Put On: Jeezy Presented With The Sirius XM/Pandora Hip Hop 50 Pioneer Award

Published on August 31, 2023

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

This week (August 28), Grammy-nominated artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and now New York Times best-selling author Jeezy, sat down with Sirius XM/Pandora Vice President of Music Programming Josh “J1” Raiford and special guest Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

The trio discussed Jeezy’s new book Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe, 50 Years of hip-hop, and politics. During the event, Jeezy discloses a conversation he had with T.I. nearly 20 years ago where T.I. told the Snowman, “You can’t do music and be in the streets.”

In the video, Jeezy discusses the ability to utilize hip-hop music as a tool to grow personally and professionally. Andre Dickens stated that hip-hop means freedom and how a person can transfer ideas and ambition into a physical result.

At the night’s end, J1 presented Jeezy with the Sirius XM/Pandora Hip Hop 50 Pioneer Award. “I’ve known Jeezy for 15 years. He’s as solid and genuine as they come. I’ve witnessed his evolution and how he’s expanded beyond music into business, politics, philanthropy, and now a New York Times best-selling author,” said J1, “He is a trailblazer on so many levels so it was only right to present him the pioneer award.”

Attendees included DJs, college students, fans of Sirius XM and Pandora Now, social media influencers, and brand company representatives. Check out some photos from the event below! Huge congratulations to Jeezy for winning the Pioneer Award, the success of his new book and for always continuing to push the culture forward in a multitude of ways.

1. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

2. The Man Of The Hour

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

3. Brotherhood

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

4. Cloth Talk

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

5. It’s A Celebration

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

6. Jay Jenkins

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

7. All Smiles

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

8. PIONEER

Jeezy presented with Pioneer Award Source:Pandora

9. Genuine Support

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

10. Sirius

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

11. Joshua ‘J1’ Raiford

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

12. DJ Suga Shae

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

13. New York Times Best-Seller

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

14. Adversity For Sale

Pandora Playback With Jeezy & Mayor Andre Dickens Source:Getty

15. Thug Motivation

Jeezy presented with Pioneer Award Source:Pandora

