Latto, Ty Dolla $ign & BlueBucksClan Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Feb 13 – Feb 17):

1. Reuben Vincent ft. Rapsody – Feb. 13th Source:reubenvincent Recently named one of HipHopDX’s Rising Stars Of 2023, Reuben Vincent releases a new video for one of the standouts tracks, “Feb. 13th,” from his recently-released Jamla/Roc Nation debut album Love Is War. With “Feb. 13th” Reuben and fellow Jamla/Roc Nation star, Rapsody, take a deep dive into the Love Is War theology and dissect the complexities of relationships/sitautionships, and love on “Black Love Day,” a day created to demonstrate love, forgiveness and acceptance among black people. “Feb. 13th is a record that’s full of pure emotion. Ironically, I found out it was celebrated as “Black Love Day,” but this song was made to tackle the ups and downs of relationships, and the wrongs that come with it” Reuben Vincent opines. “It was the day before Valentine’s Day so we wanted to make this the break up song. Everyone who is a part of this record experienced real emotions to get to this point.” “The making of both the song and video was a very organic experience. Myself, and Reuben were staying with Young Guru in LA during the pandemic; waking up talking, learning together, having life conversations” Rapsody offers. “We all put our experiences in the music, and we all poured into the idea of the visual in the same way. Guru had the initial concept, I was on Pinterest finding inspiration for how to execute it, Reuben was throwing in scene ideas. It was how creating in a village is suppose to look, that’s how it all came together so well.”

2. Vado – So Kate Source:vado_mh Vado is back to announce the fourth installment of his V-Day album series. V-Day 4 features multiple guest appearances from 2/3 of his The Council group members Lloyd Banks and Dave East. In addition to the new album announcement, Vado released the project’s first single and video “So Kate.” V-Day 4 will be released on March 13.

3. Cruch Calhoun ft. Maino – Black Sheep Source:cruchcalhoun Hailing from Roselle, NJ, Cruch Calhoun found success as one of the early signees of Cinematic Music and its founder Johnny Shipes. For the last few years, Cruch has been on his independent grind, touring and consistently releasing music; including with his frequent collaborator Dave East. After Cruch and Dave East “Tapped In” again with a new single and visual, Cruch Calhoun now releases the second single, “Black Sheep,” from his forthcoming album Soul’d Out. “Black Sheep” features a guest appearance from Maino. Cruch Calhoun’s forthcoming album, Soul’d Out, will be released on February 24.

4. BlueBucksClan – Suffer Source:bluebucksclan Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan unleash the music video for their track “Suffer.” It remains a standout from the group’s tastemaker-applauded 2022 album, Clan Way 3. In the Nick Buckwalter directed visual, DJ and Jeeezy Obama rap to the camera from inside of an ornate Victorian-style room. Against low light and under a chandelier, they directly address the audience with no shortage of intensity, issuing an ominous warning to opps. It continues a string of captivating visuals, including the duo’s visual for “Pretty Much.” Meanwhile, Clan Way 3 has reeled in over 25 million total streams and counting and received unanimous praise. Pitchfork proclaimed, “the Los Angeles duo brings back the laugh-out-loud antics. It’s breezy and fun, bolstered by the pair’s flawless chemistry,” and Lyrical Lemonade attested, “they’re a tag team that is essential to any West Coast music fan.”

5. Demi Grace – Stay Source:iamdemigrace British-Nigerian artist Demi Grace has taken a page straight from her diary and has brought her words to life in her new R&B music video for “Stay.” “Stay” takes us back to Demi’s hotel room, the morning after the events that took place in her “Clingy” video. The video opens with Demi’s love interest slipping out of bed early in the morning, leaving Demi contemplating about the night before and all of the emotions that are coming up for her as a result (we’ve all been there!).

6. Toosii – Favorite Song Source:toosii Toosii cuts straight to the heart with his new single, “Favorite Song,” singing directly to those stinging with hurt and yearning for an intuitive, compassionate relationship. The moving, melodic track was produced by ADELSO – who also served as a producer on “Heartaches” and “City Of Love” from Toosii’s Boys Don’t Cry: Men Do (Deluxe) – and Tatiana Manaois. “‘Favorite Song’ is about touching every dynamic of what a woman expects from a man,” explains Toosii. “It’s a heart throbbing, real life, and motivational record. But yet a distinct song that is bound to be your favorite song.” In the days leading up Valentine’s Day, Toosii gave Cupid a little help by hosting a live speed dating activation on his social media with a variety of contestants, including influencers Skai Jackson and Kai Cenat, and posting a series of video clips based on the lyrics from “Favorite Song” on topics like how to make a bouquet of flowers for your girl.

7. Latto ft. LU KALA – Lottery Source:latto777 ATL-based Grammy nominated rapper Lattostarts the year off with her new single and video “Lottery” featuring LU KALA via RCA Records. Directed by Chandler Lass, the visual for the upbeat bop comes out later today at 12pm ET. The video will make its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop and on the Paramount Times Square billboards as well. The highly anticipated release follows her dropping the fan-requested “Another Nasty Song” and turn-up anthem “FTCU”featuring GloRilla & Gangsta Boo.

8. OG Parker ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Muni Long Source:ogxpaprker multi-platinum producer OG Parker, multiple Grammy-nominated musical powerhouse Ty Dolla $ign and Grammy-award-winning artist Muni Long released their new single “Still Work.” The song arrives alongside a nostalgic video, serving as the third single following behind hit records “No Fuss” and “Rain Down” for OG Parker’s upcoming project, “Moments.” The trio came together to create a song that you can vibe to alone, with friends or with your significant other.