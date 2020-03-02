Happy Wu-Day: Method Man Is 49 & Too Fine [Photos]

Today is Method Man‘s birthday and we couldn’t let it go by without celebrating, as there’s no denying the impact the living legend has had on the entertainment industry. Method Man, born Clifford Smith Jr., first wowed us as a member of the groundbreaking Hip Hop group Wu-Tang Clan.

He’s been a part of so many of Hip Hop and R&B’s most memorable moments –– to name just a few, Clifford earned a Grammy for his 1996 “You’re All I Need” collaboration with Mary J. Blige, showed off his acting skills as an undercover cop in Beanie Sigel’s “Feel It In The Air” and even played Alicia Key’s boyfriend in the singer’s meme-worthy “If I Ain’t Got You” video. The rapper-producer-actor has spent his career proving he ain’t no one-trick pony and looked edible the entire time he did so.

Today, Clifford turns 49 and as per the video above, he is living proof that Black don’t crack. The man looks amazing — not “for his age,” just period. Check out more of his most recent moments below and join us in wishing him a happy, happy Wu-Day.