Watch: Tom Hiddleston Returns In The Official ‘Loki’ Season Two Trailer

This week (July 31), Disney+ released the official trailer and some first look photos to celebrate the upcoming second season of Marvel Studios’ “Loki.” The first season of “Loki” is the most watched Marvel Studios series on Disney+, and the second season promises new excitement as it thrusts the infamous God of Mischief into a new set of adventures with the TVA.
The second season of the series sees Loki working with Mobius M. Mobius, Hunter B-15, and other members of the Time Variance Authority to navigate the multiverse in order to find Sylvie, Ravonna Renslayer, and Miss Minutes.
The series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan and Owen Wilson. Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Dan Deleeuw and Kasra Farahani direct episodes.
The head writer is Eric Martin. Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kevin R. Wright, Tom Hiddleston, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Eric Martin and Michael Waldron are the executive producers, with Trevor Waterson serving as co-executive producer.
Marvel Studios’ “Loki” Season 2 begins streaming on October 6, exclusively on Disney+. Before then, check out the official trailer and some first look images from the highly anticipated season.
1. October 6thSource:Disney +
2. The God Of MischiefSource:Disney +
3. Pick Your PoisonSource:Disney +
4. Getting To The Bottom Of The TVASource:Disney +
5. New BloodSource:Disney +
6. The Gang’s All HereSource:Disney +
7. In The ShadowsSource:Disney +
8. Still On BusinessSource:Disney +
