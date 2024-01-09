A Gallery Of Couple Halle Bailey & DDG To Celebrate Their Not-So-Surprise Son Halo

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey and DDG reveal their not-so-surprise son to the world in a social media post, posted on Bailey’s personal Instagram account. The notoriously private actress never confirmed she was pregnant, but decided to share the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for her. To celebrate, check out a gallery of the couple inside.

The Little Mermaid actress, 23 and boyfriend DDG, 26, welcome their first child together, who they have named Halo.

Bailey announced the birth of her little boy on Instagram, posting a photo of her hand holding a tiny hand with a gold bracelet etched with the name “Halo.”

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo 🥰👼🏽 ✨the world is desperate to know you 😉🤣♥️,” she hilariously captioned the photo.

Check out the post below:

The couple have been dating for over a year, and went official on social media back in March 2022 when DDG posted on Bailey’s birthday.

Bailey lives a very private personal life, and actually never confirmed her pregnancy until little Halo was born.

In November, Bailey responded to a fan on social media, who alleged that she had “pregnancy nose” in a recent photo.

In response to the comment, Bailey shared a video saying, “Listen, if I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s going to be hell to pay.”

“You know why? Because I’m Black. I love my nose,” she continued. “What are you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone.”

Last May, Bailey opened up to PEOPLE about how life has been since striking up a romance with DDG.

“I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” the actress shared. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

In September, the actress said that her upcoming solo album is inspired by her experience being in “deep, deep love.”

“You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love. But this is my first deep, deep, real love,” the singer announced of her relationship with DDG.

“This has been a really beautiful transformative time for me. I have all this new material to write about,” the R&B star continued. “It’s like, What the heck did I just experience and go through? A whirlwind of amazingness. You never know what you’re capable of until you’re put through it. I was very creatively inspired, and then from there, I fell in love. And so I really just played with those themes in my music.”

Check out a gallery of the couple below: