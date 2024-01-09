A Groundbreaking Run: Netflix Announces The Premiere Date For Its Upcoming Film ‘Shirley’ Starring Regina King + First Look Photos

Netflix granted us our first look at its new movie Shirley this week (January 9th). Click inside to check it out!

After being attached to the project since 2012 and spending over a decade trying to get it green lit, Regina King will finally get to live out one of her dreams. The Oscar Award-winning actress will play Shirley Chisholm in the upcoming feature film.

The official synopsis of the film reads: Shirley tells the story of the first black Congresswoman and political icon, Shirley Chisholm, and her trailblazing run for President of the U.S. It chronicles her audacious, boundary-breaking 1972 presidential campaign.

Chisholm’s groundbreaking run for President of the United States (which began in 1972) made her the first Black candidate to seek a major party’s nomination for the presidency. By the time the run started, she had already cemented her name in history. Chisholm became the first Black woman to be elected to the United States Congress in 1968. While continuing to climb the political ladder, she gained more and more respect from not only her constituents, but also her peers.

Alongside King, Shirley stars Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick franchise), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Brian Stokes Mitchell (Jumping the Broom), Christina Jackson, Michael Cherrie, Dorian Crossmond Missick (Six Degrees), Amirah Vann (How to Get Away with Murder), W. Earl Brown (There’s Something About Mary), Brad James (Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse), Reina King, André Holland (American Horror Story: Roanoke) and Terrence Howard (The Best Man franchise, Hustle & Flow).

John Ridley wrote and directed the film. He also produced the film with Regina King, her sister Reina, Anikah McLaren and Elizabeth Haggard. Jeff Skoll and Ted Gidlow served as executive producers on the film, which is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on Friday, March 22, 2024. Before the official trailer is released, check out our first look of Shirley below!