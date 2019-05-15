Laaaaaawd: 17 Times Elizabeth Woods Looked Like Jordyn’s Bosomy Big Sis

We can’t imagine what Elizabeth Woods must’ve been feeling when her daughter Jordyn went to war with the Kardashians earlier this year, but she handled the whole ordeal well — as did Jordyn “I Don’t Need Your Situation” Woods.

Back In February, social media exploded when Khloe “You ARE The Reason My Family Broke Up” Kardashian confirmed rumors that her baby father Tristan Thompson cheated again, this time with her little sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn. The Kardashian klan went on to shade the mess out of the up-and-coming entrepreneur online, but Jordyn did the famous family one better when she called Uncle Will Smith and Auntie Jada Pinkett Smith for support.

Telling her side of the story on Red Table Talk, a confident and apologetic Jordyn said there was absolutely no ongoing relationship between herself and Khloe’s constantly cheating boyfriend. She claimed she and a bunch of people were hanging out at his house after hours, partying and what not, and when she went to leave he planted a kiss on her lips.

“I should have gone home after the party. I shouldn’t have even been there … Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just we’re all together; we’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area, go to the bedroom, go to the bathroom … I was drunk. I was not tipsy – I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me … No passion, no nothing,” she told Jada.

As we’re sure you recall, Khloe hopped on Twitter to blame Jordyn for her broken family anyway.

“Why are you lying @jordynwoods ??” Kardashian tweeted. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story.”

“BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!” she continued, adding “Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child… regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

Khloe later clarified her feelings on the issue, saying…

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

“What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault,” she added.

Despite the public scandal, Ms. Elizabeth Woods has been out here looking like a whole snack. Jordyn posted a photo of her recently and we took notice (photo above). More snacky photos below because we stan a Black queen raising Black queens.