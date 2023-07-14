JT, Coco Jones, Justin Timberlake & Key Wane Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jul 10 – Jul 14):

1. Lil Tony – 3AM Source:Lil Tony Fr Tipped as an artist to watch in 2023, rising hip-hop star Lil Tony unveils a cinematic music video for his new single “3AM” via Priority Records. On the track, a harp sample wraps around skittering 808s as Lil Tony sets the scene, “3AM, I’m in the studio, damn near dozing off.” The 17-year-old Atlanta phenomenon weaves together tight bars punctuated by a wavy flow on the way to a declaration, “At the end of the day, I was born this way I ain’t got shit to prove.” The video finds him alone inside of a massive house. Grainy footage evokes intensely introverted emotion as he stares out the window. The clip jumps into moments in a speeding luxury car and a graffiti-covered warehouse, matching the frenetic pace and showcasing his presence. Meanwhile, “3AM” has also just begun to gain traction at DSPs. Continuing a prolific year, it maintains his momentum from the bombastic mixtape TKEY. Still, everything just bulldozes the way for more to come from Lil Tony. “3AM” might just be his time… Lil Tony may be a newcomer in the rap game, but you’d never know from his confident presence and dizzying lyricism. The arrival of his mixtape TKEY marks the culmination of years of honing his craft and building momentum in his hometown. With the arrival of his “Tried Me” video, the young performer showcases the full extent of his artist and underlines the fact that he’s only just getting started.

2. Mariposa – Otro Mundo Source:Mariposa - Topic Colombian and Italian artist MARIPOSA releases her highly anticipated debut new project, Otro Mundo. The thrilling body of work beautifully showcases MARIPOSA’s unparalleled ability to bring to life deeply confessional and complex moments juxtaposed with her youthful DIY-aesthetic, resulting in a striking universe of her own creation. Through a collection of riveting tracks, MARIPOSA explores themes of mental health, healing, radical self-love, and self-exploration all lined with an insatiable appetite to challenge the status quo. The striking combination of Otro Mundo’s profound confidence, sense of otherworldliness and vast sonic range serves as a crucial soundtrack in fostering an all-too-necessary return to our authentic selves. The Amsterdam-based trilingual artist MARIPOSA taught herself how to make music and record from scratch as a vehicle for self-expression and healing. She is at the forefront of a movement shifting the music landscape to be more fluid and inclusive. With the teen Y2K aesthetic juxtaposed, MARIPOSA’s menacing raps speaks on mental health, pushing up against social norms and empowerment. Continuing to redefine the landscape of Latin rap, MARIPOSA pushes the boundaries with her genre-defying sound. She represents a new generation that thrives at the intersection of cultures, languages, and genres, placing her multidimensional identities at the forefront of artistic expression. MARIPOSA’s music is rooted in immense honesty and transparency about her journey in hopes of uplifting others. “My debut EP ‘Otro Mundo’-‘Other World’ is like an entrance ticket to my head. I have struggled a lot with mental health and inside of the latin community there isn’t a lot of space to talk about this subject. I’d like to change that throughout my music and to empower other people that it’s okay to be different” – MARIPOSA ON OTRO MUNDO

3. Hurri Haran – Beyonce Source:Hurri Haran Brooklyn-born singer-rapper Hurri Haran ’s latest single “ Beyonce ” (released May 24th, 2023) has solidified the rising talent as New York’s next-in-line. Produced by BountyHunter , the afropop summertime anthem is spreading like wildfire across the 5 boroughs, making its name as the soundtrack to a quintessential Brooklyn summer. The dance-inducing melodies lay the foundation for the poet-turned-rapper’s charismatic wordplay to take center stage, delivering nothing but good vibrations as the 22-year-old East New York native humbly basks in what has developed into a celebration of culture. Haran shares, “‘Let the rhythm of “Beyonce” takeover as it washes away your worries.” The developing act has cultivated a die-hard fan base while taking the industry by storm. “Beyonce” has earned praise from Pitchfork , who crowned the single as “the must-hear rap song of the day” last week, and Fashionably Early deemed it the “perfect song for the summer.” Haran’s “Beyonce” is permeating NYC airwaves, earning support from New York’s most influential DJs including Hot 97’s DJ Drewski as well as Power 105.1’s DJ Suss-One. In typical New York fashion, the accompanying Jasiah Powers -directed music video (released June 17th) was shot in front of a Bushwick corner-store, providing outsiders a look into what Summer in Brooklyn looks and feels like. It’s high energy, people are dancing in the streets, and the vibes are right. It’s a sun-streaked blend of music, art, and culture, interpolated with shots of Haran waving the Trinidad and Tobago flag, a symbol of his own roots. Even when dancing amongst a crowd, there are no strangers in sight for the rising star. He is devoted to building a community, a sentiment that can be felt through his music as well as the accompanying visual as everyone joins him in singing along. When he sings, “I pour up another cup and I’m already thinking about the next one,” and, “Tellin’ me your Haitian, Jamaican, I’m Trini to the bone,” listeners experience the vibrant, cultural melting pot of East New York first-hand, as well as the neighborhood and lifestyle that shaped him. The break-through act is on his own level, traversing both genre and convention. He is an artist through-and-through, with a very admirable intention: to spread good energy to all who listen to his music, “Beyonce” being a prime example.

4. RJ’s Latest Arrival & Slum Village – One Step At A Time Source:RJsLatestArrivalVEVO Detroit’s R&B, Dance, Funk and Soul stars of RJ’s Latest Arrival returned last month to usher in the summer cookout season with “One Step”, the group’s first new single in over 30 years. Available on all major digital streaming platforms via Synchronization/Ne’Astra Music (formerly Barak Records), the new two-step anthem features guest verses from Hip Hop duo Slum Village. The song’s joyous essence is captured in the official Rod Dickerson-directed music video. “It’s a great change to get from behind the desk, working with so many artists, to now create music for ourselves.” – RJ Rice “I’m so excited with the new direction our music is taking, it’s fun to sing!” – DeDe Leitta Earlier this year, the second season of STARZ’s BMF series featured the band’s classic hit single “Shackles”. Originally featured on the group’s 1984 sophomore album Harmony, the Funk/Dance record reached Billboard’s R&B Top Ten that same year, eventually went multi-platinum and was sampled in Nas’ 1999 hit “You Owe Me”. On the heels of the song’s television placement, RJ’s Latest Arrival released a completely remastered version of their 1984 sophomore album under the title of the album’s biggest hit to streaming platforms.

5. Lakeyah – Want Em Hood Source:Lakeyah The visual directed by Diesel Filmz (Latto, Lil Baby, Lil Durk), perfectly captures a summer’s fun. Complete with a surprise cameo from Maiya The Don, Flo Milli, and Skilla Baby to name a few, Lakeyah hits the court by day and parties by night, bringing her concept to life and affirming her It-girl status. The record has received attention from the likes of Rolling Stone, V Magazine, BET, XXL, Brooklyn Vegan, Rap Up, and more. “Want Em Hood” continues Lakeyah’s hot streak, and builds on the momentum of her 4-track single, “ADD IT UP,” released last month (June 20) with Detroit rapper Kash Doll. Elsewhere, the Milwaukee-bred wunderkind has dominated in the media and entertainment space, most recently headlining the 2023 installment of CultureCon L.A. – as People detailed. Not to mention, Lakeyah is gearing up for the return of BET+’s unscripted reality series “The Impact Atlanta,” doubling back for season two after a successful run with season one.

6. Ta-ku ft. Milan Ring, Matt McWaters & Questlove – Way Out Source:Ta-ku Undeniably one of music’s most pivotal sonic architects and thrilling multi-hyphenate today, Ta-ku shares his new single “WAY OUT” ft.. Milan Ring, Matt McWaters & Questlove alongside a mesmerizing new music visual today. The dazzling track ushers Ta-ku’s return to music after a nearly seven year hiatus, a journey that is chronicled in his upcoming new album, Songs To Come Home To, which is set to release on August 25th via Future Classic. “Way Out” beautifully showcases Ta-ku’s signature sound which has amassed a cult following and large critical acclaim from peers such as Questlove who now joins him on his upcoming project. Harkening back to his own childhood, Ta-ku shares a kaleidoscopic visual in which he directed and reimagines a vintage Tamagotchi that captures the underlying nostalgia at the core of this staggering new body of work. Featuring his one-of-a-kind soaring production and unmatched curation, Songs To Come Home To will feature a string of striking collaborations with close friends and longtime supporters such as Questlove, Xavier Omär, JMSN, Jay Prince, Sango, RINI, Panama, and many more – full tracklisting below. On Songs To Come Home To, the visionary artist of Filipino and Maori descent delivers a moving body of work that chronicles his personal and artistic journey during his time away, shining light on his own quest to find joy and the embodiment of “home” in everything and everyone around him. Armed with a trove of lessons learned and a renewed sense of self, Ta-ku has masterfully designed a soundtrack to the universal journey of growing through life – the complexities and beauty of it all. It features an all familiar playfulness that returns the listener the hypnotic magic of childhood through a rich nostalgic sonic foundation and deeply palpable themes surrounding family, love, healing, personal growth, loss and joy. The album also sees the multidisciplinary artist mastering an array for creative outputs in addition to producing, soaring as singer, songwriter, photographer, creative director and so much more. The project will undeniably cement Ta-ku’s rightful position still as one of today’s most transcending artists in music today. The project also serves as the closing installment to his beloved project series, 2013’s Songs To Break Up To and 2015’s Songs To Make Up To, with a portion of the new tracks stemming from demos that originated years ago and another batch of newly minted tracks. TA-KU ON “WAY OUT”: “‘Way Out’ started off as an idea from friend and co-executive producer of my album, Matt McWaters. It then evolved into a psychedelic soul trip with one of my favourite new artists Milan Ring & my childhood and adulthood hero Questlove. Don’t ask me how or why such talented people were so generous to lend their creative genius to this track. All I know is that I’m grateful. ’Way Out’ is about letting go and escaping certain relationships or situations that inhibit everything you are and could be. Giving yourself time and room to be the best version of yourself.”

7. Hello Yello – Alone In December Source:Hello Yello Oakland rock trio,Hello Yello, announces the release of their new EP Good Intentions, due August 2nd. The announcement arrives alongside their new song “Alone In December.” The new track is produced by Dylan Wiggins (voice, guitar, keys), Jaden Wiggins (bass), Martin Rodrigues (drums) with additional production by Rob Bisel. Carried by Dylan’s haunting vocals and overdriven guitar, “Alone In December” is dark and emotional, taking the listener through a relationship that feels doomed from the start

8. SwaVay – Almetha’s Son (Deluxe) Source:SwaVay SwaVay – a native son and scion of Atlanta’s diverse rap ecosystem – reups and recharges his acclaimed debut album, ALMETHA’S SON, with the definitive DELUXE EDITIONout today via Giant Music/Def Jam Recordings. He expanded the original with two brand new tracks, namely “DUBLIN”[feat. Ben Reilly& Nassan] and the single “UH”accompanied by a music video. “UH” laces a thumping bass line and 808 claps with orchestral loops as SwaVay stomps over the beat with focused and fiery rhymes. He exhales over the production and confesses on the dreamy bridge, “I can’t help it. I say crazy shit, if I’m crazy man. You know I need me a crazy bitch.” The visual translates this emotion to the screen in eye-catching fashion, distinguishing his dynamic vision. Elsewhere, “DUBLIN” pairs another punchy soundscape with the chantable autobiographical refrain, “I turn nothing into something, got it jumping from the Dungeon.” Meanwhile, he recently crossed the pond to support JID on his Forever & a Day European tour through July 30. ALMETHA’S SON has already generated over 5 million streams and counting. Plus, it earned widespread acclaim. HotNewHipHop professed, “The rapper undoubtedly takes his craft seriously, reminding everyone that he is a lyricist with every drop he makes,” and AllHipHop hailed him as “The true opposite of one-dimensional.” XXL christened the project “a skipless, sonic autobiography,” and proclaimed, “the Atlanta-bred artist has popped back out with a new energy that’s given him more momentum than ever before.” Perhaps, office put it best, “SwaVay is here for the long run, and his silver tongue practically guarantees longevity, so get used to seeing his name.” Powered by a hard-earned confidence that his own genre-traversing style is ready for hip-hop’s – and music’s – biggest stages, SwaVay arrives at the industry’s #1 hip-hop destination with the depth and dexterity that is typical of Dogwood City’s greatest. His brand of soulful trap fusion has earned cosigns and collabs from artists across genres and sounds, from multi-platinum producer Metro Boomin, to U.K. pop/electronic/R&B auteur James Blake. In 2019, SwaVay shared a Grammy® nomination for his contribution to “Elevate” (with DJ Khalil, Cordae, Denzel Curry, and Trevor Rich), from the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. In 2021, SwaVay appeared on “Frozen” (with Dreamville Records’ J.I.D), a track from Blake’s LP, Friends That Break Your Heart. Inspired by the likes of Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, and Drake, as well as golden-era greats like Jay-Z, Nas, and Snoop Dogg – SwaVay dropped his first solo project, Poet Talk (2012), while still in school. More indie releases followed, including TRVPLANTA (2015), and Before Eye Die (2016), as SwaVay found his place amid Atlanta’s competitive trap scene.

11. Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby – Gorgeous Source:Tee Grizzley Capitalizing on incredible momentum, multiplatinum Detroit storyteller Tee Grizzley and rising hip-hop phenom Skilla Baby unleash the music video for their new single “Gorgeous.” It remains a standout from the Motor City duo’s acclaimed joint mixtape, Controversy, out now via 300 Entertainment/Grizzley Gang. In the summer-ready visual, Tee Grizzley and Skilla Baby kick back and cut loose surrounded by a bevy of models. They effortlessly trade bars by the pool and inside of a massive mansion. Since arriving this spring, Controversy has notably amassed over 10 million total streams and counting as “Gorgeous” registered 1.3 million Spotify streams. Meanwhile, it earned widespread acclaim. Our Generation Music declared, “Grizzley and newcomer Skilla set the streets ablaze with these surefire bangers.” The 12-track body of work proves unprecedented. It unexpectedly brings together two Detroit luminaries, crossing perceived lines and teaming up to deliver one of the year’s hottest collaborations. About their union, Tee commented, “Me and Skilla went and made something we can both be proud of for our city, and we ain’t stopping with this.” Skilla agreed, “At grizzley camp we eat the most… This project should separate us from the competition.”

12. StaySolidRocky – Passenger Source:StaySolid Rocky After releasing the single back in March, Richmond-representative and 4x platinum RIAA rap authority StaySolidRocky (@staysolidrocky) delivers the official music video for his Lousho-produced cut “Passenger.” Filmed by Tyler Thomas and edited by Arod2UP, the HD clip captures the energy felt when Rocky walks into a room. The visual also sees the Virginia native riding around the city with his posse and then hitting a skate park. “Passenger is the beginning of a new era for me. A fresh journey filled with love and growth while rediscovering myself,” Rocky reveals in an exclusive press statement to Medium Creative Agency.

13. Sleepy Hallow – Good Girls Ain’t No Fun Source:Sleepy Hallow Today, Winners Circle Entertainment artist Sleepy Hallow shares new single “Good Girls Ain’t No Fun” via Winners Circle Entertainment/RCA Records. Produced by Great John, Sleepy smoothly talks about his dream girl and all the luxuries he could offer her. Check out the Nimi Hendrix directed music video. Earlier this year, Sleepy shared his new single “Pain Talk” featuring Lil Tjay. Produced by Great John, the guitar-heavy bass production allowed for Sleepy and Lil Tjay to express the pain and anxiety they have been going through. Last year, Sleepy Hallow released his most introspective single “Die Young” featuring 347aidanwhich went RIAA Certified Gold in 155 days. Sleepy expresses the fears of young teens dealing with mental health issues. To date, the single has accumulated over 248M streams worldwide. He followed up the release with “2 Mins Of Pain.” Sleepy doesn’t shy away from illustrating the uglier sides of life in his music as he raps “lot of pain, you can feel it, just try not to get all in your feelings.” Previously, Sleepy Hallow released Still Sleep? (Deluxe) via Winners Circle/RCA Records. Building on the success of his debut album Still Sleep?, the new 25-track Still Sleep? (Deluxe), produced entirely by Great John, included features from Chucky73, Casper Magico, Eli Fross, Skillibeng and more. To date, the album has garnered over1.8 billion streams and is RIAA Certified Gold with breakout single2055 as RIAA Certified Double Platinum andTip Toe featuring Sheff G asRIAA Certified Gold.

14. MyCrazyRo ft. Kalan.Frfr – So Long Source:MyCrazyRo Breakout Long Beach, CA rapper MyCrazyRo has teamed up with Kalan.FrFr on the release of their new video for “So Long.” The song serves as the perfect ode to making it out despite the challenges of loved ones or life experiences. MyCrazyRo and Kalan.FrFr’s individualistic spin on beloved West Coast sound is brought to life by a Long Beach based Church. So Long shows Ro and Kalan going back and forth on their experiences of making it, up bringing in Long beach and love on whose been there through their triumph times. As the choir sings “it’s been so long…” bringing in the full 360 moment of truly making it in all aspects. Coming off the heels of previous tracks such as “Stuffin These Blues” and “Stars on the Roof,” marking another milestone in his growing career. Since his 2018 viral hit “Switched Up” Ro has been steadily building momentum and expanding his fan base.

15. KenTheMan – I Love A Freak Source:KenTheMan With a penchant for crafting fierce, free-spirited bars that reflect her dynamic personality, rising Houston rapper KenTheMan (born Kentavia Miller) is building a strong foundation rooted in versatility, vibrancy and vitality. The newly signed Roc Nation Label MC is fresh off the heels of her smash single “Not My N*gga” which boasts over 20 million streams. Her latest musical offering entitled “I Love a Freak” features Ken

waxing poetic about her love for rich men and oral pleasure. The single was recorded in her hometown of Houston and produced by Bigg Cuz (Kevin Gates, Slim Thug) alongside Will No Sleep and Avo (Gucci Mane, Kaliii, Sexyy Red)



About the new single Ken says, “I know people say they’re tired of samples but I know for a fact this one will be one for the books for me. We all love a freak and a sexy song! This is what that is a freaky empowering sexy song.”



KenTheMan’s bold, sex-positive anthems have captured the attention of a growing national audience including music and business mogul Jay-Z whose company signed the Texas native to their empire in July 2023. With fans eager to hear more, Ken has been hustling, delivering a healthy supply of braggadocios freestyles, delectable one-off singles and equally striking visuals. With 180 million global streams and 50 million cumulative Youtube plays the rapper, mother, fashionista, and former psychology major is one salacious flick of her tongue and flip of her middle finger away from pop stardom.



Ken has utilized her humble beginnings and alter ego as fuel to propel her along an impressive journey with highlights in the form of placements on Spotify’s renowned Rap Caviar Playlist, co-signs from 2 Chainz and Cardi B, a coveted spot at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards cypher and sought after XXL Freshman Class cover to having her project named as one of the best hip hop albums by Rolling Stone. On the cusp of the release of her groundbreaking major label EP Ken’s years of grinding from Doordash-ing to pay for studio time to her 2015 independent freestyle mixtape has finally paid off.



Citing Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne as her primary influences, Ken continues to hone her distinctive sound and express herself unapologetically on wax, her skills as a multifaceted rapper consistently shine through. With a lyrical prowess that can compete with the best of ’em, KenTheMan is as much at home delivering raunchy punchlines as she is crafting melodic narratives through engaging storytelling, tactical metaphors and infectious hooks. Proud to have worked her way into the national conversation and become part of a rich lineage of strong-willed women in rap—all on her own terms.

16. Elijah Blake ft. RMR – Foreign Land Source:Elijah Blake The 2X Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Elijah Blake released his latest single off his upcoming project releasing in August. Having the trifecta of singer, songwriter, and producer to his name, Blake has been a staple on the music scene for more than a decade and has garnered massive success with Grammy award-winning hits such as Usher’s song “Climax,” released in 2012. Blake’s name is synonymous with penning tracks for industry heavy hitters, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Bono, DMX, Kehlani, and Keyshia Cole. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Florida by a Haitian father and Dominican mother, Elijah infuses his Afro-Caribbean background with contemporary pop elements, R&B vibes, and hip-hop tunes. Blake’s latest release “Dreams” ft. Trindad James earned him a Top 15 record at R&B radio Blake continues his global reach as a triple threat and inspiring the world with his creative expression.

17. Zeddy Will ft. DJ Smallz 732 – Freak You Source:Zeddy Will Zeddy Will teams up with DJ Smallz 732 to give fans a summer banger with “Freak You.” The viral sensation turned rapper gets straight to the point with how his eyes are only on one woman and how he wants to have fun with her. DJ Smallz, who is coming off a breakthrough with his remix to Coi Leray’s “Players” and 2Rare’s “Cupid,” provides a lively club instrumental for Zeddy to tell his story in an upbeat fashion. Zeddy said, “I’m a kid who loves to dance, party, and have fun. ‘Freak You’ is a record that I want to hear in the clubs and on the radio. If you love to dance, you’re going to love this record.” “Freak You” is already a viral hit with over 37,000 authentic user generated videos prior to its release. Video coming soon!

18. IDMAN – Beach (RISK EP) Source:IDMAN It has been a transformative year for IDMAN (she/they), marked by personal and artistic growth, their inaugural tour, and the revelation of deeply personal truths in their music. Now, the emerging artist, singer-songwriter, model, and activist has released their highly-anticipated debut EP Risk. Accompanying the release is a captivating lyric video for the focus track “Beach”. The EP, executive produced by longtime collaborator Khris Riddick-Tynes (Ariana Grande, Zendaya, Jessie Reyez, Kehlani, Lil Baby), also features their previous singles “ Good Life ”, “ Hate ” and “ Still ”, and is available for purchase/stream via Arista Records. Speaking on the EP, IDMAN shares, “I’m so excited to share this complete story, with all its context. I feel honored to introduce myself through this body of work – it unfolded in the perfect way, and it’s truer than I could have imagined. I am figuring out whether the risks I have taken have been worthwhile, and I feel no shame in sharing what I have discovered, for better or worse.” Today’s news arrives a year after the Somali-Canadian artist released “Good Life”. The song ignited a newfound passion and sparked a creative awakening, resonating with fans worldwide. IDMAN returned at the top of the year with the poignant single “Hate”, accompanied by a visually arresting video that vividly depicted the heartbreak and emotional turmoil experienced in a relationship. Continuing to embrace vulnerability and authenticity, IDMAN released the captivating and deeply personal track “Still” as the project’s third single, unveiling their truth to family, friends, and fans in the process. The “Still” video portrayed a femme-for-femme relationship, and it arrived on the heels of a series of US tour dates supporting Sampa The Great, as well as a special show in Australia supporting Ella Mai. The new EP, Risk, showcases IDMAN’s versatility as an artist, incorporating various influences from their Somali heritage to pop, alt-R&B, and hip-hop. It features intentional storytelling that explores themes of self-discovery, the complexities of interpersonal relationships, and social activism. The project delves into the evolution of heartbreak and redemption, resulting in a deeply emotional and relatable body of work. IDMAN’s signature sound resonates with individuals raised between cultures, bridges generational gaps, and expresses their thoughts and emotions. As a genuine creative force, IDMAN invites listeners to reflect, discover, and embrace their authentic lives. Through intricate storytelling, thoughtful lyricism, and cinematic visuals, they captivate audiences, earning press praise from the likes of COMPLEX, The FADER, PAPER, V Magazine, and more, solidifying their status as an artist to watch. Unconfined by genre, borders, and gender, IDMAN carves their own path with intention and vision. Risk serves as an introduction to IDMAN, as it intertwines their infectious pop spirit, distinctive storytelling, opinions, and authentic truths that help set them apart from their peers.

19. 2Rare ft. NLE Choppa – Don’t Run Source:NLE CHOPPA Philadelphia upstart 2Rare releases the explosive banger “Don’t Run” featuring NLE CHOPPA via Second Estate/Warner Records. Riffing on Salt-N-Pepa’s seminal “Push It,” the duo delivers a frenetic, high-energy single that will have hearts pumping and feet moving. That feeling also comes through in the fun and ferocious video, which finds 2Rare and NLE hitting the gym. With sports references and brazen brags, 2Rare sets the mood over blistering percussion, synths. NLE CHOPPA then takes the mic to sprinkle his own propulsive, rapid-fire bars on the track. “Don’t Run” is the duo’s second collaboration after 2022’s “Do It Again” —which marked 2Rare’s first entry on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In the accompanying video, 2Rare and NLE CHOPPA find themselves in a gym surrounded by women who are all breaking a sweat. Wearing pink-accented getups, the two rappers showcase the song’s vibrant, in-your-face vibes while clearly having fun. “Don’t Run” follows up 2Rare’s “One of One (Back It Up Pt 2),” “Toxic Ish” and “Rare Steppa.” They were preceded by the viral hits “Rare’s Room” and “Lil Mama,” which recently blew past 2.5 million streams. If all that doesn’t make it clear, 2Rare is working at an awe-inspiring pace and delivering the goods each time. Now, with “Don’t Run,” 2Rare nods to the past, utilizing near-and-dear nostalgia while offering a clear vision of hip-hop’s future.

20. Key Wane – Key Wane’s Group Project Source:Key Wane - Topic A year after winning a GRAMMY Award for his production contributions on Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales , Detroit artist/producer Key Wane has returned to the booth and dropped his latest project Key Wane’s Group Project. Key Wane’s latest release builds on the foundation laid by 2020’s It’s Crazy Outside – EP and 2021’s compilation project Mixtape , serving as another example of not only his exemplary skills as a producer, but also his talent as a rapper. Key Wane’s Group Project features Detroit heavyweights Big Sean, Dej Loaf, Payroll Giovanni, G.T., and Mack Nickels, with additional contributions from mixtape legend DJ Drama, fellow artist/producer Sonny Digital, and Oakland lyricist Ian Kelly.

21. Debbie – No Way Source:Debbie Songwriter & songstress Debbie has been singing since her earliest years. Now 23, the fact she was raised in the church comes as no surprise. Raised on a restricted musical diet of Mary Mary and Kirk Franklin, the way the music flows out of her makes her seem like a seasoned veteran: from her reflective but effortlessly relatable lyricism to her rich, resounding voice and her spiritual curiosity, she’s a careful blend of refreshingly new and intimately familiar.

22. Patoranking ft. Popcaan – Tonight Source:Patoranking Nigerian recording artist Patoranking cements his status as one of the boldest African voices of this generation. His signature sound of good vibrations, afrobeats and dancehall blend effortlessly on his latest single and video “Tonight” featuring Jamaican star Popcaan. The vibrant summer banger is a precursor to his fourth studio album World Best slated for release later this year. The contagious feeling to dance gets the audience moving from the instant bass drum’s pound on “Tonight.” The uptempo beat, produced by DJ Breezy, channels galala. The sound and dance is one of Patoranking’s favorite musical stylings originated in the ghetto areas of Nigeria where the reggae & dancehall-inspired genre was birthed. The layer of Popcaan echoing Patoranking’s call for a stress-free life where weed and women are the spoils, is parallel to some of the themes by the Jamaican Unruly Boss. In the Charlie Sarsfield-directed video, Patoranking, Popcaan and a plethora of women pull up to an English countryside mansion for a night to remember. Since Patoranking broke onto the scene in 2014, he has raked in multiple accolades from Best New Act at MTV Africa Music Awards(2015) toForbes Africa including him in their 30 Under 30 class in 2020. He opened for Ms. Lauryn Hillon her2018 Miseducation 20th Anniversary U.S. arena tour and headlined 2022’s official FIFA World Cup Fan Fest Stageto over 50k fans. With over 500m + YouTube views, 8.7m + loyal Instagram followers and 250m+ DSP streams for his latest albumThree(2021), Pato continues to climb the ranks and draw in fandom from around the globe. His anticipated album World Best is named after the nickname given to him by his fans. It is a collection of songs centered upon love for others, reflecting the same love that was given to him through the glowing alias. The celebratory tone of the album lifts up Patoranking as a beholder of the beauty of humanity, making him truly World Best. Patoranking shares, “I’m very excited about my album because I am currently in a good place in my life. My fans can expect good music only. Music that makes us celebrate love and life. I also have some surprising features on this.” More will be announced at a later date.

23. Valee & Harry Fraud ft. Saba & Mavi – Watermelon Automobile Source:Valee Three of rap’s top young talents connect on “Watermelon Automobile”! Personally hand-picked by Kanye West and signed to his G.O.O.D. Music imprint, it didn’t take long for Valee to make an impression. Not only was Valee named Rolling Stone’s “Hot Rapper Of the Year,” he was also awarded Single of the Year by Spin Magazine for “Womp Womp” (which went Gold) featuring Jeremih. Yet, what separates Valee from his peers, is that his completely original, unorthodox rap sketches are virtually a sub-genre of their own; one that inspired some of the culture’s biggest heavyweights to dissect, emulate, and copy his soft-spoken style and flow. For fans of clever lyrics, effortless style, and endless swag, Valee’s artistry resembles trap music for the connoisseur. After a successful stint on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam, Valee opted to embark on an independent career, one that would give the rising Chicago South Sider more opportunity to create as freely as possible. Now the rising star embarks on the next phase of his career with the announcement of Virtuoso, Valee’s forthcoming collaborative album with Harry Fraud. Harry Fraud thrives on being entrusted with artists’ most personal statements; recently, producing chart-topping projects for Curren$y (Vices), French Montana (Montega,which hit Billboard’s Top 200 chart), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department), Jay Worthy’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check and 38 Spesh’s Beyond Belief. After announcing the album with “Vibrant” featuring Action Bronson, Valee & Harry return with a new single, “Watermelon Automobile,” featuring fellow rising stars Saba & Mavi. “Watermelon Automobile” was exclusively premiered by Fader. Valee discussed how the “Watermelon Automobile” collaboration came together with Fader. “I wanted to work with Saba for a while now and this project was the right time. Plus, it’s Chicago! I think Saba is one of the best to come outta the city. I met Mavi at a show my manager (Andrew Barber) threw in Chicago, and I became a fan of his music and his live performance. It made too much sense to get him on this as well. He went crazy.” Valee & Harry Fraud’s Virtuoso will be released on July 21.

24. Dave East – Fortune Favors The Bold Source:Dave East After igniting the summer with a series of anthems, GRAMMY Award-nominated gold-selling Harlem rap phenomenon, model, actor, and storyteller Dave Eastproudly presents his anxiously awaited second full-length album, Fortune Favors The Bold, out now. He locked and loaded this body of work with hard-hitting bars and hypnotic hooks. The latest single “Hustlers” [feat. Tyga] teems with uncontainable energy. Over a thick bass line and resounding choir sample, Dave and Tyga ignite quotable verses before the chorus rings out, “Only hustlers understand the shit I’m talking about.” The album spans bright moments such as “Letter To Kobi”—dedicated to Dave’s youngest daughter—and pensive lyricism during “It’s A Lot.” Meanwhile, he upholds the legacy of classic New York hip-hop with “Hallway Piss” produced by RZA and the knockout “Contemplation” featuring none other than Tony Starks himself Ghostface Killah. He set the stage for the record with “WDGAF”[feat. G-Eazy]. It has already generated 794K Spotify streams and 207K YouTube views on the music video. Beyond plugs from the likes of REVOLT, Vibe, and more, HipHopDX hailed it as “showing off their unbridled swagger and confidence,” and HotNewHipHop christened it “a summer banger.”

After a preview of the album, AllHipHop.com professed, “ Our early verdict is Fortune Favors The Bold will be East’s magnum opus .” About the project, Dave stated, “You’ve got to be bold. Don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do something. Don’t let your environment box you in. Don’t wait on anybody to hand shit to you. I was in the projects with nothing. My daughters will never even smell the projects or know anything about the life I lived. Tomorrow isn’t promised. In the meantime, I’m going to put out some shit that will be here forever.” Fortune Favors The Bold sees Dave level up all around. The hooks hit harder, and the stories cut deeper as he delivers a potent, pummeling, and powerful body of work. The title was inspired by one of the tattoos on Keanu Reeves in the John Wick film franchise.



“I Googled John Wick’s tattoo,” he goes on. “I thought about what Fortune Favors The Bold meant to me, and it totally fit the album. I had to be bold to continue doing what I’m doing and dealing with all of the hate, the love, and the shit I’ve dealt with. I never let it affect my journey. I’ve seen a lot of fortune I didn’t know I was going to see by being bold and not taking ‘No’ for an answer. This is a statement.” He initially bulldozed the way for the record with “Rich Problems.”It has already amassed 320K Spotify streams and 703K YouTube views on the music video. Right out of the gate, HotNewHipHop hailed it as “a hard-hitting new song that delivers exactly what it promises,” and HipHopDX proclaimed, “the track hears him get reflective as he raps about how fame and glamour have tried to corrupt him over the years.” In addition to plugs from the likes of Rap Radar and more, The Source put it best, “‘Rich Problems’ showcases Dave East’s lyrical prowess and ability to blend personal reflection with captivating visuals seamlessly.” Fortune Favors The Bold, and Dave East is undeniably bold.

27. PGS Spence – Buckle Up Source:Philly Goats Putting the pedal to the metal with even more heat, Philly Goats member PGS Spenceunleashes a new single entitled “Buckle Up” today via Def Jam Recordings. Once again, the rapidly rising Philadelphia “blick” dance trio Philly Goats—D Sturdy, Sou, and PGS Spence—meet overwhelming fan demand with this high-energy anthem. The group initially shared a short teaser of the audio online, and it exploded on TikTok with over 1 million creates and counting. Now, the track kicks into high gear with samples of wailing police sirens, swerving, and screeching tires. It crashes into a warning, “Sit the fuck back,” as the chantable chorus repeats at a breakneck pace. Stay tuned for the premiere of a high-octane music video to accompany the track.

This fall, they will support WanMor on the Scream Tour ’23 Next Up across North America. They join a stacked bill hosted by Kayla Nicole and featuring WanMor, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. More dates will be revealed in the near future.

Be on the lookout for a whole lot more from Philly Goats! Philly Goats are simply on fire. YouTube named them a “Trending Artist On The Rise,” while The FADER touted “Get Off The Wall” as a “song of the summer 2023 candidate.” Just a snippet of the latter swept social media into a frenzy, inspiring over 1 million TikTok creates and counting so far. The guys update the classic melody from Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It” and speed it up for Gen Z. As a result, it possesses the power to ignite any dancefloor with its swaggering horns, four-on-the-floor thump, and quotable rhymes. Ultimately, it issues a gleeful invitation to move, “I see you up over there on that wall, girl. You better get up off that wall!” Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. It’s no wonder Pitchfork hailed them among “The Next Generation of Club Rap” and proclaimed, “It’s an escape.” Meanwhile, last month’s banger “X Em” continues to gain traction with 557K YouTube views on the music video. Inciting widespread applause, The FADER asserted, “No matter what anyone says, the Philly Goats remain the blueprint for all-ages fun.” Pitchforkproclaimed, “Like the rest of Philly Goats’ music and videos, it’s pure, unadulterated fun.” Teen Vogue attested, “The collective has evolved the sound that upholds the essence of dollar parties, teen dance cyphers, and tangin’ to no end in a way that Gen-Z craves and TikTok can’t go without.” Over the past year, Philly Goats have captivated audiences with a sharp and show stopping style. They’ve quietly emerged as the face of the “hip dance”movement in Philadelphia. The guys have incited one viral moment after another, building up to “X EM.”Just the snippet inspired over 251K “creates” on TikTok and nearly 100 million views. Additionally. they rolled through OnTheRadar for a stunning performance of “X EM.” “Get Off The Wall,” because Philly Goats set the tempo for summer 2023!

28. SAHXL – REDO @ LOVE Source:SAHXL Emerging 20-year old Sydney, Australian based R&B singer/songwriter, SAHXL (pronounced Suh-heel) releases his newest single “REDO @ LUV” via Def Jam Recordings. “REDO @ LUV”channels SAHXL’sability to effortlessly blend genres of melodic hip-hop, pop, and R&B while tapping into his vulnerable side. SAHXL pleads for a second chance at making the right choice. “If I had one more chance to show you I’m working on giving you the world – girl I can prove it.” Describing the single, SAHXL says, “I wrote REDO @ LUV in my hometown of Sydney Australia with production from JoeFromyo, Chuck Taylor and my neighborhood friend and producer Sid Mallick, and it’s about the ups and downs of chasing your dreams and trying to balance relationships. With the Def Jam team behind me, I am really excited to start sharing my music and I hope I can help put on for my city and show the world all of the incredible creatives we have out here in Australia”.



With refreshingly clever melodies, accessible love stories, and tales of a young man misunderstood, SAHXL’S debut serves as an invitation to the movement he’s building. Born and raised in Sydney, Australia, 20 year old SAHXL originally used singing and songwriting as the main way to make sense of his feelings and the changes he was experiencing. Now with music as a proven supplement for his own personal growth, SAHXL is dedicating his time to sharing music with his fans that they can relate to and feel his passion.

29. JT – No Bars Source:City Girls JT, one half of City Girls, releases “No Bars” (Quality Control Music/Motown) today. This is JT’s first solo City Girls release since 2019’s “JT First Day Out” which she put out after she was released from a one-year prison stint and nearly two-years on house arrest. The record will also be on the upcoming City Girl’s album. JT has vowed to use her voice and platform to help other incarcerated women rehabilitate into society by assisting with resources such as therapy, job placement, social services, and housing. With that in mind, she announces the launch of NoBarsReform.com, a website focusing on rehabilitating women who are nearing release or recently released from prison. This is a cause that’s personal to JT, and she wants to give back to women who otherwise wouldn’t have access to resources that will assist them with readjusting to society. City Girls recently released “Piñata” in June, which came out just one day after their previous single “I Need A Thug.” They also linked up with Diddy and Fabolous on the popular summer bop “Act Bad,” all in preparation for a Bad Girl summer. Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign and “Good Love” — an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017’s “Fuck Dat N***a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like “Act Up” and the Cardi B-assisted “Twerk.” JT’s solo feature appearances include Nicki Minaj’s 2022 record “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix”) and Summer Walker’s 2021 track “Ex For A Reason.” Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard and nominated for Best Group at the BET Awards, JT and Yung Miami are primed to get everyone dancing as they continue their upward rise toward becoming legends in the game. With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021’s “Twerkulator,” to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020’s “Pussy Talk”), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release. Stay tuned for more badness coming your way…

30. Boot Camp Clik – Wotcha Call Strength Source:Duck Down Music Don’t Call It A Comeback! Birthed by the legendary Independent juggernaut Duck Down Records thirty years ago, Boot Camp Clik is a Brooklyn, NY supergroup comprised of the label’s eight core members; Buckshot (Black Moon, Tek and Steele (Smif N Wessun), Rock and the late great Sean Price (Heltah Skeltah) Starang Wondah, Top Dogg and Louieville (O.G.C.). The collective also recently added long-time affiliate Rustee Juxx into the fold as well. One of the genre’s first true supergroups, the eight-man collective was undeniably one of the most trendsetting (music and fashion), impactful, and highly influential crews to emerge from Hip-Hop’s golden age. Individually, and collectively, the BCC has created numerous timeless classics albums and singles: Black Moon’s Enta Da Stage, Smif N Wessun’s Dah Shinin’, Heltah Skeltah’s Nocturnal, Fab 5’s (Heltah Skeltah & O.G.C.) ‘Leflaur Leflah Eshkoshka” & Sean Price’s Monkey Barz are among many in the collective’s pristine catalog, and their impacts are still felt today. Now, with the global celebration for Hip Hop’s upcoming 50th Anniversary (#HH50) in full bloom, Boot Camp Click has re-assembled for the first time in 16 years with a new single and video for “Wotcha Call Strength,” both of which are now available. “Wotcha Call Strength” is produced by The Arcitype, and the visual is directed by David Janoff and was filmed on location at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY; which is also the site for the upcoming Rock The Bells Festival which will take place on 8-5-23 and will also feature a performance by Boot Camp Clik. “In honor and celebration of Hip Hop 50, we felt that the BCC’s catalog of work, contributions and legacy needed to be recognized properly” BCC’s co-founder and glue Dru Ha asserts. It’s too easy to sit back and say the Hip Hop community should verify you and painstaking to go out and have to remind people with words, so we felt there was no better way to make a statement than to drop a new record with all the original members (RIP to Sean Price). With a high-energy track provided by The Arcitype and a ferocious lead-off verse from Rustee Juxx, the guys were inspired to work together as a collective again. Although it’s been many years since they’ve recorded together, they all remain bonded by their shared experiences and legacies. Once again, they truly demonstrated there’s power in numbers, showcased the unique chemistry they have with one another, and fittingly entitled the track “Wotcha Call Strength.” Partnering with Rock The Bells was the icing on the cake, as not only did they provide resources, but the indirect endorsement from Hip Hop royalty in LL Cool J adds even more credibility to the single, and helped solidify the marketing campaign that will be capped with a full BCC performance at the Rock The Bells Festival.” Duck Down and Rock The Bells will also be collaborating on a merch drop, including new long and short sleeve shirts, hoodies, and hats. The merch drop will be available starting on 7-15-23 at https://shop.rockthebells.com/. Boot Camp Clik’s “Wotcha Call Strength” is now available!

31. Gabzy – Hear Me Out Source:Gabzy On Sunday, July 16, fast-rising South East London singer, songwriter, and musician GABZY will be closing out this year’s Somerset House summer series as the final headline act of the renowned 11-date gig series. To celebrate selling out his Somerset House concert and as a special thank you to his teeming fans, the British Nigerian native is excited to unveil an exquisite new single titled ‘HEAR ME OUT’. The glorious slow burner also comes on the back of his latest single ‘Jambazz’ blasting past one million global streams in its first week, and Gabzy surpassing two million monthly listeners on Spotify. Written by Gabzy, and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dera, who has also worked with the likes of Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Major Lazer, and Diplo, ‘Hear Me Out’ is a beautiful guitar-driven slow jam that is underpinned by lush R&B melodies and some enthralling alté sensibilities, over which Gabzy bears his heart out to his leading lady as he tries to prove that he’s a changed man. ‘Hear Me Out’ displays Gabzy’s sharp lyricism, relatable songwriting, and undeniable vocal abilities that have led to over 100 million global streams since he first burst onto the scene with his debut EP Summers. Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Hear Me Out’, Gabzy says, “In terms of the song and what it represents, it speaks for everyone that’s been in a relationship that hasn’t necessarily worked. You know when you get to that turning point where it feels like everything is just going wrong – this song captures that battle for the relationship. I’m trying to prove to my girl that I’m a changed person, but as they say, ‘your past always catches up with you’. For the listeners, I want them to feel like they’re in the middle of our intense argument, and it’s like ‘woah this could really be it’.

32. Adekunle Gold – Ogaranya Source:Adekunle Gold Nigerian singer-songwriter Adekunle Gold announces his debut for Def Jam Recordings, Tequila Ever After, which is set to arrive later this month on July 27th. To coincide with the announcement, he is also sharing his new single “Ogaranya” along with a music video directed by Director K with PriorGold Pictures. The 18-track album features production from frequent collaborator Kel-P, Nigerian singer Zinoleesky, and just earlier this week Gold also teased a collaboration with Texas superstar Khalid.



Tequila Ever After is a love letter to the sounds of Africa that have recently taken the world by storm. It is also a showcase for Gold’s growth and experience as the singer notes he has developed as an artist and human in the last few years since his last release. Speaking to that evolution, he shares “I’m not the Adekunle Gold who released my first album in 2016. I have a lot more confidence now.” Integrating the South African genre of Amapiano, classic R&B, and a complex mix of Nigerian and American rhythms, Gold cements himself as one of Africa’s most essential contemporary musicians.



The album announcement and new single come on the heels of Gold’s recent announcement of his North American tour, which launches this September. This 17-date tour kicks off on Friday, September 22nd at the House of Blues in Dallas, Texas, and includes stops in Atlanta, GA, Brooklyn, NY, Chicago, IL, Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, Montreal, QC and more. Produced by Live Nation and Duke Concept, tickets are now available for sale via Tequilaeverafter.com/tour.



Pre-order Tequila Ever After, check out tour dates below and stay tuned for more from Adekunle Gold soon.

33. Buju Banton – Born For Greatness Source:Buju Banton Gearing up to deliver the reggae blockbuster of the year, GRAMMY® winning, multiple Billboard chart-topping artist, and international reggae icon Buju Banton will release his highly anticipated new album, Born For Greatness, on September 8, 2023via Gargamel Music/ Roc Nation Records / Def Jam Recordings. On the album, Buju shared: “Another milestone, Another stage. I embrace it all. I’ve accepted the change. Here is something special. From my experience and musical journey. An ode to those who acknowledge the struggles and challenges that surmount. And others who will, your eyes are not deceiving you nor are your ears, you were born for greatness. I embrace you with love melodies and music.” Born For Greatness comprises 17 new tracks from Buju. On this epic LP, he traces a journey through vibes—from the cinematic opener “Ageless Time” up until the triumphant finale of “Let My People Go.” Along the way, he welcomes a handful of friends to ride shotgun, collaborating with Victoria Monéton the sultry and seductive “Body Touching Body” and Stephen Marley on the emotionally charged “Feel A Way.” As a prelude, he recently dropped the catchy dancehall anthem “Coconut Wata (Sip).” Vibe wrote, “Powered by a breezy backdrop, the track finds Banton in a languid state, urging listeners to lay life’s troubles to the wayside and enjoy the moment,” going on to proclaim, “The Grammy Award-winning Roc Nation artist continues to make a big splash in 2023.” Rap Radar hailed it as “fresh” and noted, “the Dancehall legend urges his followers to stay resilient during difficult times.” “Coconut Wata (Sip)”arrived on the heels of the global banger “High Life” featuring Snoop Dogg. In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST, TMZ, and more, REVOLT hailed it as “perfect for the stoners’ holiday,” and HotNewHipHop proclaimed, ‘High Life’ is a perfect combination of their respective styles.” Rap Radar attested, “the Kingston-native and the O.G. from the L.B.C. spread good vibes with the finest herbs,” and Rolling Stone summed it up best as “Bumping.” Buju continues to pave the road towards a full-length follow-up to 2020’s universally acclaimed Upside Down 2020, which garnered a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Reggae Album” and earned rave “4-out-of-5 star” reviews on both sides of the pond from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, respectively. Igniting 2023 with a bang, Buju joined Beres Hammond in concert on New Year’s Day at Grizzly’s Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Jamaica. It stood as the first time these two reggae stars headlined a concert together on the island. Plus, it followed his return to the worldwide stage with a much-lauded performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium. The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name. Relive the monumental moment from the history-making Long Walk to Freedom Concert here: https://bujubanton.me/lwtf In 2020, he signed to Roc Nationand dropped “Steppa” and “Trust,”paving the way for Upside Down 2020. The latter featured collaborations with Stephen Marley, John Legend, Pharrell, and Stefflon Don. Making waves worldwide, he notably notched his fourth career GRAMMY® nomination for the album. Buju’s GRAMMY® winning album Before the Dawn was released in 2010. Prior, he unveiled records at a prolific pace, beginning with his debut in 1992. Among many highlights, 1995’s Til Shiloh was certified Gold by the RIAA. He has been described by the Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.” Moreover, The FADER hailed him as “a national hero,” going on to elaborate, “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Get ready to experience Born For Greatness!

34. Sid Sriram – The Hard Way Source:Sid Sriram Sid Sriram announces new album Sidharth, his debut for Def Jam Recordings. Already known to much of the world as one of the most prominent contemporary vocalists in Bollywood creating music in the Carnatic tradition of South India, Sriram endeared himself to a new audience this past May when he performed a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR backed by an 8-piece band that earned immediate acclaim. That presentation of Sriram’s music has proven to be serendipitous, as it affords a taste of what to expect from his forthcoming album that will release on August 25th. Sidharth marks a new chapter for Sriram, who grew up in Fremont, California through the 90’s and aughts before relocating to India in 2015. Beyond the obvious difference of Sidharth’s vocals being delivered in English, the process of creating the album was unlike any Sriram has undertaken before. In the summer of 2021, he took a leap of faith and hopped on a plane to Minneapolis, where he and producer Ryan Olson (Poliça, Gayngs, Bon Iver), who had previously only met on Instagram, spent an intensive week in the studio. Most of the songs were tracked live by a small team of Olson associates, including Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, of whom Sid was a longtime fan. In a full circle moment, Sid will be opening for Bon Iver on tour this August following his headline show at the Roxy on July 26th. Fronting this band, Sriram threw his entire creative self into crafting vocal hooks and elaborate songforms on the fly. The music that resulted from that studio joyride is a dizzying combination of pop anthems and progressive experiments, centered on his heart-wrenching vocal performances and Olson’s adventurous electronics. Hook-forward tracks with dance floor energy, like the Afrobeat-inflected “Friendly Fire,” slot in next to unexpected diversions like “The Hard Way,” a celebration of family and loved ones featuring a drum and bass groove that splits the difference between Janet Jackson in her Velvet Rope era and post-Kid A Radiohead.

All this may seem like a far cry from the music that has made Sid famous with Bollywood fans worldwide since breaking out with his first hit soundtrack song, “Adiye” (from 2013’s Kadal), just a year out of music school. Indeed, many of the million-plus-viewed videos of Sid feature him singing ragas backed by traditional instruments, not freestyling personal narratives over glitchy 808s and Auto-Tune beds. But before his sudden success, Sriram was an American 20-something obsessed with pop and R&B; he found early viral success by posting a Frank Ocean cover (“We All Try”) to YouTube. In many ways, Sidharth highlights the ways in which the musical personalities of that younger version of Sid and the Carnatic music star Sid relate to and complement one another. In conjunction with the album’s announcement, Sriram is sharing the aforementioned “The Hard Way” alongside a Lucas Ochs-Messick-directed music video. The song is a perfect encapsulation of Sriram’s two worlds converging on Sidharth.

35. Young Shiners – Shiners Are Forever Source:Young Shiners - Topic EST Gee’s newly debut label and rap collective, Young Shiners, powered by Santa Anna, has dropped the highly anticipated mixtape Shiners are Forever. With tracks such as “100+” featuring GRAMMY award-winner Lil Baby and “Dark Cloud” featuring 300 Entertainment’s Lil Jairimy,the new tape shines a light on EST Gee’s crew of emerging Louisville rappers (EST Marti, EST SkiMike, EST Lu Mike, EST Lil Zoski, EST DonWon) and their humble hometown, candidly telling the stories of life in the streets of Louisville from those who have lived it. The full tape follows the debut announcement of the label just last week (full release below my signature) which features the first lead track from the tape “Disrespect” by EST SkiMike.

36. Jourden – Flow Source:Jourden Cox singer, songwriter, and rapper Jourden shares her new single and Fonz Bernard directed video for “Flow.” The new single is a perfect blend of Jourden’s poetic roots and love for hip hop. Speaking on her new single, Jourden states: “Flow is my braggadocious rap record. From the first line I’m making sure to let the listener know I’m miles away from your favorite rapper and not checking for them. It’s a tribute to hip hop & flow but through my lens. It’s also a subtle mantra to self. Keep going, keep flowing. When you keep flowing there is always something new to discover. The track allows listeners to understand the importance of being your truest self with no apologies.”

37. Lo Village – Yellow Brick Baby Source:Lo Village The riveting Maryland-based trio Lo Village releases their highly anticipated new album, Yellow Brick Road, via +1 Records today. In celebration, they share a dazzling new music video for their song “Cudi” directed by Nehemiah Wilson that harkens back to an era of music that deeply impacted the group and visually captures the magic that exists at the core of their art. Yellow Brick Road houses a collection of staggering tracks brimming with depth and captivating range, leaving no sonic territory unexplored. It showcases the trio’s signature style that not only thrills but is deeply palpable in nature, establishing Lo Village as one of the most essential artists in music today. The striking Yellow Brick Road chronicles the trio’s return after a departure from music and reveals an extraordinary journey that transformed the trajectory of their art and lives. While on the cusp of a breakthrough that saw large critical acclaim following their beloved project, Lost In America, singer and songwriter Ama was suddenly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and everything stopped. Ama soon lost control of her voice and a return to music was unknown, while a journey ensued to treat and understand her MS with fellow members Kane and Tyler coming together to collectively support Ama above anything else. Yellow Brick Road chronicles this tremendous undertaking, the lessons learned and a new lease on life – the good, bad, and complexities of it all. Hailing from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Lo Village is the brainchild of siblings Ama and Kane, and close childhood friend, Tyler, who set out to transform the music arena with a unique sound that is both incredibly profound and wildly thrilling. Pulling from their dynamic influences ranging from R&B, rock, pop, hip hop and deeply palpable lived experiences, they’ve brought to life a culturally robust, standout sonic identity years in the making. Their signature sound resides across sonic territories that provides a deep level of connection and belonging to listeners, originating from the group’s own desires from their younger selves. Their music has proven to be crucial within a time of heightened racial injustice and inequality by tackling socially and politically charged issues and earnest testimonies while remaining insatiable in nature. With the release of their combined past projects, the trio has already amassed large critical acclaim from publications such as Billboard, Hypebeast, Pitchfork, Revolt, Lyrical Lemonade, Popsugar, Buzzfeed, Notion, Hot New Hip Hop, Okayplayer, Ones to Watch, Pigeons and Planes and many others. Their stunning ascend is one to not miss. LO VILLAGE ON YELLOW BRICK ROAD: “‘Yellow Brick Road’ is the culmination of a two year hiatus and the catalyst that forced us to look within rather than searching for external validation and acceptance.”