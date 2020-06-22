‘P-Valley’: Meet The Cast Of The Show Exploring A Strip Club In The Mississippi Delta [Photos]

The premiere of the Starz show P-Valley is less than a month away and finally the production has blessed us with a trailer.

The show is highly anticipated, considering it’s executive produced by acclaimed playwright Katori Hall and is based on her celebrated play Pussy Valley. The description for the show, according to Shadow and Act reads:

Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors—the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

The eight-episode first season is helmed by all women directors, including famed Drake music video director Karena Evans.

The series features an amazing group of new and recognizable talent such as Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson, Skyler Joy, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Parker Sawyers, and Tyler Lepley. You can check out their photos and Instagram handles below, and be sure to check out P-Valley on Starz when it premieres July 12.