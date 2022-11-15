Lupita Nyongo’s Most Stunning Photos: Fans Say Lupita’s Got “That Thang” On Her

Chelsea Samuel is an Associate Editor at Global Grind, who writes under the moniker Sammy Approved. Chelsea currently creates content to provoke thought and conversation within Black and Brown culture and entertainment on a range of topics including music, television, film, lifestyle, and celebrity news. She has worked at Global Grind since 2020. As an Atlanta native, Chelsea has always taken pride in her hometown fueling her ear and love for music and culture. Her academic background in Television Production at Howard University further inspired the foundation of her brand Sammy Approved and the Approved Army online community.

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Lupita Nyong’o continues to trend on social media. As the cast and crew enjoy the success of their box office hit film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” more fans are commenting on her cultural identity, having “that thang” on her and how she’s one of the most gorgeous actresses in Hollywood. Check out a gallery of her most stunning photos inside.

The film encouraged fans to take a closer look inside the lives of the stars and creators involved. Fans rushed to social media to discuss whether or not Nyong’o is of Mexican or Indigenous descent as the movie highlights both cultures. Nyong’o was born and raised in Mexico City, Mexico to Kenyan parents. Her supporters argue her ethnicity and race, whether or not she should be considered Mexican or Kenyan, and if she truly identifies with the characters on the “Black Panther” sequel.

Aside from the race and ethnicity discourse, Nyong’o is being praised for being outright gorgeous. Fans are commenting on the actress’ vivacious curves and saying she has “that thang on her.”

Cultural commentator Scottie Beam shared her thoughts in the tweet below:

The entertainment industry knows Nyong’o beyond her stunning features. Critics praise her for her natural gifts presented onscreen in the countless hit films she’s appeared in from “Black Panther” to “Us.” Nyong’o’s performances in film prove that she’s more than her physical features, but a delightful talent that should be uplifted and supported.

So, let’s give Lupita her flowers for being a gifted entertainer and a BADDIE! Since we can’t take our eyes off her either, we wanted to create a gallery with her most stunning photos.

Check out a few of her gorgeous photos below: