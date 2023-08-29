Watch: Lakeith Stanfield Stars In The Official Teaser Trailer For The Biblical-Era Epic ‘The Book Of Clarence’

Sony Pictures released the trailer for its highly anticipated film The Book of Clarence this week (August 29). Click inside to check it out and to find out when you can expect to see it in theaters!

From visionary filmmaker Jeymes Samuel, The Book of Clarence is a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. Streetwise but down-on-his luck, Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out. The film features new music by Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z and more.

In addition to Stanfield, The Book of Clarence boasts an all-star cast that includes Omar Sy (X-Men: Days of Future Past, Jurassic World, Jurassic World Dominion), Anna Diop (Titans), RJ Cyler (The Harder They Fall), David Oyelowo (Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Selma), Micahel Ward, Alfre Woodard (Crooklyn, The Gray Man), Teyana Taylor (Madea’s Big Happy Family, White Men Can’t Jump), Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things, The New Edition Story), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (BMF), Marianne Jean-Baptiste (Blindspot, Homecoming), James McAvoy (X-Men series, Split, Glass) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange series).

The Book of Clarence was written and directed by Jeymes Samuel (The Harder They Fall). Samuel also served as a producer on the film alongside Shawn Carter, James Lassiter and Tendo Nagenda. Garrett Grant was an executive producer on the film.

The film will exclusively hit theaters on January 12, 2024. Until then, check out the official teaser trailer and some first look images below. Share your thoughts in the comments!