Ice Spice Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jan 2-Jan 6):

1. Albee Al – Gotti Flow Source:albeeal201 Last year, Albee Al was released from prison and released an iconic project with his mixtape FREE THE REAL. Albee seeks to continue his momentum with the visual to his song “Gotti Flow.” The Will Photo-directed video starts off with Albee Al rapping around flashing red lights and rapping around his crew. Footage of Albee walking on stages and through paparazzi can be seen in the video. Albee Al uses the jazzy production to show fans transparency while bragging about his status as the Gladiator of New Jersey. “Gotti Flow” is filled with quotable lyrics about what fuels Al’s drive, and that’s providing for his family. “First time I hugged my daughter was a jail visit. First time I seen my daughter made me want it more. Knew if I was going to take care of her, I had to ball…”. Albee Al uses the jazzy production to show the fans transparency and still brags about his status as the Gladiator of New Jersey.

2. Queen Naija – Let’s Talk About It Source:queennaija Today, multi-platinum songstress Queen Naija kicks off the new year with “Let’s Talk About It” — a slow-burning but unstoppable new single that calls out all the self-absorbed and drama-obsessed men of the world. Accompanied by a cinematic video that finds Queen taking back her power, “Let’s Talk About It” arrives around the Detroit-bred artist’s milestone five-year anniversary of her breakthrough hit “Medicine” (a double-platinum smash that premiered on New Year’s Day in 2018 and immediately set her meteoric rise in motion). Co-written by Queen with Mike Woods (G-Eazy, Tink, Ty Dolla $ign) and producer Oak Felder (Kehlani, Nicki Minaj, Pink Sweat$), “Let’s Talk About It” is a powerful piece of R&B-pop built on her ultra-smooth soothing vocals. With its soulful backdrop of lush textures and hypnotic beats, the bold but vulnerable track challenges the men in her life to face their issues once and for all (from the second verse: “Putting up a front to hide behind your traumas/Takin’ all your anger out on me won’t solve ‘em/Had a real one by your side, but you just lost one”).

3. Pascal Letoublon & ILIRA – Time After Time Source:pascalletoublon Today Pascal Letoublon releases his new single “Time After Time”, a collaboration with singer, songwriter and power voice ILIRA. Together the two have created a song that tells of longing, loyalty and strength, being essential in friendship, love and relationships. “Time After Time” includes serene gentle beats, and seduces and pulls the listener right into the middle of the dance floor with a powerful melody. Pascal Letoublon and ILIRA create a power anthem and thus the perfect kickoff for the new year 2023.

4. Vedo ft. Chris Brown – Do You Mind Source:vedothesinger VEDO has teamed up with Megastar Chris Brown to kick off the year with one of R&B’s biggest releases. Do You Mind is the second single from the Platinum R&B Singer-Songwriters 6th studio album entitled, Mood Swings, which is set to release next Friday January 13th. Produced by Spiff Sinatra (Drake, 21 Savage, Future, Cordae, Latto) and Hero the Producer (Dreamville, Tee Grizzley) the catchy upbeat record has already caught the attention of dancers who have been creating choreography to the fun and flirty track since its midnight release. VEDO has been on an undeniable yet monumental rise over the last few years that has ultimately led to this moment. When asked about how this collaboration came about, he shares; “Do You Mind was actually written a while ago and is just now being released. The collaboration happened because I stayed persistent. I had asked CB on separate occasions to do a verse on a song and his reply would be I don’t think it’s time. His reasoning was that he didn’t want to overshadow me on the song, he wanted me to keep building a presence so that the song wouldn’t become a “Chris Brown” feat VEDO record. I had to respect that.”