Watch: The World Is On The Brink In ‘The Boys’ Official Season 4 Teaser Trailer

Over the weekend, fans who attended CCXP (Comic Con Experience – São Paulo), the largest comic convention in the world, were surprised with a first look at the highly anticipated fourth season of the Emmy-nominated hit drama series The Boys, coming to Prime Video in 2024. Check out the teaser below!

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The series is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers. It’s developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

A premiere date for season four has yet to be announced but we are more than excited to get the official teaser trailer for the upcoming season. Check it out below along with some photos revealing two new members of The Seven. Let us know your thoughts in the comments!