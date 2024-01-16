Check Out The Most Searched Black Celebrities Of 2024 So Far [Gallery]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

We made it a few weeks into 2024 and the Google searches reflect. From the most searched Black celebrities, fitness and wellness trends, Black businesses and more, people are getting curious about changes in the new year. Check out a curated list for the most searched 2024 Black trends and a gallery to celebrate the most searched Black celebrities inside.

For all the New Year, New Me people, Google trends shares what people are searching most when it comes to fitness and wellness, celebrities, tv and film, businesses and more amongst 2024’s Black trends.

We were most enthused to see that searches skyrocketed for “famous Black couples” to 110 percent globally in the last two weeks compared to this time last year. Unfortunately, search interest for “Black-owned beauty products” decreased 60 percent in the last two weeks compared to the same time last year.

Still, people are curious about Black celebrities as public figures like comedian Katt Williams, artist Kanye West and comedian Dave Chappelle land in the top spots for most searched this year.

Meanwhile, Black films like The Color Purple (2023), American Fiction, Friday After Next, Black Panther and The Book Of Clarence lead the search for most searched Black films this year.

Exciting first few weeks of 2024. What other topics and people are you searching in the new year? Comment your searches below.

All trends and searches were cited from Google.

Check out the most searched Black celebrities in the last two weeks below: