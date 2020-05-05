CLOSE
Happy Birthday, Mrs. Bryant! 14 Of Kobe & Vanessa’s Sweetest Coupled Up Moments

Posted 11 hours ago

At the top of this year, Vanessa Bryant lived through an unspeakable tragedy, as she mourned the sudden loss of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna who both died in a helicopter crash.

Now, not only does she have to face unimaginable pain, she’s got to do it all in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that is plaguing the world. Somehow, she’s been keeping her spirits up. Vanessa previously said it’s her three surviving daughters who’ve kept her going.

“I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone,” she wrote via Instagram back in February, adding “I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.”

We know no words can express what Vanessa is going through, but we’re here to show some love on her 38th birthday with 15 our favorite photos of her and Kobe. Please keep the Bryant family in your prayers and join us in wishing Vanessa a happy, happy birthday.

1. Kobe and Vanessa hit up the 2000 Teen Choice Awards.

2000 Teen Choice Awards Source:Getty

2. All smiles at the ‘Grindhouse’ Los Angeles Premiere.

Grindhouse Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Fun family day at the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim vs New York Yankees game back in ’05.

Celebrity Sightings - Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim vs New York Yankees - July 23, 2005 Source:Getty

4. Vanessa leans in for a pic with her forever love.

NV: World Music Awards - After Party Source:Getty

5. Kobe flicks it up with his girls after winning game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

6. Being the cool couple they are.

BKN-ALLSTAR Source:Getty

7. Vanessa and Kobe pose for a pic at the Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles 30th Anniversary Gala.

Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles 30th Anniversary Gala Source:Getty

8. Just look at that smile!

Los Angeles Times 2016 Source:Getty

9. Kobe officially retires from basketball after scoring 60 against the Utah Jazz in his final game.

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

10. Kobe and his girls as both of his jerseys are retired at the Staples Center.

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Source:Getty

11. All we do is win, win, win!

TOPSHOT-US-OSCARS-BRYANT Source:Getty

12. Excited about their growing family at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party!

Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals Source:Getty

13. Happy Birthday, Vanessa!

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Laine Bryant attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com Source:WENN
