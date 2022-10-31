Go Big or Go Home: Our Favorite 2022 Celebrity Halloween Looks

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020.
As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community. @sammyapproved
The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Source: Robert Kamau / Getty
Happy Halloween! The spooky season has been filled with must-watch television and film, new viral trends and spot on celebrity costumes with full glam teams to accomplish each Halloween look. Check out a gallery of our favorite 2022 celebrity Halloween looks inside.
Everyone loves the idea of playing dress up each year and channeling a new character. Whether it’s a classic character from Star Wars or a new one from ABC’s “Abbott Elementary,” there’s so much to choose from.
Each year celebrities up the ante with full glam teams equipped to recreate timeless, festive looks for the occasion. Celebrities do it up with the hair, makeup, wardrobe and content. They truly live in the character, and this year, celebrities like Janelle Monae, Diddy and Lizzo made us believe they were actually their characters in real life.
From the Joker to Marge Simpson, celebrities fully committed to the look. There were no shortcuts when celebrating Halloween this season. Diddy roamed the streets as The Joker, tormenting fans like Tyler, the Creator. So much that fans wondering if he would be perfect for the role in the next film.
Meanwhile, hotties banned together for Megan Thee Stallion’s annual Hottieween party in their sexiest, Halloween costumes. The function boasted attendance from her Hottie celebrity friends like Latto, Lil Yachty, Halle Bailey, Coi Leray and more.
Other celebrities like Lala Anthony and Karrueche celebrated with their own Halloween themed parties over the weekend.
The industry of make believe knows just how to do the scariest holiday of the year.
We love it. Happy Halloween!
Check out our favorite celebrity Halloween looks below:
1. Lori Harvey as “BEYONCÉ”
Source:kingxkamm
2. Diddy as “The Joker”
Source:Revolt TV
3. Jayda Cheaves & Dess Dior as “The Shining Sisters”
Source:Jayda Cheaves
4. Janelle Monae as “Diva Plavalaguna”
Source:Janelle Monae
5. Halle as “Neytiri”
Source:Halle Bailey
6. Keke Palmer as “Rogue”
Source:Keke Palmer
7. Karrueche Tran as “Alien Superstar”
Source:Karreuche Tran
8. Lizzo as “Marge Simpson”
Source:Lizzo
9. Latto as “The Corpse Bride”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
10. Chloë as “Storm”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
11. G Eazy as “John Lennon”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
12. Kylie Jenner as “The Bride of Frankenstein”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
13. Alicia Keys as “Beerus”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
14. John Boyega as “Eazy E”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
15. Tee Grizzley as “Chucky”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
16. Tierra Whack as “Benita Butrell”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
17. Kelly Rowland as “Catwoman”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
18. Paris Hilton as “Sailor Moon”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
19. Keke as “Rapunzel”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
20. Khalid as “Woody”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
21. Coco as “Isis”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
22. Kim Kardashian as “Mystique”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
23. Skai Jackson as “Janet Jackson”
Source:JORDANPEELEFAN
24. Chloë Bailey as “Lola Bunny”
Source:Chloë
25. Bradley Constant as “Star Wars”
Source:Bradley Constant
26. Cardi B as “Marge Simpson”
Source:Cardi B
27. Jhené Aiko & Big Sean as “Juno & Paulie Bleeker”