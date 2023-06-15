Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast Food Chain Hart House Reveals Its Stunning Fourth Location In LA [Photos]

Kevin Hart’s new vegan fast food chain Hart House will open its fourth location in the Los Angeles area. The comedian and actor has created a huge imprint in the food business with his latest endeavor that been quite successful so far. Read more about the newest Hart House and check out photos of the space inside.
Hart House prepares to open its newest location at USC next week. The stunning restaurant boasts a 1,310 sqft space with four interior seats and a standing bar. The highlight of this location is the sprawling 2,300 sqft beautifully lit and landscaped outdoor seating area with 40 patio seats, featuring a beautiful water fountain. Both seating spaces will also include accommodations for wheelchair access, so that is accessible and inclusive to everyone.
Hart’s fast food chain opened its first location in Westchester, which is moments away from LA’s busiest airport at LAX. They have another location in Monrovia, California. The business seems to be doing really well as they opened up its Hollywood location off Sunset Boulevard a few weeks ago.
Now, Hart House’s USC location will open its doors to students and residents of the community. The new location will be located at 3726 S. Figueroa Street. They will open their doors next week on June 21 from the University of Southern California campus, in Downtown Los Angeles.
We were able to indulge in some of the items on Hart House’s new “Summer Lovin'” menu, which features three new items including: Smokey BBQ Burg’r, Hart House lemonade, and Nashville nuggets. We can confirm it is indeed delicious, and for the meat eaters out there, you won’t taste the difference.
If you’re local, reserve your spot to attend the USC grand opening on their website. For more details, visit the site here.
Check out photos of the new Hart House at USC before they open:
