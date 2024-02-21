Buckle Up For A Wild Ride: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis & More Star In The Explosive ‘Borderlands’ Trailer

This week (February 21), Lionsgate released the highly anticipated trailer for its upcoming film Borderlands. Click inside to check out the action-packed preview.

Lilith, an infamous bounty hunter with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home, Pandora, the most chaotic planet in the galaxy. Her mission is to find the missing daughter of Atlas, the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. Lilith forms an unexpected alliance with a ragtag team of misfits – Roland, a seasoned mercenary on a mission; Tiny Tina, a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg, Tina’s musclebound protector; Tannis, the oddball scientist who’s seen it all; and Claptrap, a wiseass robot. Together, these unlikely heroes must battle an alien species and dangerous bandits to uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other. Based on one of the best-selling videogame franchises of all time, welcome to BORDERLANDS.

Borderlands boasts an all-star cast that includes Cate Blanchett (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Thor: Ragnarok, Ocean’s 8), Kevin Hart (Soul Plane, the Jumanji series, Central Intelligence), Jack Black (School of Rock, Tropic Thunder, the Kung Fu Panda series), Edgar Ramírez (The Bourne Ultimatum), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie, Ahsoka), Florian Munteanu (Creed II, Creed III, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Gina Gershon (Face/Off, House of Versace), and Jamie Lee Curtis (Freaky Friday, Knives Out, Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Eli Roth (Cabin Fever, Hostel) directed Borderlands. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Crombie, based on the video game series of the same name developed by Gearbox Software. The film was produced by Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig. Tim Miller, Ethan Smith, Louise Rosner, Emmy Yu, Lucy Kitada, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick served as executive producers on the film.

Although the film’s official release date hasn’t been announced yet, we are more than happy to share Borderland‘s official trailer and character posters below. Check them out and let us know what you think in the comments!