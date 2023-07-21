Ice Spice, Jeremih & 2 Chainz Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Jul 17 – Jul 21):

1. Jeremih ft. Adekunle Gold & 2 Chainz – Room Source:Jeremih Multi-platinum, chart-dominating Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter, producer, and actor Jeremih serves up a sexy and showstopping new single entitled “Room” [feat. Adekunle Gold & 2 Chainz]out now via Def Jam Recordings. It marks his first release of 2023. The track unites three sounds, styles, and regions on one universal banger with global appeal. Chicago’s own Jeremih projects his instantly recognizable smooth and slick signature croon over a laidback bounce as he urges, “Baby, let’s get a room.” Repping Atlanta, 2 Chainz rolls through with quotable bars as Nigerian phenomenon Adekunle Gold taps into Afrobeats spirit and energy, infusing the track with intercontinental flair. Next up, Jeremih hits the road as a special guest on The Final Lap Tour headlined by 50 Cent and also featuring Busta Rhymes. Check out the dates HERE. He capped off 2022 with “Changes.”Beyond generating tens of millions of streams, it garnered widespread acclaim. In addition to plugs fromRated R&B,Stereogum, and more,Pitchforkproclaimed, “He’s ‘standing in the rain,’ as confident as ever that he can strike the right note,” andREVOLTnoted, “The nostalgic vibe is perfect for the Chicago crooner’s attempts at a reigniting a relationship.” Late Nights With Jeremih, his landmark debut mixtape release of August 2012, was commemorated earlier this year with a special 10th annivers­ary edition. In addition to the RIAA platinum single “All the Time” (featuring Lil Wayne and Natasha Mosley), the original mixtape boasts features from Def Jam stars 2Chainz, YG and, Fabolous, as well as E-40, Gucci Mane and more. Over the course of his prolific, decorated career, Chicago-born and bred Jeremih has amassed over 17 billion streams, sold more than 4 million records worldwide and charted 18 RIAA gold, platinum, and multi-platinum hit singles, including co-writes with French Montana, Big Sean, Kanye West, Valee, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper, and more. In 2018, Jeremih collaborated with Ty Dolla $ignon the critically acclaimed album project Mih-Ty (Def Jam/Atlantic).

2. Mr Eazi – Chop Time, No Friend Source:Mr Eazi After spending the last seven years at the top of the afrobeats music scene – years that have seen him win a Grammy, and become the first Nigerian artist to win a Latin Grammy, while amassing over four billion streams and selling multiple platinum singles, across two classic mixtapes, and essential afropop hits like ‘Skin Tight’ and ‘Pour Me Water’, Global music superstar MR EAZI is finally set to release his debut solo album on October 27. Available for pre-order from July 19, the highly anticipated album announcement comes with the release of his excellent new track ‘CHOP TIME, NO FRIEND’, serving as the lead single and first taste of Mr Eazi’s long-awaited upcoming album. Produced by Grammy Award-winning Ghanaian musician Killbeatz (Ed Sheeran, Wizkid, Burna Boy), and fast-rising Nigerian producer Andre Vibez, who is best known for producing the Rema and Selena Gomez Billboard Top 10 single ‘Calm Down’, ‘Chop Time, No Friend’ sees Mr Eazi returning to his trademark Banku Music sound – which he pioneered and popularized on his early breakout singles – in true trailblazer fashion. Driven by glorious melodies, magnificent horn sections, and lush keyboard arrangements, the groove-filled opus sees Mr Eazi delivering a silky-smooth hit song that shows a glimpse of just why he is revered as one of the best afrobeats artists to ever do it. For the accompanying ‘Chop Time, No Friend’ music video, Mr Eazi has collaborated with award-winning filmmaker Allison Swank Owen (Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, Major Lazer) to bring the track further to life. Shot in Dakar, the video sees Mr Eazi shining the spotlight on the thriving creative scene that is emerging out of Senegal’s capital city – from the fashion to the fine art to its everyday people. This theme of shining the spotlight is something Mr Eazi also carries along, even to commissioning the cover art for ‘Chop Life, No Friend’, painted by burgeoning South African artist Sinalo Ngcaba. Speaking about the inspiration behind this new track ‘Chop Time, No Friend’, and how he will not let anybody distract him from enjoying the fruits of his success, Mr Eazi says, “The phrase ‘Chop Time, No Friend’ is a very common Ghanaian saying, something you will see written on the front or side of buses, just like the popular saying, ‘God is Great’. It means when you are eating, you don’t think about anybody, you are just focused on your enjoyment – this song is touching on how people chit-chat on me, but I am still focused on my enjoyment. It is a declaration, a celebration of self. I am saying everything I touch turns to gold, and you can’t trouble me”.

3. PSG Spence – Buckle Up Source:Philly Goats Showing no signs of stopping or slowing down, Philly Goats member PGS Spenceuncovers the music video for his explosive new single “Buckle Up” via Def Jam Recordings. In the big screen-worthy visual, he pulls off a high-stakes bank heist and hits the freeway. Between his slick dance moves in the vault, the fast pace video matches his lyrical blitz as the clip turns into an old school video game-style animation. Fittingly, it culminates with the message “Mission Passed – Respect!”



Once again, the rapidly rising Philadelphia “blick” dance trio Philly Goats—D Sturdy, Sou, and PGS Spence—have met overwhelming fan demand with this high-energy anthem. The group initially shared a short teaser of the audio online, and it exploded on TikTok with over 1.3 million creates and counting. This fall, they will support WanMor on the Scream Tour ’23 Next Up across North America. They join a stacked bill hosted by Kayla Nicole and featuring WanMor, That Girl Lay Lay, Young Dylan,Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. More dates will be revealed in the near future. Be on the lookout for a whole lot more from Philly Goats! Philly Goats are simply on fire. YouTube named them a “Trending Artist On The Rise,” while The FADER touted “Get Off The Wall” as a “song of the summer 2023 candidate.” Just a snippet of the latter swept social media into a frenzy, inspiring over 1 million TikTok creates and counting so far. The guys update the classic melody from Kool & The Gang’s “Get Down On It” and speed it up for Gen Z. As a result, it possesses the power to ignite any dancefloor with its swaggering horns, four-on-the-floor thump, and quotable rhymes. Ultimately, it issues a gleeful invitation to move, “I see you up over there on that wall, girl. You better get up off that wall!” Philly Goats uphold a legacy of high-energy club music, yet they also pave their own lane in the modern movement with airtight rapping and soaring singalongs. It’s no wonder Pitchfork hailed them among “The Next Generation of Club Rap” and proclaimed, “It’s an escape.” Meanwhile, last month’s banger “X Em” continues to gain traction with 557K YouTube views on the music video. Inciting widespread applause, The FADER asserted, “No matter what anyone says, the Philly Goats remain the blueprint for all-ages fun.” Pitchforkproclaimed, “Like the rest of Philly Goats’ music and videos, it’s pure, unadulterated fun.” Teen Vogue attested, “The collective has evolved the sound that upholds the essence of dollar parties, teen dance cyphers, and tangin’ to no end in a way that Gen-Z craves and TikTok can’t go without.” Over the past year, Philly Goats have captivated audiences with a sharp and show stopping style. They’ve quietly emerged as the face of the “hip dance”movement in Philadelphia. The guys have incited one viral moment after another, building up to “X EM.” Just the snippet inspired over 251K “creates” on TikTok and nearly 100 million views. Additionally. they rolled through OnTheRadar for a stunning performance of “X EM.” “Get Off The Wall,” because Philly Goats set the tempo for summer 2023!

4. Rick Hyde ft. Benny the Butcher & ElCamino – Streets Ain’t The Same Source:Benny the Butcher One of the rising talents from Benny The Butcher’s BSF (Black Soprano Family) imprint, Rick Hyde is one of the longest-tenured BSF members and has been predominantly featured on all BSF projects, adding standout verses to BSF’s “Times Is Rough” (produced by DJ Premier), “Survivor’s Remorse” (from Benny’s The Plugs I Met 2) and the title track “Pyrex Picasso” (which also featured Conway The Machine) from Benny’s Pyrex Picasso. Rick Hyde’s debut BSF project, Plates 2 (2021) featured appearances from Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, Meyhem Lauren, Skyzoo, Jay Worthy, KIlla Kyleon and production from The Alchemist, Harry Fraud, Daringer and of course; DJ Shay and he followed that up with STIMA (2022), which featured appearances from Benny The Butcher and Rome Streetz and production from The Alchemist, Daringer and Rick himself Now, Rick Hyde is back and along with releasing a new single, “Streets Ain’t The Same” featuring Benny The Butcher and ELcamino, he also announced his new forthcoming project LUPARA. “Streets Ain’t The Same” is now available at all DSP’s. “Streets Ain’t The Same” is self-explanatory in a sense. After the trials and tribulations and losses, it’s just difficult for things to return to normalcy. That’s where we were at on this record” Rick Hyde explains. “I asked Benny to go back and forth with me and he agreed. We just started speaking our perspectives, no pens, or paper, just pure lyricism. That’s the joy of this record. Long live DJ Shay!” Rick Hyde’s LUPARAwill be released on August 4th.

5. Ihahams, Eltee Skhillz, DanDizzy – Wetin No Good (Remix) Source:Idahams On the back of the original single amassing nearly five million global streams, amidst going viral on TikTok, and garnering support from BBC 1Xtra, Clash Magazine, Music Week, Rinse FM, Earmilk, and Notion Magazine, among others, fast-rising Nigerian pop artist and producer IDAHAMS is excited to run it back for the summer with a shiny new remix of ‘WETIN NO GOOD’ featuring boisterous afrobeats artist and dancer Eltee Skhillz, and exciting new Nigerian rapper Dandizzy. Set for release via Grafton Records, the ‘Wetin No Good’ remix takes the originally infectious pop track, which was produced by Yussy Beatz (Adekunle Gold, Yemi Alade), and elevates it further to extraordinary levels. The afrobeats and amapiano fusion, as well as the magical drum patterns and thumping bassline from the original still remain, but the remix adds an infectious verse from Eltee Skhilz, and witty wordplay from Dandizzy, to Idahams’ lush vocals and melodies. The ‘Wetin No Good’ remix also comes with an accompanying music video starring Idahams, Eltee Skhillz, and Dandizzy. Shot on location in Lagos, and directed by award-winning Nigerian filmmaker Promise Charles, the visuals bring the song’s themes of love, sex, and relationships further to life, as it captures all three leading men lusting after the same love interest, only to find out that she’s ready to serve all these men a dose of hot breakfast, which is Nigerian slang for heartbreak. Speaking on how the ‘Wetin No Good’ remix came together, Idahams says, “I was happy with the feedback I received from fans about the original song, and so I thought to invite two of my friends for a highly anticipated remix. Dandizzy is a gifted rapper and my brother from Port Harcourt, so it was only right to get him on this remix, and Eltee Skhillz is one singer whose energy and work ethic I truly admire. Both artists first came to mind when I was thinking about a remix for thins song, and I hope the fans love this remix as much as we enjoyed creating it, but also, as much as the original”. Hailing from Bonny Island in Nigeria’s River State, Idahams has emerged as one of the most exciting new faces of afropop music on the global stage, with two acclaimed projects in the last two years, over 50 million streams, and four top 10 singles on Music Week’s UK Black Music Chart, among other achievements. Influenced by the rich culture and indigenous sounds of his hometown, his afropop music is driven by percussions-laded rhythms, and highlife music sensibilities. Not resting on his laurels from last year’s successes, Idahams is one to watch in afropop’s global takeover.

6. Ice Spice – Like..? (Deluxe Edition) Source:Ice Spice After quickly establishing herself as the hottest new voice in Hip Hop, Ice Spice has been consistently delivering one hit track after another since the release of her debut EP “Like..?” in January. Today the newly-minted Apple Music Up Next artist puts a fresh spin on the instant classic with the release of the Deluxe version via 10K Projects/Capitol Records, which bolsters four new tracks including the highly anticipated Deli, along with How High?, Butterfly Ku and bonus track On The Radar in collaboration with executive producer RIOTUSA. Fans have been demanding the release of Deli since Ice teased the fiery track via TikTok earlier this month, and will also see a music video drop on Friday. The Deluxe version of “Like..?” comes hot off the heels of back-to-back smash collaborations with rap trailblazer Nicki Minaj, including Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album] and Princess Diana (with Nicki Minaj), which marked the biggest female hip-hop debut of 2023. Further aligning herself with music icons, Ice recently showed up on a remix of Taylor Swift’s popular track “Karma” and performed live alongside the icon at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. This success should come as no surprise, as “Like..?” boasts 879M+ combined global EP streams and was packed with viral hits including Munch (Feelin U), which earned universal acclaim and spots on countless “Best Song of the Year” lists from the likes of The New York Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Billboard, NPR and The Washington Post among others. These accomplishments have recently put Ice on the cover of Billboard’s 40 Under 40 Issue, Teen Vogue and Paper Magazine. Look for Ice this Fall on Doja Cat’s “The Scarlet Tour” – dates here, and prior to that at Rolling Loud Miami on July 21st and Made In America Festival in Philadelphia on September 2nd.

7. Fridayy – When It Comes To You Source:Fridayy Flaunting the year’s most sought-after voice, undisputed “Melody God” and R&B phenomenon Fridayy unveils a brand-new single + video entitled “When It Comes To You,” (the second single off his long awaited debut album set to drop in August) via Def Jam Recordings. The visual finds Fridayy at a wedding altar as hypnotic guitar wraps around a sparse, cloudy beat as his instantly recognizable vocals take hold. He sets the scene as he proclaims, “It was love at first sight, girl, when you walked in.” The momentum builds as he carries a chantable chorus, “I won’t waste no time,” uplifted even higher by gospel harmonies. It lands in the wake of “Don’t Give It Away” [feat. Chris Brown]. The latter has already posted up 7 million Spotify streams and 3 million YouTube views on the music video in addition to earning critical acclaim. Beyond plugs from That Grape Juice and more, Rap Radar hailed it as “grown and sexy,” and Vibe noted, “Fridayy lures one in with the catchy groove.” XXL touted it among “The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week.” Check out his XXL Freshman Freestyle as well! It also just sets the stage for a lot more to come. Stay tuned!

Last year, Fridayy exploded onto the scene as the most sought after hook maestro and self-described ‘Melody God”in hip-hop and R&B, penning the chorus forDK Khaled’sGrammy-nominated smash “God Did” (which he later performed to close out the Grammys), and Lil Baby’s “Forever,” which found Fridayy on SNL even before releasing his debut EP. Recently named to XXL’s prestigious Freshmen class for 2023, Fridayy possesses an otherworldly and unmistakable baritone which absolutely soars over his deep stash of self-produced beats, sampling hip-hop, R&B, gospel, afrobeats and beyond. Fridayy’s rags-to-riches story – a self-taught singer and producer trained in his local church choir and perfected his craft in an ad-hoc basement studio in Philly – is at once unique and familiar, but there is something ethereal and deeply musical about his approach. Fridayy has struggled, and you can hear the urgency and pain of struggle and overcoming adversity throughout his work, both in his 2022 debut EP Lost In Melody and his brilliant, expansive forthcoming debut album.

8. Big Boss Vette – Resilence Source:Big Boss Vette Today, rapidly-rising St. Louis rapper and singer Big Boss Vette shares her anxiously awaited debut EP, RESILIENCE via Beatstaz/Amigo Records/Republic Records. In celebration of the project’s arrival, she uncovered a personal short film that digs deeper into Big Boss Vette’s story of RESILIENCE. It opens with a powerful line from the hit-maker as she states, “the good shit yall see came from a million failures.” Then it proceeds to chronicle her success from the very start up until now. It’s a transparent and inspiring story of how self belief will unlock the doors to achieving your dreams. With no shortage of quotable wordplay or massive melodies, RESILIENCE boasts seven brand new songs. The stand out track “Get It” is a multigenerational anthem fit for any backyard bbq. While other songs including the punchy “Another One” and club-ready banger “Lick The Cat” double-down on Big Boss Vette’s strong aptitude for creating memorable hooks. Check out the full tracklisting below. The new EP comes on the heels of her incendiary “Ion Need.” In addition to looks from Uproxx, LA WEEKLY, Rap-Up, and more, Billboard asserted that she is a, “…hard-hitting rapper [donning] a charming-yet-deceiving smile on her face.” She recently delivered a standout performance at the official 2023 BET Awards pre-show in Los Angeles. Her presence could be felt throughout the day as she also stunned on the red carpet. BET also recently named her the July “Amplified Artist.” Big Boss Vette has maintained her momentum with one anthem after another, including “No Fakin,” “Outside,” “Snatched,” and her breakout “Pretty Girls Walk.” Beyond generating hundreds of millions of streams and igniting festival stages, including her upcoming performances at Rolling Loud Miami and Lollapalooza, she has delivered a series of high-profile collaborations. She teamed up with Omah Lay for “I Can’t Stop” from the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Deluxe Edition) Soundtrack. Plus, she appeared on iCandy’s “Keep Dat ***** (Pt 2)” [feat. GloRilla, Kali, & Big Boss Vette] and linked up with Spiffy The Goat for the Remix of “Throw It.” Not to mention, she has earned widespread acclaim and soundtracked viral social media clips by the likes of Reba McEntire, Madonna, Kate Beckinsale, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, Nicole Scherzinger, and many more. Now, she shows her Resilience.

9. Rebel Rae – Take All My Tears Source:RebelRaeVEVO Prepare to be moved by the soulful sounds of Rebel Rae as she announces the release of her latest single, “Take All My Tears,” the title track from her upcoming EP via The Orchard. With a voice that reaches deep into the hearts of her listeners, Rebel Rae’s new single is set to captivate music enthusiasts and fans of soulful melodies worldwide. Rebel Rae’s journey as an independent soul singer has been nothing short of remarkable. Her profound storytelling and heartfelt performances have touched the souls of audiences across the globe. With “Take All My Tears,” she delivers an emotionally charged ballad that showcases her exquisite vocal prowess and her ability to create music that resonates deeply with listeners. “Take All My Tears” is a powerful composition that explores themes of vulnerability, resilience, and the beauty found in embracing our emotions fully. The heartfelt lyrics are a testament to Rebel Rae’s artistry and her commitment to producing authentic and meaningful music that connects with her audience on a profound level. This highly anticipated single is just a glimpse of what is to come from Rebel Rae’s upcoming EP. The EP promises to be a soul-stirring collection of songs that blend poignant storytelling with soulful melodies, showcasing her growth as an artist and the evolution of her sound. “I am thrilled to share ‘Take All My Tears’ with the world,” says Rebel Rae. “This song is deeply personal to me, and I hope it resonates with listeners and provides them with a sense of comfort and empowerment.” Make sure to mark your calendars as Rebel Rae’s EP release date is set for August 11, promising an immersive musical experience that will leave audiences spellbound.

10. Jastin Martin – Miss Me Yet? Source:Jastin Martin Jastin Martin—the minimalist trap-soul singer-songwriter, producer and emerging soulful voice from Houston, Texas—unveils an anthemic, yet intimate new single entitled “Miss Me Yet” today. It also heralds the arrival of her anxiously awaited debut album, Miss Me Yet, landing on August 11, 2023. The track hinges on a quirky head-nodding bounce laced with a warm groove. A plinking xylophone glows like a heavenly harp through the glitchy beat. At the same time, Jastin reflects on a relationship as the hook rings out, “Wonder if you miss me yet?” The accompanying visual channels the spirit of this push-and-pull on-screen. Jastin continues to captivate in 2023. Most recently, she teamed up with Maleek Berry for “Replacement,” gathering nearly half-a-million total streams and counting. Of Miss Me Yet, Bong Mines Entertainment notably predicted, “The vibrant, rich collection will showcase Jastin’s vulnerability and versatility.” Additionally, Miss Me Yet boasts “Right My Wrongs” and “Why Not?,” increasing anticipation for the project’s release and generarting nearly 1 million total streams. Everything has just set the stage for Miss Me Yet. Get to know Jastin Martin now! Born and raised in Houston, Jastin’s family exposed her to a musical kaleidoscope: Bob Marley and Brooks & Dunn (via her grandfather); Lenny Kravitz and Evanescence (via her mom); and zydeco (via her Louisiana grandmother). By 16, Jastin was making her first studio recordings. At age 20, attending the HBCU Grambling State in Louisiana, Jastin first picked up the guitar and eventually taught herself how to produce. She began diligently posting original songs online in 2016, building a loyal organic following with her hushed, guitar-lined confessions. Her soft-spoken sultriness and hard-hitting candidness on early breakout tracks “Again” and “Reassurance” struck a chord with new fans. “Again,” for example, was a soulful take-down directed at a lying love interest that she wrote in a mere 30 minutes in her car. “My writing is so detailed that I wouldn’t have to tell anyone a song is about them – they would know it,” Jastin says. That sincerity graces her posts on Instagram and TikTok, where she deconstructs her songs and offers valuable life advice, too. Whether she’s writing lyrics in her bedroom, at the local park, or figuring out a melody to a guitar loop from her rooftop complex, the process remains intimate, pure and organic. “I’ll even cry sometimes when I’m just writing and playing my guitar at the park. It’s a feeling of emotion like no other,” she admits. That rawness translates into moody, silky neo-soul that’s as cathartic for her as it is comforting to listeners. “If I’m gonna give something of myself,” Jastin says, “I might as well give all of it.”

11. BLKPRL – Wannabe Source:BLKPRL - Topic Bronx, NY-born and raised rapper & singer BLKPRL releases his debut single, “Wannabe.”. The gifted singer-songwriter-performer is turning heads with a hybrid sound that effortlessly pulls from his wildly diverse musical heroes from rap, rhythm and blues, Caribbean music, and even pop. BLKPRL’slife-of-the-party mantra is as ‘hood as it is sexy—his mission: to make undeniable, universal anthems that move the body, soul, and spirit.



“I want people to hear my story… my side of it,” says a passionate BLKPRL. “If there is any point in the day when people are feeling low, I want to inspire them to enjoy life. We’re so burdened by evil, calamity, and chaos… just all kind of crazy shit. I want to be that break from the norm. I want to do what Frankie Beverly & Maze did. There could be a fight at a cookout and then you hear ‘Before I Let Go’ and everybody is now doing the electric slide. That’s my energy.”



The lush, two-step first single, “Wannabe,” features a nod to the Sporty Thievz’ 1999 street hip hop classic, “What I Look Like,” and has BLKPRL hitting the club to forget about a stressful relationship. The infectious energy on this track is a taste of what’s to come on BLKPRL’s anticipated debut project.

12. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike ft. Akon, David Guetta, Afro Bros – She Knows Source:Smash The House Multi-platinum Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike announce their forthcoming debut studio album – “Rewind + Repeat,” with the release of its first single – “She Knows,” a massive collaboration with David Guetta, Akon, and Afro Bros. Their debut body of work will see the duo throwing back sonically to the 90s’ and drawing inspiration from trance, techno, rave, hardcore to also pull at some nostalgic heartstrings for many listeners. It’s no secret that the #3 DJs in the world know how to throw a celebration, and they’re pulling out all the stops with a number of unique features and events prior to the full album release. For a multisensory experience, most singles on the album will be accompanied by a mini-documentary to bring listeners behind the scenes with the guys and hear about how the track came to life and the inspiration behind it. Additionally, fans can look forward to a whole new line of aesthetic merchandise from the superstar duo in honor of the release, including an exclusive vinyl set, exclusive physical CD, and some other goodies. As for the actual music–expect the timeless energy of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike’s sound with some elevated and unexpected twists and epic collaborations with artists including David Guetta, Armin van Buuren, Creeds, Lil Jon, Regard to only reveal a few. The album is off to a red-hot start with the summer anthem “She Knows,” which fuses the best of electronic and hip-hop/R&B sounds. Since Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and David Guetta have collaborated on tracks in the past and Guetta and Akon joined forces on the 2000s hits “Sexy Bitch” and “Play Hard,” it’s also bound to pull at some nostalgic heartstrings for many listeners. Opening with dynamic melodies and a euphonious bassline, “She Knows” incorporates sultry vocals courtesy of Akon that turns up the spice factor for summer dance parties. The song appeals to a wide range of listeners, from fans of dance music to lovers of the classic sound of the 90s to hip-hop/R&B aficionados. With its big room-inspired low ends and booty-shaking beats, “She Knows” leaves plenty of space for any type of club and festival play. Be on the lookout for the next releases leading up to “Rewind & Repeat”‘s drop, which you’ll also be able to hear during the Belgian duo’s hectic summer tour. Dimitri and Mike will be making a special appearance at Tomorrowland’s mainstage for an album-focused performance that will broadcast to millions on the festival’s livestream. “It’s so great to team up with David again for this summer anthem – we’re also huge Akon fans, so to bring those two back together on our collaboration is next level for us. The sample from “The Sunclub – Fiesta” is part of our musical history and journey and sets the tone of what we want to achieve with our upcoming album: going back to our roots!” – Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike

13. Big Cruz – Get Lit Source:BIG CRUZ DC’s own Big Cruz shows how he’s a big stepper in his latest single “Get Lit.” The high-energy single focuses on how Big Cruz focuses on his bread and how nothing will falter his obsession with getting richer. He emphasizes how he has way too much to lose throughout the song and gets flashbacks of his past struggles in the trap. In order to hone in on his obsession, he raps “rule number 1, never tell anyone what you’re doing til it’s done”. The Ross Ginsberg-directed visual has Big Cruz riding around NYC with a lavish woman. They eventually arrive at Cruz’s spot and engage in friendly conversation while feeling each other out. The song was produced by A.G.