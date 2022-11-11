Wizkid Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Nov 7-Nov 11)

1. evrYwhr ft. Patoranking – Roll On Me Source:evrywhr Grammy Award-winning songwriter, singer, producer, and spoken wordsmith, evrYwhr (pronounced everywhere), is passionate about traveling and exploring culture through music. This time, his travels took him to Nigeria, where he filmed the video for his new single, “Roll On Me,” featuring Afrobeat superstar, Patoranking. Produced by Trakmatik, Swanky, Hvstle, the smooth, almost ethereal love song boasts a sexy sound rooted in Afrobeats and Caribbean music with sonics that travels across the borders. evrYwhr calls the resulting sound, Psychedelic Afro-R&B, an eclectic and global fusion of R&B, Afropop, afrobeats, reggae, and soul!

2. sectiontoo – Heaven Only Knows Source:sectiontoo_ Hailing from South Jamaica Queens, NY, sectiontoo’s new music video and album “Heaven Only Knows” follows sectiontoo’s viral summer 2022 smash “Come See Me Tonight.” Inspired by artists such as James Blake, Prince, 90’s R&B, Frank Ocean and many others, sectiontoo is paving a lane for himself as a talented new voice of R&B and is poised as one to watch now and in 2023 among tastemakers and his ever-growing audience of new fans alike.

3. 38 Speech & Harry Fraud ft. Benny the Butcher & Ransom – Band Of Brothers Source:iamspesh 38 Spesh has been so focused on producing for the last year, rappers finally got a chance to breathe. But that ended with the release of 7 Shots (which topped the iTunes Rap Chart upon its release), which once again demonstrated how effortless emceeing is for the Rochester mastermind. Though Spesh has been content to play the background while helping others move to the forefront, his promised epic run (which started with 7 Shots), proceeds accordingly with the announcement of his forthcoming project Beyond Belief. Produced entirely by Harry Fraud, Beyond Belief is the most personal, and intimate album in Spesh’s decorated career; and it promises him a seat at the table with rap’s elite. Harry Fraud thrives on being entrusted with artists most personal statements; recently, producing chart-topping projects for Curren$y (The OutRunners), Dave East (Hoffa), Lil Peep (High Fashion), Benny The Butcher (The Plugs I Met 2), Jim Jones (The Fraud Department), French Montana (Montega), Jay Worthy’s You Take The Credit, We’ll Take The Check and also contributing production to two highly-anticipated sequels; Wale’s Folarian II (“Down South” Feat Maxo Kream & Yella Beezy), Russ’ Chomp 2 (“Top Of The World” Feat Jay Electronica), and Cormega’s The Realness II (“Man Vs Myth”). To formally announce their collaborative album, Spesh & Harry released the project’s lead-single, “Speshal,” featuring Stove God Cooks. Now, they are back with “Band Of Brothers” featuring Benny The Butcher & Ransom.

4. FWC Big Key – Black Balled Source:bigmoney.bigkey FWC BIG KEY represents the Detroit drill rap scene to the fullest in his newest album Black Balled distributed through EMPIRE. . This is the second album he has released this year following the eleven-track album Industry Ready. The breakout single for Blackballed is “Gillie Da Kid” and its visual received positive reviews. Blackballed is an eighteen-track album that may be Key’s Magnus Opus to date. The opening track “Big SH24rk” sets the tone of the project as Key focuses on his wins and being about his grind and family. On “Good Day”, Big Key celebrates his successful status by rapping about having plenty of beautiful women and treating him and his crew to a lively party. “Lil Yea” featuring Kayla B and Peezy is a remix as the original version of the song came from his previous album, Industry Ready. Blackballed includes features from Sleazyworldgo on “How It’s Beef”, who also released his Where The Shooters Be tape today. Other features include Lil Head, 392, 24LIK, Peezy, Kayla B, Momoney Moo, Ownlane Dre, and Glockboy Bobo.

5. BFB Da Packman – Trick Source:bfbdapackman Today, the magnetic emerging star BfB Da Packman drops his mischievous new single “Trick” via Capitol Records/10K Projects. In a characteristically brief dispatch, the Flint, Michigan native reminds listeners just how uproariously funny he can be, all while retaining the trace amounts of menace that make each of his songs a perfect slice of dark comedy. “Trick” is anchored by a hook that hears Packman croon, “F*** me good, your bills turn to my bills.” And yet those who are familiar with his work know that Packman is unlikely to stay in adoration mode too long. “Talking ‘bout you wanna take a trip to Miami,” he raps, taunting someone about halfway through the DB-produced song. “How in the f*** are you still living with your granny?” “Trick” continues Packman’s buzz since the release of his acclaimed 2021 studio debut, Fat Niggas Need Love Too. Songs like “Stained Couch,” “Megan Knees,” and “Lost With Miami” show burgeoning pop instincts and—thankfully—a refusal to jettison the rough edges and killer instinct that have made him a favorite in Michigan’s famously grimy rap ecosystem. Despite having just a short time in the spotlight—Packman broke through nationally after the pandemic began in 2020, with “Free Joe Exotic,” named after the subject of the early-lockdown hit documentary Tiger King—he has earned his spot as one of the most colorful artists in hip-hop. The rapper has earned rave reviews for projects dating back to STD and God Bless All the Fat Niggas, both released in 2019. As his star continues to rise, Packman is on a mission to find the funniest, meanest, most novel ways to cut to the heart of any issue.

6. SASH – Lemon Sorbet Source:SASH Highly-celebrated producers Mike Dean(Beyoncé, Frank Ocean,The Weeknd, Travis Scott) and Apex Martin (Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, G-Eazy) have teamed up to create a new record label, Apex Sound. The pair has a long history of working together on various projects, with this joint venture paving the way for more creative collaborations. Apex Sound is hitting the ground running with a single and music video from their first signee, dark and suave new artist SASH. On this new venture and release, Mike explained, “Since I met Apex I knew he had great talent in finding and cultivating artists. I’m really excited to present to the world what we’ve been working on with SASH.” Darkness and sophistication make up the foundation of SASH’s sound, his look, his attitude and his art. Uncompromising and unyielding, the New York City-bred artist makes “Music-Noir.” The new single “lemon sorbet” serves as the listener’s introduction into the universe that he is curating, with SASH explaining, “‘lemon sorbet’ is a metaphor for someone that has a sweet and sour side to her. ‘lemon sorbet’ is an ode to the same duality that appears throughout the project: Bitter and Sweet, Pain and Pleasure, Virtue and Vice. ‘lemon sorbet’ is delicately hard – sweet vocal melodies and tone over dark, sour, and gloomy production.” This concept is further explored on SASH’s upcoming 6-song EP, Bittersweet which is set for release on December 2.

7. Wizkid – More Love, Less Ego Source:wizkidayo GRAMMY Award winning and multi-Platinum selling Nigerian superstar Wizkidrelease his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. Prior to the album dropping, Wizkid released “Money & Love” and his P2J-produced (whose credits also include Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Burna Boy) single “Bad To Me.” To coincide with his latest release, Apple Music will release an Apple Music Live performance with Wiz on November 14th and his first-ever Madison Square Garden show in New York is happening on November 16th

8. GASHI – Elevators Source:gashi Today, genre-bending artist GASHI returns with his highly-anticipated new albumElevators, out now via RCA Records. Elevators marks the acclaimed musician’s first record in two years, following the release of 1984 in 2020. Marking the next step in his sonic evolution as an artist, as well as paving the way for what fans can expect from him next,Elevators is an expansive yet intimate body of work that examines many of GASHI’s own personal life experiences while delving into sonic influences of hip-hop, R&B, electronic, and more. Inspired by GASHI’s fear of elevators, the 14-track album finds the artist confronting his past demons and relationships, conquering his fears in order to come back stronger than ever before.

9. SIM ft. Tanerélle & ZAIA – SAMSARA Source:tanerelle SIM enlists LA based R&B vocalist Tanerélle and ATL native Hip-Hop artist ZAIA for “SAMSARA.” Following 2021 quickstrikes “WORMHOLE” & “KARMA,” the intergalactic being sonically details the bittersweet reality of multiverse lovers whose romantic journey has come to an end. As the self-produced track progresses, memories of many past lives instantly flood into the couple’s current state of consciousness; allowing them to recognize their intimate relationship spans beyond this world.

10. Kamari – Tell Me Source:khamarimusic oday, Los Angeles based, Dorchester raised songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist artist Khamarireleases new single “Tell Me.” Produced by Khamari and Trackside and co-written with Kyle Lux, “Tell Me” shows a catchy congruence between his introspective songwriting and subtle production. From start to finish, Khamari’s lyrics are thoughtful and provide an explorative state of vulnerability. The song ends with a stunning guitar solo by Oscar Brown III. Speaking on his new release, Khamari shares that “Tell Me is about that feeling of insecurity you get in a relationship while watching it deteriorate from the inside. Dealing with the vacuum of doubt and confusion that bad communication leaves, but not acting on it because you’re hopeful it’ll work itself out.”