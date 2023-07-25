Watch: Netflix Releases Official ‘Ladies First: A Story of Women In Hip-Hop’ Trailer

As we approach the 50th anniversary of hip-hop (August 11), the content celebrating the groundbreaking genre continues to be rolled out. Over the course of this year, we’ve seen special tributes, conferences, panels and numerous other events to celebrate the monumentous occasion. This week (July 25), Netflix released the official trailer for their new documentary series Ladies First: A Story Of Women in Hip-Hop. Click inside to check out the trailer!

This timely limited doc series recontextualizes the irrepressible women of hip hop and their role in the genre’s 50 years by reinserting them into the canon where they belong: at the center, from day one to present day. Each of the four installments features a parade of iconic emcees like MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, and Rah Digga, up and comers, and artists currently at the top of the charts like Latto, and Tierra Whack alongside key figures from record labels, stylists, and journalists. By giving flowers to originators like Sha-Rock and Roxanne Shante or hearing real talk from contemporary superstars like Saweetie and Coi Leray, Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop contextualizes the history of the music that changed the world within the wider social, racial, and political landscape of the times and, crucially, through a female lens.

The documentary series was executive produced by dream hampton, Troy Carter, Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, MC Lyte, Nicole Galovski, Justin Simien and Jennifer Ryan. All four episodes of Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop, a Culture House Production, will be available on Netflix on August 9. Until then, check out the trailer and some stills from the film below and share your thoughts in the comments. Happy 50th Anniversary to hip-hip and shout out to all the women who have played a part in making it the global phenomenon that it is today!