Benny The Butcher, Megan Thee Stallion & Justin Timberlake Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jan 22 – Jan 26):

1. BOA QG – Been Gone Source:BOA QG BOA QG releases his new video “Been Gone”. Atlanta rapper, BOA QG, is flipping the script. His newest single titled “Been Gone” (Quality Control/Motown) is an anthem showing the world he’s on a new level and ready for a new chapter. “I’ve been out here working; I’m not going back to how I used to be,” said BOA QG, capturing the essence of his hard work and determination to carve a new path for himself. The upcoming Atlanta rapper, unapologetically embracing his journey, channels his experiences into a compelling narrative that resonates with authenticity. Directed by BCM Steel, the music video’s combination of visuals and storytelling paints a bigger picture and shows BOA QG’s story beautifully: that he’s been M.I.A but is back and better off than he was before. BOA QG’s music took a significant turn in 2021 following his release from jail. This is what made him change his focus to his music career. When a clip of his raw and unfiltered music went viral, he got signed by Quality Control Music. His debut single under the label titled “Voodoo” now has over 50 million streams and propelled him into the rap scene. The song was praised by Pitchfork as a song that can be “remixed again and again until the entire world sounds like the troop in the video’s intro”. Beyond the success of “Voodoo”, BOA QG has dropped multiple singles including “Stars”, “Stay Around”, and “Baby Mamacita”. Now, with “Been Gone”, he hopes to connect with his fans on a deeper level and showcase his versatility. This track is brought to life by acclaimed producers Priority Beats, known for their production for Lil Baby, Polo G and more, in shaping the sound of today’s music landscape, along with co-producers ProdBenny and 2StarBeats. With “Been Gone,” BOA QG not only takes his craft to the next level but also teams up with incredible producers, ensuring a musical journey that breaks all the rules and hits hard. BOA QG’s creative process is a reflection of his authenticity. The Georgia native chooses to create his songs simply by listening to the beat first and letting the track speak to him. Then he starts laying down bars and seeing what fits until he ends up with a finished track. This method has made fans fall in love with his organic sound. BOA QG’s upcoming anticipated mixtape is titled “3Teen”. Follow BOA QG on Instagram and TikTok. Listen to “Been Gone” on Spotify and Apple Music,

2. Dee Aura – Forensics Source:DEE AURA OFFICIAL D ee Aura has released the dynamic music video for his song “Forensics”. Part of his Corner Stories series, the video serves as a love letter to his fans and a middle finger to his haters. “Forensics” is a song of self-expression for his fans to relate to and know that it’s okay to get things off your chest. “It’s all about how I feel and speaking my truth. There are people who are gonna watch and they are either doing it out of love or they are haters. They are watching you and that’s like forensics”. The track was produced by Detroit’s own, BBR Shark. The electric video depicts the artists and friends rapping and owning their neighborhood. The video was shot in Harlem on Malcolm X Blvd and is directed by Gelato. The track is part of his new EP titled “Fast Life”. “Fast Life is about staying motivated and getting money” states Dee Aura. The EP was made mostly in December of 2023, he is big on authenticity in his music which is why he prefers to freestyle instead of having a formal writing process. Dee Aura is excited to use this new drop as a stepping stone to show his fans his growth and where he’s at in his life. Dee Aura’s music career started at a young age and when his love for music pushed him to start uploading his songs to SoundCloud, and by the age of 17, he had landed his first live performance. The artist’s songs have the influence of trap, R&B, and of course, drill coming from his musical influences such as 50 Cent, Fabulous, Max B, and G-Herbo. In just a few years, Dee Aura has played at festivals such as Governor’s Ball and Rolling Loud. He has worked with music icons such as Young Nudy, Skepta, VLONE, Slimesito, and many more. Fans can look forward to more collaborations from Dee Aura and an upcoming Valentine’s Day project on February 14, 2024. Follow Dee Aura on Instagram. Listen to “Forensics” on Spotify and Apple Music.

3. Sinkane – How Sweet Is Your Love Source:SinkaneTV Sinkane (aka Sudanese-American musician Ahmed Gallab) announces his upcoming album We Belong out April 5. His first full-length release since Dépaysé in 2019, We Belong is Sinkane’s “love letter to Black music,” taking cues from gospel, Afrobeats, 70s funk, foundational soul of the rhythms of Sinkane’s native Sudan and more. Alongside the album announcement, he shares a new single “How Sweet Is Your Love” and its accompanying music video. Pre-save We Belong HERE. Sinkane also announces new U.S. tour dates set for June in addition to his anticipated SXSW performances. The upcoming project We Belong, tells introspective–and sometimes painful–stories of the Black diaspora with an underlying current of love and hope for the future. “How Sweet Is Your Love” marks a celebratory, funk-infused high point of the project. Set against heavy disco synth instrumentals and riffing strings, Sinkane encourages listeners to cast away their worries and embrace the current moment. “‘How Sweet Is Your Love’ is about remaining in the present and feeling all of your feelings as fully as possible,” Sinkane comments. “It dares you to prove the sweetness of your love, to your loves!” Meanwhile, on the vibrant “How Sweet Is Your Love” music video shot by Bảo Ngô, Yodancers from the Haus of Tisci ballroom collective put their moves on display at Bushwick’s Sultan Room and its neighboring streets. Sinkane says: “One of my singers, Ifedayo, thought it would be a great idea for me to reach out to Haus of Tisci for a collab on this music video. Their spirit embodies the love and energy of this song. Radical self joy to the max! STOUT, who is featured on ‘We Belong,’ is a part of these Ballroom legends so I reached out. Next thing I knew, we were shooting this video. They did a wonderful job of welcoming us all into this song. Free your mind and your ass will follow!” Watch the music video HERE. For this project, Sinkane assembled the who’s who of musicians and collaborators which include Beastie Boys producer Money Mark, jazz fusion maestro Casey Benjamin, guitarist/producer Mikey Freedom Hart, Phony Ppl’s Aja Grant, percussionist Meia Noite, organist Shedrick Mitchell, former bandmate Amanda Khiri and singers Bilal, STOUT, Tru Osborne and Hollie Cook. He has also created an all-star six piece band called The Message, who support Sinkane live. Band members include: Ronnie Lanzilotta (bass), Dave Palazola (drums), Patt Carr (keys), Asher Kurtz (guitar), Ifedayo (vocalist) and Jessica Harp (vocalist). The first single off the project, “Everything is Everything,” featuring vocalist Tru Osborne, is an acute reflection of life as a Black person in America (watch HERE / listen HERE). Sinkane opens the jazzy ballad “We’re here again / Ain’t nobody listenin’… Y’all only know our names from hashtags” before taking a hopeful turn; “The tides of change / Serve great purpose in our every day / My people, we will find our way.” Upon release, Stereogum called it “a social commentary set against a cinematic, immersive sonic landscape.” Sinkane has always paved his own way, defying all odds and surpassing expectations. With seven studio albums under his belt and an illustrious career as a composer, producer and band leader, he has orchestrated remarkable projects. From music directing the Atomic Bomb! Band, the resounding revival of Nigerian funk musician William Onyeabor, to composing the “lively” (The Guardian) musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile which debuted last month, Ahmed’s journey has been extraordinary to say the least. More to come from Sinkane in 2024.

4. Travis Scott – I KNOW ? Source:Travis Scott Continuing to ignite what is set to be yet another record-breaking year, Travis Scott releases the official music video for UTOPIA highlight “I KNOW ?” The “I KNOW ?” video was co-directed by Travis Scott and celebrated director Dave Meyers, who has collaborated with the hip hop icon on previous acclaimed videos, such as “SICKO MODE” and “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD.” It co-stars Emily Ratajkowski in her first music video appearance in a decade, alongside Anok Yai and Travis himself. The fan-favorite track and UTOPIA highlight made major noise at the end of 2023 when it hit #1 on the Billboard Rhythmic Radio Airplay, where Travis Scott replaced himself at the summit when it took over from the chart’s previous number one – his own “MELTDOWN” ft. Drake. To date, “I KNOW ?” has been streamed more than 440 million times. This past weekend, Travis Scott was announced as a performer at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Airing live on Sunday, February 4 on CBS (and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+), the performance is set to be an unforgettable emersion into the world of UTOPIA, taking fans and viewers into Travis’ universe in a way that only he can. At the ceremony, Travis is up for “Best Rap Album” for UTOPIA, his 10th career GRAMMY nomination. It comes as no surprise that Travis Scott’s UTOPIA has made such an impact. Released in July of last year, his fourth studio album elevated the megastar in every way. The album finds him at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator. The album held strong at No.1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four consecutive weeks, spent seven weeks in the top 5 and more than ten weeks in the top 10. It has garnered over 3.7 billion streams globally to date. Most impressively, it was the highest-selling hip hop album of the year. Travis Scott’s sold-out UTOPIA: Circus Maximus Tourcontinues to trek through North America this winter. The tour has been record-setting in every way: in addition to becoming the first Hip Hop act to headline and sell-out Los Angeles’ landmark Sofi Stadium, Travis broke the record for most merchandise sold in one night for multiple cities, including the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Denver’s Ball Arena, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. He even performed fan-favorite UTOPIA highlight “FE!N” a record 15 times at Madison Square Garden in New York City. With over 500,000 tickets sold and more than $80 million grossed to date, the tour has been one of the most buzzed-about of the past year. To commemorate the banner return of Travis Scott, GQ named him a 2023 Man of the Year, where the Scott opens up about his ‘reemergence’ and the year that has reaffirmed him as a global superstar. He collaborated with Audemars Piguet on a one-of-a-kind Royal Oak “Cactus Jack” edition watch and exclusive merch drop. Then, capping off 2023, Travis chatted about his marquee year with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – watch HERE. Most recently, he shared the video for “TOPIA TWINS” ft. Rob49 and 21 Savage – watch HERE. UTOPIA is available now at shop.travisscott.com, alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets.

5. Mr Eazi ft. Angélique Kidjo – Òròkórò Source:Mr Eazi Coming on the back of the success of his recently released album and first-of-its-kind art and music fusion experience The Evil Genius, which has been championed by The New York Times, Billboard, Rolling Stone, The FADER, Complex, CNN, The Guardian, Music Week, and The BBC, among others, Grammy Award-winning global music star and afrobeats icon MR EAZI is proud to present the exhilarating new video for uplifting album fan-favourite ‘ÒRÒKÓRÒ’, featuring five-time Grammy Award winner and 2023 Polar Music Prize laureate Angélique Kidjo, and produced by Mr Eazi’s longtime collaborator and fellow Grammy Award-winner Kel-P (Wizkid, Future, Burna Boy). Recorded between Accra in Ghana, and Ouida in Angélique Kidjo’s home country Benin, and driven by lush guitar arrangements and percussion drums, ‘Òròkórò’ is a glorious afropop and global music offering that sees Mr Eazi and Angélique Kidjo in a spiritual and grateful mood to kick off 2024, as they offer praises and thanksgiving to God in emphatic fashion. Relying on the emotiveness of their native Yoruba language, which the song is largely performed in, Mr Eazi and Angelique Kidjo masterfully encapsulates the essence of gratitude and divine blessings. As Mr Eazi puts it about the song’s inspiration, “I can’t be quiet about what God has done for me, you can see the love God has shown me”. For the captivating visuals for ‘Òròkórò’, Mr Eazi and Angélique Kidjo have collaborated with filmmaker Thomas Leloup from French creative collective Minuit/Une to bring the track further to life. Filmed in the enchanting locales of Paris and Forêt de Fontainebleau, the video is a visual manifestation of a spiritual musical, seamlessly blending modernity with legacy. Offering a rich tapestry of spirituality and cultural heritage, the ‘Òròkórò’ video intricately weaves a narrative of history and spirituality, drawing upon the aesthetics of West African traditional religion, and paying tribute to the significant historical site of Angélique Kidjo’s birthplace in Benin – a focal point for West African spiritual culture. Mr Eazi has created a ceremonial spectacle for his ‘Òròkórò’ video, reminiscent of a ritual, where music and dance intertwine in a profound celebration of heritage and artistry. The artistic direction is profoundly influenced by West African traditional religion, and heavily references feminine warrior power. Throughout the video, Mr Eazi embodies a prophet sharing his message of thanksgiving, while Angélique Kidjo reigns as a queen symbolizing strength and resilience. The meticulous cinematography is a precise, painting-like composition that marries expressionism with a natural aesthetic. The result is a visually striking video that not only showcases the magnetism of Mr Eazi and Angélique Kidjo, but also serves as a testament to the rich spiritual and cultural legacy of West Africa.

7. Ryan Trey – F*ck Tryin Source:Ryan Trey R&B aficionado Ryan Trey (#JUSTAREGULARLABEL/Interscope Records) is giving fans an inside look at tour life while reflecting on the ups and downs of a rollercoaster relationship in the official music video for “F**K TRYIN” off his latest album STREETS SAY YOU MISS ME. The somber track has Trey making every effort to make his relationship work, but the demands of fame and the turncoat attitude of his significant other have him stuck in the middle. In the video directed by Neil Dominique, the St. Louis native is back on the road performing for fans all over the world, with behind-the-scenes footage showing himself and his team taking in all the action. Trey brings the meaning of the song home when he is seen singing from the backseat of a luxury car and embracing all the success that has come his way while reflecting on his significant other. STREETS SAY YOU MISS ME has picked up an enormous amount of steam since it was released last November. The album has already garnered 7.8 million total streams and has Trey leaving his undeniable mark in a busy R&B landscape and extending his artistry alongside guest features such as No Cap, Vory, Mariah The Scientist and Chase Shakur. With his previous work, Trey has been doing the same with singles such as “Nowhere to Run” (44 million single streams), “Mutual Butterflies” (40 million single streams), and “Rollin” (15 million single streams), heating up on streaming platforms. Ryan Trey has been tapped to hit the road as an opening act on Mariah The Scientist’s 2024 To Be Eaten Alive Tour. The nationwide trek is set to kick off on March 6 in Seattle and will hit cities such as Portland, San Francisco, Phoenix, Houston, and more before wrapping up in Atlanta on May 4. In addition to the album’s success, Trey has amassed 1 million monthly Spotify listeners, opened for Bryson Tiller in select cities on his 2023 Back & I’m Better Tour, and featured on several streaming playlists, including Spotify’s New Music Friday, R&B Right Now, Signed XO, and Apple Music’s Breaking R&B, The Plug, R&B Now and so much more. The 24-year-old made his long-awaited return with the hit singles “30 FLOORS UP” and “AIN’T EVEN FRIENDS” after taking time off following his fourth project, A 64 East Saga, released in 2021. Trey followed those up with the singles “Only Us” alongside Babyface Ray in 2022 and “WHITE CROCS” with labelmate Jordan Ward in 2023.

8. Big Boogie – Wop Wop Source:BIG BOOGIE MUSIC CMG hip-hop artist Big Boogie unleashed his latest new single “Wop Wop,” which is currently available to stream HERE via Yo Gotti’s CMG Records. As part of the release, the rising star also dropped a video on social media, where he showed off the official “Wop Wop” dance. Boogie plans to unveil the official music video for his electrifying new single later today at 1 pm ET on YouTube. The new single continues to highlight Boogie’s unique ability to deliver trap dance anthems, especially on the heels of dropping “Left Right” earlier this month. Boogie’s video for “Left Right” has racked up over 1.2 million views in just a week and a half since its release. Most recently, Boogie performed at 42 Dugg’s sold-out, homecoming show in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. He joined the likes of Meek Mill, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Yo Gotti, Jeezy, GloRilla, Boosie, Gillie & Wallo, EST Gee, Blac Youngsta, Dej Loafand many more that appeared as special guests. The Memphis artist is maintaining his momentum, after closing 2023 on the “Gangsta Art” arena tour and shined on stage alongside his CMG labelmates. Earlier in the year, he also appeared on Moneybagg Yo’s “Larger Than Life” tour alongside the likes of Finesse2tymes, Sexxy Red, Luh Tyler and YTB FATT. His new releases also coincide with the forthcoming 1-year anniversary of his last project “Definition of Big Dude.” The project included an appearance from Fat Trel and resulted in Boogie being profiled on XXL’s The Break and featured in Complex , HotNewHipHop and The Source, among others.

9. Justin Timberlake – Selfish Source:Justin Timberlake Multi-award-winning artist Justin Timberlake releases his new single “Selfish” alongside the music video via RCA Records. The pop infused offering is driven by its infectious melodies and features the stars iconic soulful vocals. Written by Timberlake, Louis Bell (Taylor Swift, Post Malone), Cirkut (Maroon 5, The Weeknd), Theron Thomas, Amy Allen and produced by Timberlake, Louis Bell and Cirkut, “Selfish” is the first taste of solo music from Justin since his 2018 Man of the Woods record. The video, directed by Bradley J. Calder (SZA, Tinashe), brings the introspectiveness of the song to life by pulling back the curtain on the production process and blending the line between performance and reality. It’s a raw and honest portrayal of Justin as an artist and person. Justin’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was is out March 15th. Pre-order HERE.

10. KJ Conteh ft. DB Bantino & Syd – Something New Source:Release - Topic American-Congolese producer KJ Conteh has offered fans his first offering of the year as he teams up with SYD and DB Bantino for entrancing new single “Something New”. The song, which was recorded in Los Angeles, was released via Kabaya Recordings. Conteh has seamlessly blended his cultural roots with the soulful sounds of R&B, creating a musical tapestry that reflects his diverse experiences. The American-born artist embarked on a transformative journey from The United States to Congo at a tender age, before returning to The States. The multicultural background has played a pivotal role in his assimilation into American culture, fostering a deep love for music that has shaped his artistic identity. “Something New” is an Alternative song that Conteh crafts in a manner that its listener can feel an attachment to the tune. He enlist multi-hyphenate creator and hitmaker SYD (credits: Zayn, Kehlani, The Neighborhood) and DB Bantino (credits: Chris Brown, Tory Lanez, and Offset) to add their enchanting vocals to the breezy single. Speaking about the inspiration behind the single, KJ said: “In today’s world everyone is trying to follow a trend, follow the same sound, everything just feels like it sounds the same. I don’t want to just create music just to create it, I want people to listen to my music and feel something. I’m taking influences from sounds around the world and creating my own sound, something new.” KJ Conteh is famous for his production catalogue which includes Snoop Dogg’s “Kush Ups” featuring Wiz Khalifa, “Bron & Bronny” by Snoop Dogg & Corde 77, “Happy New Year” by 50 Cent, “La La La (Remix)” by Snoop Dogg, “Dreamwork” by AKA & Yanga, “Best Friend” by DAZ & Snoop Dogg, “Up To Something” by DA Les, and lots more.

11. Kamal. – still a little something Source:Kamal Renowned North-West-London-hailing artist Kamal. is set to captivate audiences once again with the release of his much-anticipated single, “still a little something,” out now.



Following the success of last year’s ode to the youth culture of 2023, “kerosene”, Kamal. continues to push creative boundaries, delivering a fresh and invigorating sound that has become synonymous with his name. “still a little something” is a melodic journey, blending innovative production with Kamal.’s signature heartfelt lyrics.



With an impressive track record of creating music that resonates with a diverse audience, Kamal. has established himself as a dynamic force in the music industry. His ability to craft soulful and introspective songs has garnered him a dedicated fan base around the globe. At the end of this month, Kamal. will embark on a four date piano tour, which will see him at his most stripped-back; a true performer. In “still a little something,” Kamal. explores themes of self-discovery, resilience, and the enduring pursuit of personal growth; it’s a musing on whether there’s still something there between you and an ex partner. The single is a testament to his evolution as an artist and showcases his commitment to delivering music that offers listeners a genuine connection to the human experience. Speaking on the single, Kamal, states:

“ “still a little something” is about stumbling across your ex on a night out and wondering whether you still share a love. It reflects the intensity of being in close proximity to someone you have strong feelings for, but not knowing whether or not they are requited.” “Kerosene” follows his previous “people don’t change”, and of course Kamal.’s most recent project so here you are, drowning. In 2023, Kamal. became a truly unavoidable presence, and fresh off the back of an extensive Asia tour, found himself propelled into the charts on Central Cee and Dave’s collaborative project Split Decision. Having produced and featured on the third track, “Our 25th Birthday”, Kamal. returned for the second time into Dave’s vast fanbase – a follow up moment from “Mercury”, which was released in 2021.



Not content with this level of takeover, Kamal. went on to perform a headline sold-out show at Islington Assembly Hall, with Dave making a special guest appearance for the first ever live performance of “Our 25th Birthday” – no mean feat.



Kamal.’s music chronicles both the highs and lows of life. His lyrical content spans romantic relationships, the seclusion of your own mind, the repetitive, the mundane, and even derealisation and anxiety. Often relating to the more complicated yet familiar feelings, Kamal.’s lyrics have the ability to hold the listener’s hand through shared experience. He is a truly exceptional storyteller.



Kamal. was always destined to be a musician. A skilled pianist, his early influences were found in the likes of Maxwell, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu and Bill Withers. Formulating his own sound, he first began to compose tracks to his ukulele and in 2019, uploaded his first recorded song -“smilingdownthephone” on soundcloud. Since then, he hasn’t looked back – garnering co-signs from the likes of NME, British GQ, British Vogue, i-D, Dazed and more.



An impactful voice, telling tales of his generation, Kamal. moves with the vision and presence of someone much older than his years. A truly unique artist, his innate musical talent has placed him firmly on the map. Having amassed an awe-inspiring 500 million streams, Kamal is a firm and ever-growing presence, in the competitive world of UK music; a clear front-runner who’s forging a unique and inimitable path.

12. Albee Al – Albee For President Source:AlbeeAl201 Albee Al starts his 2024 in a presidential way with his newest video, “Albee For President.” Albee Al makes it known in the song that he wants to bring the homies who struggled with him to the same presidential lifestyle that he lives. Al raps, “Albee for president, shit got a ring to it. Look at my campaign, gang on the airplane. I left Dubai. I’m in the sky. and I’m drinking champagne.” The video has Albee in the Oval Office rapping his proclamations. Albee gives insight into the fake love some people try to give him with the lines “You told me you love me, that shit was fake. How could I fall for it? Like, how could I fall for it? I had to ball for it. They told me I would never make it to the league, I was too small for it. I feel like a small forward.” Al used to fight his way to the top in the Marion Projects out in Jersey City, New Jersey before his rap fame. His journey has been documented before on Sway In The Morning with Sway and Heather B. Gardner last year. Those lines are coupled with the visual of Albee’s crew and beautiful women turning up in the Oval Office with him. He further raps about his presidential-like luxuries in life as different clips of political news play throughout the video. The new “Albee For President” song and visual is a single for his upcoming Albee For President album that drops Friday, January 26th.

13. ATL Jacob ft. Quavo – RNS Source:Atl Jacob Igniting his rise as one of the hottest artists of 2024, GRAMMY Award-winning multiplatinum powerhouse producer and rapper ATL Jacob returns with a scorching new single entitled “RNS” [feat. Quavo], out now via Republic Records. Listen to “RNS”—HERE. The track’s simmering synths instantly set the tone as Quavo muscles into focus with a menacingly magnetic flow. Against skittering 808s, his bold and braggadocios bars hit hard as he urges, “Let’s go crazy, flex up baby.” Meanwhile, ATL Jacob ignites an incendiary flurry of his own accelerated by his fast-paced cadence. He bobs and weaves through the beat with a pledge, “I’m picking and I’m choosing, and I’m balling but I ain’t hooping.” “RNS” kicks off what promises to be a massive 2024 for ATL Jacob. He closed out last year as XXL’s “Producer of the Year,” and BET touted him among “The Beat Makers: Top Black Producers Who Defined 2023.” He also officially launched his artist career with “MF Problem.” Beyond generating millions of streams, HotNewHipHop raved, “Atlanta’s next-up trap producer can spit,” and Ratings Game Music proclaimed, “ATL Jacob might be the best two-way player in the hip-hop game right now.” In 2023, he took home a GRAMMY Award in the category of “Best Rap Song” for producing Future’s smash “Wait For U” [feat. Drake & Tems]. Including the fan favorite “FTCU,” he notably produced four tracks for Nicki Minaj’s blockbuster, Pink Friday 2, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. Additionally, “Luna,” his collaboration with Feid entered the top 10 on Billboard’s Global 200 with 40M streams to date. Other definitive smashes cooked up by ATL Jacob include Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin,” Lil Baby’s “Waterfall Flow,” and many more. Stay tuned for more from ATL Jacob.

14. Foggieraw – Destiny Source:Foggieraw Tipped for a breakout year, acclaimed rapper and elite storyteller Foggieraw ignites his next chapter with a brand new single entitled “Destiny” out today via Mercury Records/Republic Records. Listen HERE. This time around in a vintage-styled black and white visualizer, Foggieraw flaunts his vibrancy and versatility front-and-center. A funky strut sets the tempo anchored by head-nodding 808s. Meanwhile, he exudes confidence on the hook as he observes, “I’m on a crash course headed to destiny.” When he promises, “If I die, I’m a legend most definitely,” you can’t help but believe him! Last year, he landed with the potent one-two punch of The Foggie Pound 3 two-pack, comprising the singles “Psalm 62” and “Ms. Johnson.” The former notably flipped the Alicia Keys classic “You Don’t Know My Name.” Making history, “Psalm 62” would be the first time the iconic songstress ever cleared a sample usage of the track. Right out of the gate, it amassed over 6 million streams and counting. Plus, he gathered widespread acclaim. Billboard named “Psalm 62” among “R&B/Hip-Hop Fresh Picks of the Week,” and Complex raved, “He navigates his wordplay with the precision of a master craftsman, deploying bars and punchlines that are engrossingly descriptive, unsuspectingly witty, and exude an aura of effortless charm.” UPROXX professed, “It’s only a matter of time until Foggieraw makes the leap from social media favorite to genuine superstar.” Foggieraw continues to gain major traction with tens of millions of streams and views. Capping off a busy 2023, Swizz Beatz tapped him for his BET Hip-Hop Awards Cypher. He has attracted high-profile co-signs from SZA, Stormzy, Anderson.Paak, Benny Blanco, Ari Lennox, Tierra Whack, and more. At the same time, he has infiltrated the fashion world. He walked in Milan Fashion Week for Pharrell’s Moncler Fall/Winter ’23 collection and appeared in a campaign for Sergio Tecchini. Right now, he’s preparing more music for release very soon. Stay tuned!

15. Hardrock – kingtut Source:Hardrock - Topic Primed for a breakthrough this year, rising 20-year-old Atlanta rapper Hardrock serves up a new single and music video entitled “kingtut” out today via Victor Victor Worldwide/Republic Records. Listen HERE. Produced by Honorable C.N.O.T.E. [Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert], the track hinges on dreamy synths and tense hi-hats. Between the 808 bounce, Hardrock flaunts his razor-sharp flow and otherworldly melodies, delivering a flurry of braggadocios bars without compromise. It culminates on a royal flex, “I got gold on me, King Tut.” Staking his claim to the throne, he issues a final warning, “They can’t do shit to us.” It lands on the heels of 2023’s “DIRTY SPOT / 4 to 6.” Beyond gaining traction at streaming platforms, Our Generation Music praised, “Hardrock’s mystique is as inescapable as his sound – pushing listeners further into his stark, intangible allure with each new effort.” Meanwhile, Complex touted him among its coveted “Artists To Watch in 2024.” Everything just paves the way for his anxiously awaited debut EP—coming soon. Bow down to “kingtut” now!

16. Sekou – Crying Source:sekoumusicuk BRITs ‘Rising Star’ nominee, Radio 1 Sound Poll ‘Top 10’ inductee, and Amazon Music’s ‘Ones To Watch 2024’ artist Sekou, today releases his first single of the year, ‘Crying’. Out via NWS/Island Records. ‘Crying’ follows on from Sekou’s debut 2023 EP ‘Out of Mind’ and heartbreak ballad ‘Time Will Tell’. Produced by Matt Rist, the production lends its touch to this compelling new single, helping further demonstrate Sekou’s musical versatility and genre-bending sound. An eagerly awaited follow-up to his previous releases, including breakout single ‘Better Man’ (which boasts over 5M+ streams on Spotify), Sekou has been evolving in his artistry with ‘Crying’ being the perfect example of this. Sekou leans on his expertise as a singer-songwriter who lays his heart on the page, creating ever-relatable tracks about love, heartbreak, and self. 2023 ended on a high for Sekou with many significant moments: a standout performance on ‘Later…With Jools Holland’, a nomination for BRITs ‘Rising Star’, cementing him in history as the awards’ youngest nominee, and making the top 10 in the BBC Radio 1 ‘Sound Polls’. Earlier this month, Sekou sat front row at the KidSuper show at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, and lent his vocals to the soundtrack for the show which featured US rappers Quavo, Fridayy, and Kelz. Following this, he sat front row at the Valentino Men’s Show, further enhancing his relationship with both luxury and cult fashion brands, and the versatility he holds as an artist. 2024 is already gearing up to be an incredibly exciting year for Sekou, in February, he embarks on the UK and European leg of Renee Rapp’s ‘Snow Hard Feelings’ tour, performing 12 shows in support of the US star. With fans in the likes of Anderson .Paak, Cleo Sol, Fred again.. and Kamal who have all shown support to the rising star online. With over 300,000+ monthly listeners on Spotify and a combined 256K+ followers across socials, Sekou’s eclectic style and talent have made him one of the most exciting new artists in the scene today. With this latest release, he continues to show his musical versatility and leaves a unique footprint on the UK music industry. Already gaining support from the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, BBC Radio 1, BBC 1Xtra, COLORS, as well as tastemakers such as Clara Amfo, Jo Wiley, DJ Target, and Abbie McCarthy, Sekou’s trajectory is limitless as he continues to release hit after hit. Amid cross-Atlantic demand and soaring global ambitions, Sekou who is inspired by the likes of Prince, Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, and Beyoncé is poised to dominate, as he teeters ever-closer to stardom with every release. A testament to the 19-year-old’s musical prowess ‘Crying’ continues an exciting start to 2024 alongside a string of releases, and live performances that are sure to propel the rising star even further into public consciousness. With a string of releases and live performances set for this year, Sekou is primed to continue his ascent in both the UK and global music scene.

17. Chelsea Pastel – Greener Source:Chelsea Pastel Following a co-sign from fellow Ohio native Kid Cudi as well as the release of her previous single “Whiplash,” Chelsea Pastel (@chelsea_pastel) skillfully explores an age-old idiom about the other side of grass on “Greener.” Penned by Chelsea and produced by Castille Xavier Guy, the song highlights the hardships faced when pursuing purpose without returning to one’s origins. Through energetic vocals and a captivating musical arrangement, “Greener” not only challenges the notion of finding something better elsewhere but also delves into the sacrifices integral to chasing a dream. Chelsea’s lyricism paints a vivid picture of the hurdles and challenges one experiences while navigating the path to success. “It’s about always looking up, being as bright as possible in this dark world. If you adjust the brightness in your life, the grass isn’t greener on the other side and things are alright,” says the Forest City rapstress when detailing the meaning behind the colorful cut in a press statement to Medium Creative Agency Cleveland’s Next Up talent. Born and bred in Cleveland, Chelsea found her passion for music early on, which led her to enroll in the Cleveland School of Arts. After graduating, Chelsea continued to make a name for herself throughout the Midwest and beyond. Her unique sonic style, catchy hooks, and lyrical prowess have earned her the title oftalent. Apart from her accolades, Chelsea is a self-taught instrumentalist who often handles her production, writing, and engineering. The Ohio outlier’s unique brand of ballads can be best classified as a fusion of Rapand Pop with a touch of Rockaccented by old-school flavor. Press play on “Greener” on your DSP of choice after the jump via Pastel Productions LLC / Vydia and expect the accompanying music video to hit YouTube soon!

18. Lyrical Lemonade – All Is Yellow Source:Lyrical Lemondae - Topic Award-winning music video director and culture-defining creator Cole Bennett and his multimedia brand Lyrical Lemonade – the community-driven platform and YouTube channel with over 10 billion views worldwide – present their highly-anticipated full-length debut album, All Is Yellow via Lyrical Lemonade/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



All Is Yellow embodies the spirit of the Lyrical Lemonadebrand, excavating disruption from every corner of the culture. Eminem lets loose with a breathless flurry on the powerhouse “Doomsday Pt. 2,” while Latto, Swae Lee, and Aminé ignite “Special.” Elsewhere, the unforgettable “First Night”assembles a once-in-a-lifetime cohort of genre-busting talent, placing Juicy J, Denzel Curry, and Lil B shoulder-to-shoulder with Teezo Touchdown and Cochise.



Lyrical Lemonade set the stage for the release with “Fallout” featuring Gus Dapperton, Lil Yachty, and Joey Bada$$. It has already amassed over 901K Spotify streams and 878K YouTube views on the music video. Plus, it earned widespread acclaim. WONDERLAND. raved, “Gus Dapperton delivers one of his best ever hooks, Lil Yachty continues his progression with a solid showing, and Joey Bada$$ is a welcomed inclusion, his versatility on show as he brings a melodic verse and slick rapped outro alike.” UPROXX dubbed it “a terrific joining of forces” and touted it among “All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear.” REVOLT hailed it as “genre-bending,” and HotNewHipHop highlighted how Cole Bennett is “assembling his ‘Avengers’.”



“Fallout” picked up the momentum from its predecessor “Stop Giving Me Advice” featuring Jack Harlow and Dave. Beyond looks from Complex and more, Rolling Stone praised “the stylish music video,” and HYPEBEAST noted, “the two exchange smart bars back and forth.” REVOLT also applauded how the “track sees the two letting listeners know that, unless they’ve matched their success, they can leave their two cents at home.”



“Stop Giving Me Advice” landed in the wake of the fan favorite “Hello There” featuring Corbin, Lil Tracy, and Black Kray. Lyrical Lemonade kicked off its partnership with Def Jam Recordings by dropping “Doomsday” with Juice WRLD and Cordae earlier this summer. Followed by “Guitar In My Room” with Lil Durk and Kid Cudi.

19. Shaboozey – Anabelle Source:Shaboozey Following the tremendous streaming success of his hit single “Let It Burn,” Nigerian-American singer and rapper Shaboozey releases his new song “Anabelle” via EMPIRE. Written by Shaboozey, “Anabelle” is his latest release ahead of his highly anticipated forthcoming album. The haunting, steady-driving track is available to stream HERE. “Anabelle is a metaphor for what I dealt with in my past relationships that caused me heartache! There’s only so much pain and suffering one can take before ultimately having to move on from an unhealthy relationship,” shared Shaboozey. “I love this song because it serves as a reminder to others that they’re not alone and to move on when you’ve reached that breaking point.” Carving out his own path in alt-country/hip-hop and inspired by artists like Bob Dylan, Lead Belly, Johnny Cash, and Leonard Cohen, Shaboozey creates a sound that is boundless and uniquely his own. Shaboozey boasts more than 130.9M total streams and over half a billion views on TikTok. The Virginia native’s previous single, “Let It Burn, that Billboard calls “a heady marriage of guitar-driven country, R&B and hip-hop elements, meshing into a distinct blend of pop melody and empowering message,” reached No. 8 on the US Viral 50 Spotify chart and has garnered more than 2.8M streams.

20. Benny The Butcher – Everybody Can’t Go Source:Benny the Butcher Benny The Butcher, the Grammy-Nominated and Emmy-Award-winning member of Buffalo’s acclaimed Griseldacollective, proudly presents his anxiously awaited new album, EVERYBODY CAN’T GO, out now via Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE.



EVERYBODY CAN’T GO consists of 12 powerhouse tracks, telling real and raw stories, sharing hard-earned wisdom, and offering up one trunk-rattling banger after another. The opener “Jermanie’s Graduation” hinges on a glassy piano melody and sparse orchestration. Benny The Butcher takes it back to the beginning and paints a vivid picture of his come-up, “I lived with a mother who struggled through addiction. I know every side to drug abuse.” On “Pillow Talk & Slander,” string loops swoon beneath a rap masterclass by Benny The Butcher, Jadakiss, and Babyface Ray. Then, there’s the raucous “Griselda Express” featuring Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Rick Hyde. This knockout posse cut sees this elite cohort go and “turn the board room to Satriale’s.” The ride concludes with the introspective “Big Tymers”featuring Peezy, as Benny takes stock of how far he’s come over a tense beat and ominous production as he proclaims, “I got it out the mud how you gonna tell me to be humble?”



Check out the full tracklisting below.



Earlier this month, he amplified anticipation for EVERYBODY CAN’T GO with “BRON.”Earning unanimous acclaim, The FADER declared, “The new track is a stone-cold victory lap, chock-full of basketball metaphors and unabashed flexes that sound even more celebratory over Hit-Boy’s horn-heavy instrumental.” Stereogum applauded, “Benny sounds effortless on the track, putting some slick hesitation in his flow and talking some inventive shit.” Rap Radar highlighted how “The Griselda rapper preaches his winning mentality,” and HotNewHipHop put it best, “Benny dominates the pen game like LeBron does on the court.”



It also boasts recent anthem “One Foot In” ft. Stove God Cooks, produced by HIT-BOY. Beyond racking up 441K Spotify streams and 524K YouTube views on the music video, the latter incited critical applause. Stereogum noted, “Benny’s new single “One Foot In” is all about existing in the music business and the criminal underworld at the same time — a difficult proposition for anyone.” Clash professed, “‘One Foot In’goes hard from the first note to last,” and REVOLT highlighted how “the track gives fans a vivid look into the Buffalo emcee’s dark past.” Brooklyn Vegan put it best, “Everyone’s in top form on this one. It’s gritty and gleaming all at once, with a hook you’ll be humming after one listen and verses from Benny and Stove God that find them going as hard as ever.” Listen HERE. Benny set off his Def Jam era with “Big Dog”featuring Lil Wayne. “Big Dog”has already amassed 3.2 million Spotify streams and counting, in addition to 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video. It earned widespread critical acclaim as The FADER praised how “they are clearly having fun with their bars.” Stereogum raved, “Sometimes, Benny The Butcher and Lil Wayne get together to rip an Alchemist beat to pieces.” Brooklyn Vegan proclaimed, “It finds the Butcher’s boom bap revival sounding as gritty and alluring as ever.”

The Butcher has returned….

21. D Sturdy ft. Kur – Die Young Source:D Sturdy - Topic Philly Goats member D STURDY unleashes an incisive and incendiary new solo single entitled “Die Young” featuring Kur out now via Stack Or Starve/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE. On the track, piano blankets a distinct 808 thump as D STURDY leans into a sizzling flow. Through introspective rhymes, he reflects on his trials and tribulations during a rough rise from the Philadelphia underground to the doorstep of rap stardom. The momentum culminates on a chantable chorus, “I get up out the streets so I won’t die young.” Fellow hometown hero Kur counters with emotional bars and a captivating verse of his own. The track further distinguishes D STURDY as a phenomenon and an artist to watch closely in 2024. Stay tuned for the premiere of a powerful music video to accompany the song soon. XXL recently featured the group as part of “The Break,” diving deep into their come-up thus far. Last year, D STURDY and his Philly Goats cohorts shined on the self-titled debut mixtape, Philly Goats. Beyond piling up tens of millions of streams, it garnered widespread critical acclaim. ATTACK THE CULTURE raved, “The album deserves ample replays,” while VIBE praised it as “eight selections intended to make you bust a move.”



Philly Goats are simply on fire. YouTube named them a “Trending Artist On The Rise,” while The FADER touted “Get Off The Wall” as a “song of the summer 2023 candidate.”



Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. It’s no wonder Pitchfork hailed them among “The Next Generation of Club Rap” and proclaimed, “It’s an escape.” It’s only the beginning though. Watch out for a whole lot more from D STURDY and Philly Goats.

22. Ice Spice – Think U The Shit

23. Breez Kennedy – Who’s Been On Your Mind Source:Breez Kennedy Maintaining incredible momentum this year, 17-year-old singer, songwriter, and R&B viral sensation Breez Kennedy serves up a brand new single and music video entitled “Who’s Been On Your Mind” out now via Standard Records/Def Jam Recordings. Listen HERE .

24. Ralo ft. Money Man & BigDogWalk – This One For Source:Ralo Famerica Primed for a massive 2024, acclaimed Atlanta rap powerhouse Ralo unleashes new single entitled “This One For” [featuring Money Man & BigWalkDog] out now via 300 Entertainment. Listen to “This One For” HERE. On the track, heavenly piano glows beneath a head-nodding beat. At the same time, Ralo’s instantly recognizable flow takes hold. The hook hits hard as he cleverly proclaims, “I ain’t trying to kick it. Do I look like I play soccer?” He embraces uncontainable confidence with a warning, “They can’t put my fire out. Bitch, I’m still burning!” Multiplatinum Atlanta heavy-hitter Money Man flexes and flaunts with his bulletproof bars. Meanwhile, gold-selling Mississippi phenomenon BigWalkDog stomps all over the production with unmatched ferocity and fire. It only accelerates the momentum from his much-anticipated comeback anthem “First Day Out.” Beyond reeling in 2.5 million YouTube views on the music video, it earned widespread acclaim. In his first interview since returning home, Complex hailed “First Day Out” as “raw and authentic,” going on to proclaim, “The track serves as a cathartic outlet for the rapper to express the mix of emotions weighing on him.” Plus, he picked up plugs from HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and more. Everything just sets the stage for his forthcoming new project—coming soon.

25. Big Homiie G – Blowing Money Fast Source:Big Homiie Hip-hop artist Big Homiie G released his new single “Blowing Money Fast,” which is currently available to stream HERE via NLess Entertainment/Connect Music. In the single, Big Homiie G showcases his usual Memphis rap style, while boasting about his spending habits and funding his way of life. He reinforces this with lyrics like “these n**a so broke they don’t know who to diss, I just blew a hundred thousand for a title, off the head I ain’t never been a rhino, I just blew another twenty on a jet.” “Blowing Money Fast” is the second single released from his upcoming project, “$elf Made $elf Paid,” which he teased last year. It follows the single “On A Jet,” which he also dropped a visual for. The Memphis artist has maintained momentum after releasing a stream of fiery singles like “No Adlibs,” “No Hook” and “Us” alongside YTB FATT. Prior to that he released his deluxe version of his project “Speak Up G” with features from BIG30 and KCarbon. “Speak Up G” originally dropped the ending of 2022 and featured collaborations from EST Gee, Finesse2Tymes and Real Boston Richey.

26. Asher Angel – Flip The Switch Source:Asher Angel Multi-talented singer, songwriter, and actor Asher Angel returns with his new single, “Flip The Switch,” out today on all streaming platforms. Asher created “Flip The Switch” with an impressive team of GRAMMY-nominated producers and songwriters, Felisha King Harvey, Kenneth “KP” Paige, and HARV. With “Flip The Switch,” Asher debuts a more mature and defined sound that showcases his undeniable talent as an artist, songwriter, and vocalist. Seamlessly blending R&B swagger, catchy beats, and universal pop appeal, “Flip The Switch” is the perfect re-introduction to Asher’s music project. “This song is about staying confident and comfortable in your own skin,” says Asher. “I’ve always promoted being yourself and having confidence in yourself. With all the hate and negativity on social media, this song is about flipping the switch on that and highlighting positivity.” Born and raised in Paradise Valley, AZ, Asher has been destined for stardom from a young age. He honed his acting chops in local community theater before getting his big break in 2017 on Disney Channel’s Andi Mack. In the years since, the now 21-year-old Asher has continued to come into his own as an all-around creative force. He has starred in films like Shazam!, Shazam! Fury of Gods, On Fire, and Darby and the Dead (which featured his original song, “One on One”), and has released a number of hit singles. His 2019 collaboration with Wiz Khalifa, “One Thought Away,” became the number one trending YouTube video for 3 days, and has amassed over 12 million streams to date. He followed up the release of “One Thought Away” with singles like “Chills,” “All Day,” and “Guilty,” under the supervision of music legend L.A. Reid and his HitCo record label. Fueled by steadfast determination and an abundance of talent, Asher is ready to unveil the next chapter of his career with new music that highlights his impressive musical range and vocal skill. Backed by his fast-growing fanbase, Asher Angel is well on his way to superstardom.

27. Brandy Haze – Circles Source:Brandy Haze Brandy Haze is back & introducing the world to ‘Sad Girl SZN’ with the debut of her poignant new single, ‘Circles,’ out now via Rich By 30 Records. Download / Stream here “Circles” dives deep into the emotional turbulence of a romantic relationship, with Haze taking listeners on a reflective journey through her personal experiences. Haze has skillfully penned the song’s lyrics, making it deeply relatable to anyone entangled in love’s messy and confusing complexities. The track’s intricate, emotion-imbued production comes courtesy of Txri Redd & Yahwah, whose past work in the industry has gained notable acclaim. Their masterful crafting of the melody and beat intensifies Haze’s stirring vocals, further elevating the narrative power of Circles. The recent offering from Brandy Haze is gaining notable recognition, already landing features on prominent Apple Music playlists such as Brown Sugar, Grown N Sexy, and Day One. The release is a sneak peek into Haze’s upcoming project, ‘Sad Girl SZN’, slated for a February 2024 release. Stay tuned for more on ‘Sad Girl SZN’, where Haze plans to take listeners through the ebbs and flows of being a modern-day woman grappling with the emotional complexities of 21st-century life. This highly anticipated release, both lyrically and sonically, promises to demonstrate Haze’s tremendous growth and emotional maturity as a singer and songwriter.

28. 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE & Rich Brian ft. Cuco – silence STArEs me down Source:88rising 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE, the new music collective from 88rising, unveil their latest single, “silence STArEs me down,” featuring Rich Brian and Cuco. Co-produced by Rich Brian himself, the song provides another chapter in 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE’s anachronistic lore, capturing 90’s era SoCal culture through the lens of childhood nostalgia and wonder. Out now via 88rising and RCA Records, “silence STArEs me down” sees Indonesian powerhouse Rich Brian team up with Latin indie pop multi-instrumentalist & producer Cuco, an unexpected but brilliant pairing. The result is a uniquely mesmerizing track, with its airy rhythm and mellow instrumental seamlessly complementing both Cuco’s laid-back vocals and Brian’s heavy-hitting bars. The 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE project kicked off last month with “MiNt cHoCoLaTe,” featuring BADBADNOTGOOD, Westside Gunn, and Conway The Machine, melding the Toronto jazz outfit with the acclaimed Buffalo MCs’ signature styles. Alt singer-songwriter Eyedress was tapped for the second single, “rUN tHE FaDE,” earlier this month, a shoegaze-influenced record accompanied by a trippy music video with a guest cameo from Tim Robinson (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson). For their third single, the collective unleashed “LiGhT rAiLs,” featuring Rich Brian and Rick Ross, an infectious record produced by redveil with razor-sharp verses and a bouncing beat. Last week, 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE unveiled their latest single “SLOPES” featuring Warren Hue and Offset, a confident and braggadocious track that saw the duo passing triplet flows and boastful lyrics back and forth. A new expansive experience featuring music, content, and more, stay tuned for more information on 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE.

29. Pressa ft. Toosii – W Hotel Source:Pressa Emerging Jamaican-Filipino-Canadian rapperPressa releases his new track “W Hotel” featuring Toosii – click HERE to listen. This is a long overdue collaboration between the two friends as they can be heard rapping on the track about having a good time at the W Hotel. Last year, Pressa dropped two singles – “Minimum Wage” , and “Unfollow Me”. “Minimum Wage” music video was directed by Corentin “Coco” Leroux. “Unfollow Me” had an official Jason B-directed visual and focuses on the fast pace of the industry and Pressa’s continuous hustle and the fame/women that come with it. Those singles follow his feature on Bandokay’s 2023 single “The Jungle”. Prior to this, Pressa dropped his 2020 project Gardner Express, which got a deluxe version in 2021. The deluxe included the alternative version of hit song “Attachments” featuring Coi Leray and featured other artists like Swae Lee, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G and more.

30. Teejay ft. Tommy Lee Sparta – DIp Source:Teejay Today, Teejay flexes his vocal range on “Dip,” a brand new single from his forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy, arriving February 2nd. Listen HERE via Warner Records. The track follows his breakthrough anthem, “Drift,” which has more than 32.8 million global streams. He tapped “Drift” producer Panda and dancehall titan Tommy Lee Sparta for this contagious track inspired by the popular Jamaican dance created by Pata Skeng. “Dip” is a booming declaration to stay on top of his game and to be in the hall of fame. His mission statement is backed up by the infectious chorus inviting fans to celebrate success by doing just what his music is known for — dancing. “It was inspired by the streets and the skankers [the Jamaican dancers who create choreography at these street dances]. Basically bad mind people can’t stop us, and we’re not going to pree violence, we just gonna dance it off.” says Teejay. Known as a captivating live performer, Teejay’s exclusive VEVO CTRL performance of “Dip” doesn’t disappoint. His smooth tone and melodies glide over the rhythmic beat that instantly moves your feet. It’s no coincidence the word “dance” is part of one of Jamaica’s most in-demand and lively musical genres, dancehall. Teejay, one of the leading forces making an impact in the scene, has pushed the vibrant movement to the forefront of his music. Watch Teejay perform “Dip” on VEVO CTRL HERE. Teejay will release his anticipated forthcoming debut, I Am Chippy, via Warner Records on February 2. The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. Teejay’s redefining what dancehall music looks like in mainstream spaces. I Am Chippy is a modern take on the genre. Titled after a name Teejay was given as a child, the EP will invite listeners to a more personal understanding of the artist. He experiments musically while also giving fans his signature singjay style, a multi-skilled mix of effortless singing and deejaying (rapping) in the same breath. The Billboard “Genre Now” cover star is making waves in the US with high profile performances at The BET Awards and Barclay’s Center in NY, he hit #1 on Shazam’s NY chart, recent collaborations with French Montana and Davido, and received critical acclaim from The Fader, BET, Ebony, Global Grind and more. Recognized for his impeccable vocal range and lyrical dexterity, he has earned the respect from the dancehall fans and musical peers in his community. Like the many confidantes who helped pave the way for him, Teejay pays it forward and features a variety of Jamaican talent on the EP. In addition to Tommy Lee Sparta, Teejay enlists dancehall don Skillibeng on “Never” (Slingerz Records), the gritty baritone upstart Bayka on “Fully Auto” (Panda/Sabaster Muzik), Malie Donn on “Chop Life” (Overproof Records), and Jaydon & Quada on the inspiring march-to-the-top track “Star” (Extol Music). With I Am Chippy, Teejay displays his range and quality as well as his commitment to his talents and a desire to raise dancehall’s bar. I Am Chippy will also feature the latest “Drift“ remix with Afrobeats hitmaker Davido, as well as the original song as a bonus track. Billboard said the “slick dancehall ditty” was one of the biggest dancehall songs of 2023 and continues to climb the U.S. Billboard’s charts. It’s approaching 80 million global streams and has amassed over 1 billion TikTok views for its viral dance (originally created by Gabi Don). Usain Bolt, Burna Boy, Cardi B, and Offset are just a few of the famous faces seen grooving to his track on socials.

31. Gary Clark Jr. – JPEG RAW Sampler Source:garyclarkjr Four-time Grammy Award winning artist Gary Clark Jr. surprises fans with a taste of new music; four new studio tracks from his much-anticipated upcoming album, JPEG RAW, set for release on March 22 via Warner Records. Listen to the 4-track sampler HERE — including “Maktub,” “JPEG RAW,” “This Is Who We Are” and “Hyperwave” — and click HERE to pre-order JPEG RAW. This new body of work signals a brave new world for Clark’s ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style. Clark’s lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage. Songs like “Maktub,” “JPEG RAW,” “This Is Who We Are,” “Hyperwave,” and the epic 10-minute “Habits” break fresh ground defying categorization in the ever predictable music world. The co-written Stevie Wonder duet, “What About The Children,” feels like an immediate classic that could have lived on Innervisions or Talking Book if not for Clark’s fuzzed out riff and hip-hop pocket. JPEG RAW is Clark’s first album since 2019’s critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance (“This Land”) and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark’s first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Please Come Home”). Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur “Big Boy” Crudup in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations. Clark also served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart’s acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide. With an eclectic range that contains multitudes, Clark continues to defy boundaries of any kind. Highlighted by an impressive coterie of awards, critical accolades, collaborations, sold-out tours that span the globe, billions of streams, endless television performances, and appearances in acclaimed films and TV series, Clark steps back into the light with JPEG RAW and breaks new ground that is both thrilling and inspiring on every level.

32. Sy Smith – Until We Meet Again Source:Sy Smith - Topic It’s been nearly six years since Sy Smith‘s acclaimed album Sometimes A Rose Will Grow In Concrete. After guesting on Zo! and Tall Black Guy‘s “The Ride” for their excellent 2021 album Abstractions, the multi-talented, Emmy-nominated singer/songwriter and actress reunites with her frequent collaborators for her new album Until We Meet Again, released today (1/26/2024) on all DSPs via +FE Music/EMPIRE. Produced entirely by Zo! and Tall Black Guy, and executive produced by The Foreign Exchange frontman and Little Brother co-founder Phonte, the album features the sensual lead single “Slide” and serves as Smith’s long-awaited full-length +FE Music debut. Guest appearances include world renowned singer/drummer Sheila E, trumpeter Chris Botti, and more. “You ever pick up an old photo album that you haven’t seen in many years and look through it? And all the memories of each photo come flooding back as if those pictures were just taken yesterday? That’s what “Until We Meet Again” feels like. It’s a sonic reverie down memory lane – making stops at every single emotion that comes with reminiscing.” – Sy Smith Smith is set to hit the road in March and April for her Until We Meet Again headlining tour. Dates and more info are available here.

33. NGeeYL – Hiatus 2: SSETILIAN Source:NGeeYL Armed with high-profile co-signs and a fast-talking flow, South Carolina artist NGeeYL continues to push boundaries and redefine the game with his raw and unfiltered voice. With his new mixtape HIATUS 2: SSETILIAN, NGeeYL embarks on a sonic journey with guest appearances from Baby Drill and multi-platinum superstar Lil Uzi Vert, who also serves as executive producer of the project. SSETILIAN is a symbol of allegiance and testament to his supporters’ awareness of his artistry prior to the acclaim that undoubtedly awaits him. On his new project NGeeYL shares, “For SSETILIAN, I want to start off by saying that this was made for the fans. I put my blood, sweat, and tears into making this project and I want them to really appreciate the body of work I put together. They deserve this and I want them to feel like I delivered on what is rightfully (and finally) theirs. It’s been great working with a bunch of new and familiar producers that I vibed with to craft a new sound for the project. Working with Uzi for SSETILIAN and going on tour with him was an eye opening experience. It helped to better my stage presence while also allowing me to see how big the rap game is. I’m grateful for the achievement.”

34. Skepta – Gas Me Up Source:SKEPTA Skepta makes his comeback with the release of his new track, “Gas Me Up [Diligent],” produced by Cardo and out now via Big Smoke Records/Epic UK/RCA Records. Fans gave it the nickname ‘Diligent’ following a viral teaser dropped in April 2023. Listen HERE. Reigniting his roots in rap, the song serves as a preview of his highly anticipated album Knife and Fork, reaffirming Skepta’s position as the UK’s top rapper. It will drop alongside a video that begins with Skepta on the rooftop of TraxNYC jeweler in New York, and features Clint 419, with scenes shot across London. The video was co-directed by Skepta and collaborator Stevo1k. Video link HERE and still images HERE. The release follows the announcement of Skepta performing at Coachella this spring, as well as unveiling the line-up for Skepta’s Big Smoke Festival which happens in London on July 6th. Skepta will perform, as will Mas Tiempo, with The Streets announced as a headliner. For more information visit: Festival Republic “Gas Me Up [Diligent]” can also be heard in the credits of Skepta’s debut film, Tribal Mark, which premiered on January 24th, followed by a nationwide UK release at Everyman Cinemas today. Tribal Mark explores the narrative of a Nigerian immigrant in London with Skepta starring in and serving as co-director and executive producer of the film. With a 90% minority ethnic cast and production team, the film stands as a landmark project from Skepta’s 1PLUS1 Production company.

35. Rhyan Douglas – Conversations Source:Rhyan Douglas Continuing to provide visual content that eloquently pairs with his warm vocals and beautifully arranged productions, Rhyan Douglas presents new Elkan produced single “Conversations,” available everywhere today. Though prime in youth, Rhyan repeatedly affirms not just his mastery of his sound, but his position as a visual connoisseur. From ‘Last Page’ to ‘Conversations,’ Douglas pens the essence of the most impactful eras of our youth, ones you experience only once, such as first love, and gifts us the visuals to match! From his explorations in a wispy tonal string of thoughts with his falsetto on “Conversations,” to the deep and rich tone that sails effortlessly amid R&B, folk, and soul sonics, Douglas maintains an infectious familiarity with listeners that speaks to experiences shared by all. Rhyan Douglas is a uniquely talented singer who hails from the Brampton/Toronto, Ontario area. He developed his passion for singing at a young age, discovering his true voice growing alongside with the SDA church youth choir; he began to hone his craft, spending countless hours practicing and perfecting his vocals. As his talent began to grow, Rhyan caught the attention of some of the most prominent producers in the industry, including Wondagurl, No-ID, and Eli Brown, to help craft his sound. Rhyan’s music is a new genre termed “Folk-soul” that combines elements of folk and soul music, creating a fresh and distinctive sound that sets him apart from other artists. His music has been inspired by a diverse range of musical artists, including Frank Ocean, Thundercat, Sam Smith, Kendrick Lamar, Coldplay, Daniel Caesar, and Tyler The Creator. Past collaborators include Dj Dahi, Jordan Evans, Matthew Burnett, Leon Thomas, Marcus Semaj, Los Hendrixx, and 6lack. Rhyan released his first single ‘Last Page” in November, which landed on the NOW 89 compilation album, and is looking to drop his 9-song EP titled ‘ CIRCLES ‘ in 2024, executive produced by Wondagurl & Eli Brown. Having already opened on tour for 6LACK, he is currently the cover of “Alt R&B” by the Yams Playlist, even recently providing stripped down versions of his two singles and his own rendition of ‘His Eyes Are On The Sparrow’ for their Yams Sessions. With opportunities continuing to spotlight his talent, Rhyan is poised to become a major force in the music world.

36. Skrilla – GOD DAMN Source:Skrilla Coming shortly after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH”, Philly-based rapper Skrilla releases his new single, “God Damn” today via Priority Records. You can listen to “God Damn” HERE. “God Damn” serves as Skrilla’s third single under Priority Records, coming days after the release of “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” and months after the release, “Booted”. The track is supported by a music video that is produced and directed by Hailshino, the visual director for the multi-media company THELAFHOUSE. “God Damn” lyrically shows a tribute to the lifestyle that Skrilla lives as he alludes to the fast phase of it all. Skrilla’s releases thus far are only a tease of what’s to come from Skrilla, as he plans to release his mixtape, Underworld, this year to help listeners understand the dark but raw aura he brings to the music scene. Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.

38. Sonnet Simmons – Set The World On Fire Source:Sonnet Simmons - Topic Sonnet Simmons unveiled her latest creation – a triumphant anthem that encourages people to access their inner power and unite under a common cause. The single, “Set The World On Fire,” serves as a rallying cry for dreamers, believers, lovers, mothers, sons, and daughters to re-envision their dreams fearlessly: “ “Grab your heart, grab your boots, times ticking for you” Sonnet passionately expressed, “We all have fire within us. It’s time to burn bright, my friends.” Listeners are invited to download the single on Spotify, iTunes, or other digital platforms. They can also share their reflections on what it means to live their dreams and join the revolution by connecting with Sonnet on her Instagram page.