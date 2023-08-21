An Experience: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Floyd Mayweather & More Came Out To Celebrate Jason Lee’s Birthday In Hollywood

This past Saturday night (August 19) in Los Angeles, Hollywood Unlocked CEO and Founder Jason Lee celebrated his birthday with “The Jason Lee Experience” at Eden Sunset in Hollywood. Notable celebrity guests included GRAMMY-award winning rap superstar Cardi B, award-winning comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, and boxing promoter Floyd Mayweather.

Other celebrity appearances include: reality television personality Jonathan Cheban (FoodGod), daughter of Lil Wayne Reginae Carter, model Jeremy Meeks, actress Torrei Hart, rapper Big Boi, shoe designer Jessica Rich, rappers Blueface and ChriseanRock, model Cynthia Bailey, model Broderick Hunter, actress Jazlyn Martin, hairstylist Tokyo Stylez, model Shaun Ross, and hip hop DJ DJ Damage.

After a very successful year, Jason has much to celebrate. At the beginning of the year, the media mogul launched his new talk show, The Jason Lee Show, on REVOLT, the leading Black-owned multimedia company. With The Jason Lee Show, Jason is further cementing himself as a top cultural critic and celebrity confidant. Kicking off the series with an in-depth interview with Cardi B, the show has gone on to feature top A-list talent, including Chloe Bailey, Keke Palmer, Laverne Cox, Babyface, Amber Riley, Nick Cannon and more.

Earlier this summer, Jason held a successful third annual Impact Awards, recognizing role models, celebrities, and icons who have made a lasting effect on the culture. With Tiffany Haddish returning as host, the Impact Awards honored Chloe Bailey, Law Roach, Whoopi Goldberg, Babyface, and Catherine Brewton, as well as special recognition for Tupac in honor of the 50th anniversary of hip hop.

Happy Belated Birthday to Jason Lee! Check out some photos from his party below!