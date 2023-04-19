Gabby Got Her Groove Back: Gabrielle Union & Keith Powers Star In Netflix’s ‘The Perfect Find’ [First Look Photos]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Did Gabby get her groove back? In case you missed it, actress and producer Gabrielle Union is set to star in upcoming Netflix film The Perfect Find with Keith Powers. The viral photo of the two snuggled up in bed has fans ready for a new Black rom-com. Read more and check out first look images inside.

Don’t fret, Gabrielle Union-Wade is doing just fine with her husband Dwyane Wade. The photo that has people chatting online is from her upcoming Netflix movie directed by Numa Perrier and written by Leigh Davenport. The film is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Tia Williams.

The film’s description:

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Powers). But wait, it gets messier because he just so happens to be her boss’ son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she will risk it all for their secret romance.

Union and Powers are joined by cast members Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony and Gina Torres.

“Rom-coms are back,” director Perrier teases to Netflix’s Tudum. “This is the movie. You’re going to laugh, you’re going to cry and it is very sexy. We will have our chemistry, we will have our sensuality, we will have all the things.”

The 50-year-old actress shares how the plot sparked something in her as an older woman.

“[It] really sparked something inside of me about older women,” Union shares with Vanity Fair. “And how we can oftentimes disappear from society, almost, in terms of people looking at us as like we are past our prime. That we carry no value, that no one sees value in a woman over 28, much less over 35, much less over 40.”

Union assures her fans and readers that despite her age, “baby, I’m thriving.”

The film’s star is joined by Glendon Palmer, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, Tommy Oliver and Union as producers on the upcoming film. The executive producers include Stuart Ford, Miguel A. Palos, Linda McDonough, Holly Shakoor Fleischer, Melissa Jones, Leigh Davenport and Matthew Myers.

The Perfect Find will be available to stream on Netflix on June 23.

