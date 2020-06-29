A Mother’s Joy: Photos Of Alfre Woodard Being A Proud Mom

Every now and then, the world needs a friendly reminder that Alfre Woodard is, in fact, one of the best actors of our generation.

She’s been in the industry for over forty years taking on memorable roles in movies like Passion Fish and Love & Basketball.

Recently, she brought her powerhouse talent to the movie Clemency, where she plays a prison warden responsible for the execution of a Black man who says he didn’t commit a murder. Along with Wendell Pierce, Woodard gives a heartbreaking yet complex performance that further proves why she’ll go down as one of the greats. The movie can currently be viewed on Hulu.

Despite all the acclaim Woodard has received over the years, it’s clear through her social media sharing that one of her greatest joys is her kids.

According to Closer Weekly, she’s been married to her husband, writer Roderick Spencer, for over 35 years and they have two adopted children — Mavis and Duncan, who are both in their 20s.

Woodard continues to show off her kids, no matter how old they get, considering she’s consistently posting photos of them on social media. Check out some of the motherly love below for another side of the award-winning actress.