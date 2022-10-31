black celebrities , celebrity halloween costumes , Celebrity news
Go Big or Go Home: Our Favorite 2022 Celebrity Halloween Looks

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 31, 2018

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

Happy Halloween! The spooky season has been filled with must-watch television and film, new viral trends and spot on celebrity costumes with full glam teams to accomplish each Halloween look. Check out a gallery of our favorite 2022 celebrity Halloween looks inside.

Everyone loves the idea of playing dress up each year and channeling a new character. Whether it’s a classic character from Star Wars or a new one from ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” there’s so much to choose from.

Each year celebrities up the ante with full glam teams equipped to recreate timeless, festive looks for the occasion. Celebrities do it up with the hair, makeup, wardrobe and content. They truly live in the character, and this year, celebrities like Janelle Monae, Diddy and Lizzo made us believe they were actually their characters in real life.

From the Joker to Marge Simpson, celebrities fully committed to the look. There were no shortcuts when celebrating Halloween this season. Diddy roamed the streets as The Joker, tormenting fans like Tyler, the Creator. So much that fans wondering if he would be perfect for the role in the next film.

Meanwhile, hotties banned together for Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween party in their sexiest, Halloween costumes. The function boasted attendance from her Hottie celebrity friends like Latto, Lil Yachty, Halle Bailey, Coi Leray and more.

Other celebrities like Lala Anthony and Karrueche celebrated with their own Halloween themed parties over the weekend.

The industry of make believe knows just how to do the scariest holiday of the year.

We love it. Happy Halloween!

Check out our favorite celebrity Halloween looks below:

1. Lori Harvey as “BEYONCÉ”

Source:kingxkamm

2. Diddy as “The Joker”

Source:Revolt TV

3. Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior as “The Shining Sisters”

Source:Jayda Cheaves

4. Janelle Monae as “Diva Plavalaguna”

Source:Janelle Monae

5. Halle as “Neytiri”

Source:Halle Bailey

6. Keke Palmer as “Rogue”

Source:Keke Palmer

7. Karrueche Tran as “Alien Superstar”

Source:Karreuche Tran

8. Lizzo as “Marge Simpson”

Source:Lizzo

9. Latto as “The Corpse Bride”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

10. Chloë as “Storm”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

11. G Eazy as “John Lennon”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

12. Kylie Jenner as “The Bride of Frankenstein”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

13. Alicia Keys as “Beerus”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

14. John Boyega as “Eazy E”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

15. Tee Grizzley as “Chucky”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

16. Tierra Whack as “Benita Butrell”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

17. Kelly Rowland as “Catwoman”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

18. Paris Hilton as “Sailor Moon”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

19. Keke as “Rapunzel”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

20. Khalid as “Woody”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

21. Coco as “Isis”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

22. Kim Kardashian as “Mystique”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

23. Skai Jackson as “Janet Jackson”

Source:JORDANPEELEFAN

24. Chloë Bailey as “Lola Bunny”

Source:Chloë

25. Bradley Constant as “Star Wars”

Source:Bradley Constant

26. Cardi B as “Marge Simpson”

Source:Cardi B

27. Jhené Aiko & Big Sean as “Juno & Paulie Bleeker”

Source:clapmytweets
