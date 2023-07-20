First Time For Everything: A$AP Rocky Debuts New Music As He Directs & Stars In New Beats Studio Pro Campaign

New Beats headphones? New A$AP Rocky music too? Click inside to check out the new commercial that brings the two together and find out more about both!

This week (July 19), Beats unveiled its newest generation of the iconic, best-selling over the ear headphones, Beats Studio Pro. The new product release marks the 15-year anniversary of the Studio model’s inception in 2008.

In celebration of the Studio Pro launch, Beats has unveiled a new commercial spot with GRAMMY-award winning artist, A$AP Rocky. The short titled, “Iconic Sound” underscores the rapper’s directorial debut for a major commercial. While the spot is littered with easter eggs like the “Don’t Be Dumb” Hotel, Testing inspired visuals, and surprise voiceover cameos, what really takes center stage is A$AP Rocky’s new track “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n)” from his highly anticipated album. The track was produced by none other than the legendary Pharrell Williams. You can check out the commercial below!

“I’ve been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience,” said A$AP Rocky. “I had a vision in mind for this project, and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity.”

Today’s release follows Beats’ Wednesday rollout of its “Still Iconic” heritage video campaign, highlighting the brand’s legacy and evolution into a cultural zeitgeist. Narrated by Beats co-founder Dr. Dre, the spot features an array of global icons including LeBron James, Serena Williams, Eminem, Naomi Osaka, Colin Kaepernick, Bronny James, Sabrina Ionescu, Jalen Hurts, and more.

Beats Studio Pro is now available at the Apple Store and Apple.com for $349.99 (USD) in the U.S., Canada, France and Germany. It comes in four premium colors: Black, Deep Brown, Navy, and Sandstone. Check out some stills from A$AP’s commercial below!