An Experience: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather & More Came Out To Celebrate Jason Lee’s Birthday In Hollywood

This past Saturday night (August 19) in Los Angeles, Hollywood Unlocked CEO and Founder Jason Lee celebrated his birthday with “The Jason Lee Experience” at Eden Sunset in Hollywood. Notable celebrity guests included GRAMMY-award winning rap superstar Cardi B, award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather.
Other celebrity appearances include: reality television personality Jonathan Cheban (FoodGod), daughter of Lil Wayne Reginae Carter, model Jeremy Meeks, actress Torrei Hart, rapper Big Boi, shoe designer Jessica Rich, rappers Blueface and ChriseanRock, model Cynthia Bailey, model Broderick Hunter, actress Jazlyn Martin, hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, model Shaun Ross, and hip hop DJ DJ Damage.
After a very successful year, Jason has much to celebrate. At the beginning of the year, the media mogul launched his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show, on REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company. With The Jason Lee Show, Jason is further cementing himself as a top cultural critic and celebrity confidant. Kicking off the series with an in-depth interview with Cardi B, the show has gone on to feature top A-list talent, including Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer, Laverne Cox, Babyface, Amber Riley, Nick Cannon and more.
Earlier this summer, Jason held a successful third annual Impact Awards, recognizing role models, celebrities, and icons who have made a lasting effect on the culture. With Tiffany Haddish returning as host, the Impact Awards honored Chloe Bailey, Law Roach, Whoopi Goldberg, Babyface, and Catherine Brewton, as well as special recognition for Tupac in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.
Happy Belated Birthday to Jason Lee! Check out some photos from his party below!
1. Ty HunterSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
2. Jeremy MeeksSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
3. Jazlyn MartinSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
4. Reginae CarterSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
5. Broderick HunterSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
6. Floyd MayweatherSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
7. Cardi B & The Man Of The HourSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
8. BARDI PARTY!Source:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
9. Big Boy!Source:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
10. Cynthia BaileySource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
11. Tokyo StylezSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
12. Blueface & Chrisean RockSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
13. Unmatched Vibes!Source:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
14. Tiffany Haddish In Her BagSource:Eclipse Content for Hollywood Unlocked
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
Watch: Keri Hilson Stars In BET+ Original Film 'Ruined' Debuting This Month
-
The 15 Most Sexually Explicit & Down Right Nasty Songs Of All Time (LIST)