To Be Wed: Channing Tatum & Zoë Kravitz Are Officially Engaged [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are officially engaged. Sources share that the couple are headed to the altar. To celebrate the news, check out a gallery of the gorgeous couple inside.

Several sources tell PEOPLE exclusively that the couple, who first appeared together in 2021, are now engaged to be married. Over the weekend, the stars were photographed leaving a Halloween party. Kravitz sported a Rosemary Woodhouse look from the 1968 horror movie Rosemary’s Baby, casually wearing her new engagement ring in the photos.

The actress opened up about her relationship with Tatum in a cover interview for GQ‘s 2022 Men of the Year issue, praising him for being “just a wonderful human.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” Kravitz shared. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

The newly engaged couple met during the casting process of Kravitz’s upcoming directorial debut Pussy Island. Kravitz said that Tatum became her guardian on set.

“Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever — he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet,” she shared.

Kravitz added of the actor, “I think if you can do something like that together, it’s a good test. And we came out even stronger.”

A source told PEOPLE last year that the couple have been “very happy” together.

“Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion,” the insider said. “When they are off, they are very low-key. They enjoy quiet date nights with friends but most often just hang out at home.”

Early on, the source confirmed Channing is quite serious about his intentions for Zoë.

“Channing is serious about Zoë. It’s not a casual relationship,” the source added. “They have been exclusive for a long time.”

Congrats to the beautiful couple!

Check out a gallery of couple below: