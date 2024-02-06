Get Up, Stand Up: Interesting Facts About Bob Marley On What Would Have Been HIs 79th Birthday

Bob Marley is one of the biggest and most influential artists of all-time. The Jamaican reggae singer, guitarist and songwriter would’ve turned 79 today. He is considered one of the pioneers of the genre due to his music fusing elements of reggae, ska and rocksteady. Marley was also well known for his distinctive vocal and songwriting styles. His contribution to music undoubtedly increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, while also making him a global figure in popular culture. Over the course of his almost 20 year career, Marley became a Rastafarian icon and infused his music with a sense of spirituality. As a global symbol of Jamaican music, culture and identity, Marley was controversial in his outspoken support for democratic social reforms. The “Get Up, Stand Up” artist also supported legalisation of cannabis and advocated for Pan-Africanism.

Next week (February 14), Paramount Pictures will release Bob Marley: One Love. The film (in which Bob’s son Ziggy, his mother Rita and sister Cedella Marley served as a producers) is based on the life of the world renowned singer, songwriter and activist, from his rise to fame up until his death in the early 1980s. From stage performances to intimate time with his family to his assassination attempt, viewers will get an in-depth viewpoint of the different stages of life that made Marley a global phenomenon. You can check out the trailer here:

Considering the fact that it is Black History Month, his birthday and about a week away from the movie being released, it’s a great time to highlight how he grew up and the mark he left on the world. Check out a gallery of facts on the icon that you may not have known. HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE GOATS!