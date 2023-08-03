Does That Make Him Crazy? Celebrating Michael Ealy’s 50th Birthday With His Most Unhinged Characters

One of the most talented actors in the game turns 50 today! To celebrate Michael Ealy’s life and his amazing career, check out a gallery of some of his most unhinged roles that he’s played over the years.

Ealy was born in Washington, D.C. and raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. After graduating from University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland with an English degree in 1996, he began his acting career. He appeared in several off-Broadway stage productions which got him noticed enough for him to earn his first movie roles in the comedy film Bad Company and the romantic comedy Kissing Jessica Stein. His breakout role came in 2002 though, when he played Ricky Nash in the comedy Barbershop.

Although he came into the industry acting in comedies, over the course of his career, he has became known for something completely different. Yes, women think he is a beautiful specimen to look at…but that’s not what we’re referring to. Ealy has an uncanny knack for playing the roles of a deranged, unhinged or whatever word you want to describe crazy people.

Last year, his role in Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt had him trending. The hit series executive produced by Kerry Washington, Pilar Savone and Larry Wilmore, stars Ealy in the role of Damon. Damon is the complex and troubled former client of the show’s lead Jax (Emayatzy Corinealdi), who’s been in prison for sixteen years for a murder he didn’t commit. Upon his release from prison, he returns to Jax’s life, making it sexier and even crazier. Since the show has been out, fans have shared their reactions to Ealy’s insane performance. Some fans noted how you can ALWAYS count on him and his light colored eyes to play a deranged man. Some other fans admitted how the craziness was attractive to them.

These comments made us consider some of his previous unhinged characters. One of Ealy’s more notable roles includes Beau Willie in Tyler Perry’s 2010 drama film For Colored Girls, where he famously drops his kids out of a window.

Another role fans can recall is Ealy as Carter Duncan in the 2015 thriller drama The Perfect Guy, starring Sanaa Lathan and Morris Chestnut. Carter swoon’s Lathan’s character Leah after a devastating breakup. Their budding romance quickly turns into a dangerous match as Carter reveals his true, volatile nature, forcing Leah to turn the tables on the man she assumed was “the perfect guy.”

Ealy has portrayed a deranged, psychotic character so often that fans are often awaiting his next wild move. He was recently featured in Peacock’s Bel-Air as a renowned art gallery owner, who was seemingly charming his way into Vivian Banks’ life. Though the first season didn’t reveal any crazy antics, fans were still on edge going into the second season (Ealy didn’t appear).

The actor has been crowned the unhinged villain of Hollywood with his countless crazy characters.

Check out a gallery of some Michael Ealy’s most unhinged characters below: