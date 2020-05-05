Happy Birthday, Mrs. Bryant! 14 Of Kobe & Vanessa’s Sweetest Coupled Up Moments

At the top of this year, Vanessa Bryant lived through an unspeakable tragedy, as she mourned the sudden loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna who both died in a helicopter crash.

Now, not only does she have to face unimaginable pain, she’s got to do it all in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world. Somehow, she’s been keeping her spirits up. Vanessa previously said it’s her three surviving daughters who’ve kept her going.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote via Instagram back in February, adding “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

We know no words can express what Vanessa is going through, but we’re here to show some love on her 38th birthday with 15 our favorite photos of her and Kobe. Please keep the Bryant family in your prayers and join us in wishing Vanessa a happy, happy birthday.