorable moments from her episode below! Let us know your favorite sketch(es) and how you think Ayo did in the comments.