Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Nov 13 – Nov 17):

1. Stoop Lauren – Step Bros Source:Stoop Lauren Emerging rap star Stoop Lauren will proudly drop his new album project Step Bros on November 10th, 2023. It all happens via Hitmaker Music Group and Ebony Son Entertainment. The set is another big dose of rap magic from Lauren, who is currently building a substantial body of recorded work. He’s a tight, modern MC who can rock his talent alone or with the album’s special guests Childish Major, iLYKai, BBM, 360 X, and Jace. Fans and media are united around the tracks “Going Wild (feat. Childish Major)” and “Walk Thru.” Much excitement also surrounds the single “Supreme (feat. iLYKai).” The whole album is straight fire, though, and it’s easy to see why Lauren has collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage, Childish Major, Sonny Digital, and Rah Swish. Step Bros is a fresh breath of lyrical artistry that’s long overdue. Join the movement.

2. Matt B – OGALA TRAVELER Source:Matt B GRAMMY-nominated global artist Matt B has released a new music video for single “OGALA TRAVELER,” out now via Vitae Records. The percussive-led down-tempo track tells the story of a boy named Ogala, meaning “leader” in Igbo, who seeks exciting journeys to find a good life. The visual, directed by Matt’s wife, manager, and producer Angela Benson, shows the beautiful sights of Uganda and Namibia as he comes to terms with his own transformative journey. “After all my experiences in Africa, I truly consider myself to be an Ogala Traveler,” explains Matt. “Ogala is a name of Nigerian origin (but also common in Uganda, Kenya, and Gabon) and it means ‘a leader’ or ‘a king that will change our lives and carry all burdens.’ The record speaks about someone who is determined to journey far and wide in search of a good, prosperous life for himself and his family. It’s a song of inspiration, and a reminder for people to never stop pushing for your goals and dreams despite all challenges. This song is very special to me and one that really speaks to my soul. My work and drive stems from my family and the legacy I will one day leave for them, it’s why I work so hard as an artist.” The release is the latest from Matt’s critically acclaimed Afrobeats album ALKEBULAN (pronounced al-kee-boulan). A powerful display of Matt’s artistry as he aims to build a bridge of unity between his Motherland and America. ALKEBULAN debuted on six Billboard charts including Top New Artist Albums, Top Albums, Top Current Album Sales, and on Digital Albums. Meaning “Mother of Mankind,” the album offers a culturally rich listening experience infused with African elements such as conga shakers, djembe and bougarabou drums, and call-and-response singing, elevating the soundscape he has so brilliantly captured with his various Afro-inspired releases. Recognized for his artistry and cultural contributions, Matt was recently named Artist of the Year by The Los Angeles Tribune in addition to earning a Hollywood Music In Media nomination for Best Music Video (Independent) with his track “GUNJALE” featuring Ugaboys. Matt initially began bringing ALKEBULAN to life at the 65th annual GRAMMY Awards — for which his hit “GIMME LOVE” featuring Eddy Kenzo was nominated for Best Global Music Performance — where he and Angela channeled the energy and presence of their ancestors who once reigned as kings and queens of Africa aiming to share its importance and beauty with the new generation. The power couple garnered praise for their iconic royal looks from the likes of Vogue, Washington Post, Entertainment Tonight, iHeart, and Esquire among others. While ALKEBULAN first started as a way for Matt to search for his identity and come to terms with his purpose as both a person and artist, the album ultimately reignited the spark needed to fuel his creativity unlike ever before as he rediscovered his purpose and love for music. Known for his romantically-driven R&B music, Matt B has cemented himself as a bona fide talent and a force to be reckoned with. The Chicago native and Los Angeles-based songsmith has built a worldwide fanbase with his chart-topping singles and albums including his 2014 international debut, Love & War, and sophomore album, DIVE. Both releases went #1 on the iTunes R&B Charts and were later followed by his 2018 EP, RISE, produced by GRAMMY-Award Winner Bryan-Michael Cox (Mariah Carey, Usher, Mary J. Blige). In 2021, he released his debut US album, EDEN, which featured production from Cox as well as Tricky Stewart (Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Rihanna) and landed in the Top 40 on Billboard’s R&B Albums, Digital Albums, Heatseekers, and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Charts. Since then, Matt B has released a string of eclectic singles including “Gimme Love” and garnered media support from the likes of GRAMMY.com, SPIN, 1883 Magazine, Rolling Out, Singersroom, and more.

3. Shye – Somebody Call Ye Source:SHYE “Somebody Call Ye” is inspired by Shye’s unwavering determination to make a lasting impact on music, culture, and younger generations. Self-produced, the song serves as both a call for collaboration with Kanye West and features heartfelt lyrics about moving on from heartbreak, old friends, and pure rap storytelling.

4. RXKNephew & Harry Fraud – Life After Neph Source:RXKNephew After connecting (“Not Right Now”) on Valee and Harry Fraud’s Virtuoso album, RXK Nephew and Harry Fraud have now released their own collaborative album, Life After Neph, which is now available at all DSP’s. Life After Neph is produced in its entirety by Harry Fraud and includes guest appearances from Valee, Rx Papi, Z Money & TedsBudz.

5. JasonMartin – A Compton Story Source:JasonMartin After releasing the A Compton Story film in October (which is available on Tubi), which he starred in, wrote and directed, JasonMartin released the first part of the film’s companion soundtrack on 11-3-23. The first installment of A Compton Story PT. 1 features guest appearances and production from Diddy, Childish Gambino, Schoolboy Q, DJ Quik, Hit-Boy, Rich Homie Quan, T.I., Kaytranada, Jay Worthy & Harry Fraud among others is now available at all DSP’s. Now, JasonMartin has released the second and final half of A Compton Story,which includes guest appearances from Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, Terrace Martin, Too Short, Xzibit, Ne-Yo, D Smoke, DJ Quik, Macy Gray, Daylyt, IAmSu!, ChaseTheMoney & Valee among others. JasonMartin also released a new video for “G.O.D. 2023” which can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q3y4zo3QNSE

6. RJAE & Huey V – Derek Jeter Source:Humble Soles Roc Nation’s breakout artist RJAE, emerging from New Orleans joined Milwaukee’s rising star and Memphis Bleek protégé , Huey V to drop the newest music video release, “Derek Jeter” directed by Taya Simmons of Get Shot By a Girl Productions.

Debuting as the newest release from the label’s Humble Soles mixtape, the video captures two of Roc Nation’s rap heavyweights expertly sparring verse for verse over the track’s booming bassline. Both RJAE and Huey V’s sharp lyrical prowess are delivered flawlessly though each rapper’s unique, effortless flow. The video spins between scenes of the suited-up pair gliding through the streets in a hearse symbolic of death to their competition to visuals or RJAE and Huey boisterously taking the stage in and old church ominously preaching their stories.

Both artists exude power as they strike the pews with their heavy hitting bars while their audience – riddled with surprise appearances from fellow labelmates and mentors like Bleek himself – look on.

7. Daniel Noah Miller – Opening Me Source:Daniel Noah Miller The Nicaraguan-American artist Daniel Noah Miller announces the release of his debut album, Disintegration, is set for February 16th via FADER Label. In celebration, Miller shares his touching new single “Opening Me” and striking companion video. An intimate, vulnerable offering, “Opening Me” captures the state of utter surrender when found in the eye of storm, which surprisingly may lead to kinder and loving resolve, specifically when it comes to heartbreak. Co-produced by friend and collaborator Jack Hallenbeck (Haim, Maggie Rogers, Girlpool), The visual sees Miller performing the track through an exhilarating new arrangement in front of an audience for the very first time, resulting in a deeply captivating experience. “Opening Me” presents a glimpse of what’s to come from Miller’s thrilling new debut project. Marking a new chapter for the artist personally and sonically, Disintegration houses a collection of deeply confessional songs, revealing tremendous personal hardship over a sonic bed that honors his Nicaraguan and Caribbean roots and the sounds that shaped him throughout his life, including the towering work of William Basinki’s “Disintegration Loops”. The staggering project expands upon the sound pre-established in his long standing band, Lewis Del Mar, which has garnered large critical acclaim and clocked in over 350M+ streams to date.

8. Alé Araya – In Motion Source:Alé Araya LA-based Chilean singer, songwriter, and producer Alé Araya returns with the release of her hypnotizing new single “in motion” via Rostrum Records. The track arrives hot on the heels of her ravishing debut body of work, in visions, which was lauded by NPR, Associated Press, Billboard, Remezcla, Lyrical Lemonade, and more. “in motion” continues Ale’s longstanding work that is rooted in love and her steadfast commitment to personal growth through deep explorations of self – the good and the bad. The track is lined with Alé’s boundless sound that spans across jazz, R&B, soul, Latin, pop, electronic music and beyond, highlighting her incomparable versatility, further solidifying her as one of music’s most striking, flourishing acts. Alé creates the perfect canvas for listeners to look within and find the much needed peace and healing we all undeniably need as we move through the vastness of life. ALÉ ARAYA ON “IN MOTION”: “Movement is woven into the fabric of life, the physics that make up our experiences. ‘in motion’ is my expression on the journey of love we face as humans, constantly moving & evolving, knowing nothing lasts forever. This too shall pass. To cope with this feeling, I try to practice detachment, but it’s only human to get attached to people we care for & we want to hold on as tightly as we can. Through my journey, I’ve learned that relinquishing control & leaning into my deepest well of love with no bounds is what truly brings me peace.”

9. 3OhBlack – Motion Sickness Source:3ohBlack Straight out of the helms of the District of Columbia, rap veteran, and smooth lyricist 3OhBlack unveils “Motion Sickness” as part of a new era in his life that revolves around him hustling to not only support his family but also to build on the success he has had over the past five years. With an energetic high volume beat 3OhBlack recited clever quims and bars, which are ear-catching. Motion Sickness previews a more extensive 2024 for the DMV native, where we hopefully might see an album drop. 3OhBlack is hungry and has a chip on his shoulder to keep on the momentum established from 2018 to his current time. For some background on 3Oh, Step into any nightclub in the DMV, and you’ll undoubtedly hear supporters of the social media sensation & rap powerhouse echoing his iconic adlib, “3oHHHH,” in solidarity. As one of the area’s most sought-after talents, he has earned the respect of his community, peers, and fans, as highlighted through his frequent paid appearances or special guest features on various regional artist tours. From his successful breakout singles, “Legg Walk” and “All Talk,” which also trended on TikTok, to heavy-hitting cosigns from artists like Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo and athletes like Quinn Cook to his widespread social influence, evidenced by an evergreen presence in viral meme culture, rising hitmaker 3ohBlack is a name you won’t soon forget.

10. Lah Pat ft. That Mexican OT – Oversteppin’ Source:Lah Pat Buzzing New Orleans-born and Houston-based artist Lah Pat unleashes a sizzling new single entitled “Oversteppin’” featuring Gold-selling rapper That Mexican OT. It notably marks the first collaboration between two rising stars emerging from the Texas music scene. On the new single, Lah Pat shares “Oversteppin came about because when I first came in the industry I didn’t want to step on any toes or end up in the wrong predicament but then I realized I’m gonna say what I want and do what I want because it’s my life and ain’t nobody gonna check me! This song is letting them know that I’m here and I’m here to stay.” “Oversteppin” closes out an incredible debut year for Lah Pat and lays the foundation for his full length project arriving in 2024. His summer scorcher “Kamikaze” landed on the heels of the remix of his breakout single “Rodeo” featuring Flo Milli. The track earned Pat his first Billboard chart entries, debuting at No. 35 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart and No. 50 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart with 1.7 million radio audience impressions. The first iteration of “Rodeo” exploded as a viral phenomenon on TikTok where its respective dance challenge incited over 900K creates with a staggering 75 million-plus views and 9 million engagements on the platform. This success has also carried over to DSPs as the song has reeled over 25 million global streams and counting. Lah Pat joined Gold-selling R&B songstress Tink on select dates of her Thanks 4 Everything Tour Pt. 2 in early 2023.

11. Kamaiyah – Groupies Source:Kamaiyah After recently releasing a collaborative project,The Am3rican Dream,with Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud, Kamaiyah is back with a new single and video for “Groupies.” Along with the new single and video, Kamaiyah has also announced her new album Another Summer Night. You can watch the video for “Groupies” below and the single is now available at all DSP’s. Another Summer Night will be released on 11-24.23. As an added bonus, you can also stream “XXL Letterman” below as well. The former XXL Freshmen Class member’s swagger and charismatic raps shine through on Another Summer Night, and the funky, freaky spirit of her hometown of Oakland remains a core and vital element in her music. Another Summer Night features appearances from Jay Worthy and 03 Greedo. Kamaiyah’s Another Summer Night will be released on 11-24-23.

12. TeaMarr – You Should Prolly Sit Down For This Source:TeaMarr Boston-born singer/songwriter TeaMarrr (@imaliltcup), is back with the release of her debut album, You Should Prolly Sit Down For This, coming out on November 17th. TeaMarrr’s new album gives fans a vulnerable and unfiltered look into her life as she shares her turning points on her healing journey and navigating life in LA as an independent artist. This 13-track album offers a raw and unfiltered look into TeaMarrr’s life, offering a skillful creative expression that truly shines through on this project. As TeaMarrr herself puts it, “This album is about the church girl from the East Coast who takes a wild turn in the wild wild west and ends up lost in the belly of the beast. It’s a musical map guiding her way back.” You Should Prolly Sit Down For This delves deep into TeaMarrr’s mind and soul, addressing themes like mental health, drug abuse, regret, loneliness, and finding inner peace. Her unique sound, influenced by musical legends like Amy Winehouse, Biggie Smalls, Lauryn Hill, Rihanna, Drake, and Jay-Z, offers a tune for every emotion. The album features collaborations with multi-Grammy nominated producer duo Butta-N-Bizkit, who’ve worked with greats like John Legend, Ne-Yo, and Kelly Rowland. In addition, esteemed songwriter Sebastian Kole, known for his work with Alicia Keys, JoJo, Dua Lipa, and Alessia Cara. For first-time listeners, TeaMarrr recommends doing a little homework by starting with tracks like “Cool Enough,” “I’m That,” or “Chasing Amy,” from her 2020 releases which showcase her versatile and genre-blurring style then graduating to the new music, which serves as a conduit to the direction she is heading in as an artist. TeaMarrr’s dedication to her craft has led to remarkable achievements like being announced by Issa Rae as her artist at the Soul Train Awards in 2019, including touring with SIR in Europe and most recently direct support to Durand Bernarr on his 2023 Wanderlust Tour. TeaMarrr’s future is promising, with dreams of a first headlining tour on the horizon. With a heartfelt message for her fans, TeaMarrr hopes her music fills rooms with warmth, laughter, and a sense of belonging. “It’s like candy for your ears, but the natural fruit kind,” she shares. “I want them to feel seen and want to come see me live one day so I can share the light that God gave me to shine.” Prepare for a unique musical journey with the release of her debut albumYou Should Prolly Sit Down For This on November 17th, and stay tuned for the upcoming EP, KITEA CAT, which is in the works. TeaMarrr’s story promises to captivate and inspire as she continues to rise in the world of music. Follow TeaMarrr on social media at @imaliltcup, and stream the new album below:

13. Zhu & Wax Motif – Better Recognize Source:Wax Motif GRAMMY-nominated artist ZHU and acclaimed Australian-born, Los Angeles-based producer Wax

Motif unveiled their first-ever collaboration, “Better Recognize.” Released via Astralwerks, the incendiary

single is a bold statement of intent from two influential artists at the top of their game. ZHU and Wax co-

wrote the track and produced it together, recording at San Francisco’s iconic Grace Cathedral and at Zhudio,

ZHU’s Los Angeles studio. When discussing the collaboration, ZHU says, “In the midst of experimenting with new sounds and direction

for a new project, I wanted to keep something consistent. Wax and I made a banger for the clubs.“ Additionally, Wax states, “It’s been a long time coming that ZHU and I were able to finally catch up in the

studio and work together on music. After years of friendship, it was bound to happen but never forced. Better

Recognize is the product of two friends coming together and actually making a product we are proud of and

something not forced. I hope that everyone enjoys it.” Wax Motif is regarded as a central orchestrator in developing the house sound across the U.S. Incorporating

hip-hop, electronic, disco, and R&B elements across his discography, Wax has landed collaborations and

releases with artists such as Euro Trash, Diddy, 220Kid, AC Slater, Diplo, and more. The talented producer is

coming off the release of his debut album, House Of Wax which has accumulated over 33 million combined

global streams. His North American tour of the same name included a record-high number of sold-out shows

including the established Hollywood Palladium, The Shrine in Los Angeles, and a Las Vegas Mainstage B2B

with Malaa and special guest and past collaborator, Ty Dolla $. The 2023 tour concludes at the Belly Up in

Aspen on December 2. ZHU’s 2023 GRACE Tour – his first headline run in five years – included three sold-out shows on each cost –

the Hollywood Palladium in Southern California and Brooklyn Mirage in New York – as well as a sold-out show

at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in his hometown of San Francisco. He teamed up with deadmau5 for three

Bay Area shows. See below for upcoming tour dates. For a limited time, ZHU has launched the GRACE Tour

exclusive merch on his website, fans are able to purchase here. GRACE – the follow-up to ZHU’s critically

acclaimed Dreamland 2021 – will be released in early 2024, via Astralwerks. Pre-order GRACE HERE. DJ LIFE

MAG said, “There aren’t many artists quite like ZHU…His artistry shines through in everything he does – and

everything he touches seemingly just works.

14. Khamari – These Four Walls Source:Khamari Los Angeles-based, Boston-raised songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist artist Khamarireleases the poignant “These Four Walls”music video from his debut album A Brief Nirvana via RCA Records. Fighting for a relationship is exhausting in its own right, especially when it’s one-sided. The video perfectly displays how the four walls are more reliable than his partner could ever be. The 11-track album plays like a sonic documentary, reflecting his personal journey as well as his artistic growth. With its lead single “Doctor, My Eyes,” Khamari finds himself seeking life’s answers, capped off with a special voicemail from his grandfather. The single “Drifting” puts a melancholic spin on Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” anthem as Khamari sings about the pursuit of happiness. Other highlights include “On My Way”, which samples Al Green’s “Love and Happiness” and describes life’s unpredictable changes. Listen to A Brief Nirvana HERE. Khamari grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, MA. His artistry wraps powerfully earnest songwriting around contemporary production. Skilled as a vocalist and musician, Khamari’s music is distilled from influences ranging as wide as The Beatles, Stevie Wonder, and Sly Stone, to Kid Cudi, and Mac Miller. After releasing his debut EP Eldorado to a warm critical reception, Khamari seemingly disappeared for over a year. His heartbreaking single “Doctor, My Eyes” – released a full year after his debut EP, followed by “Drifting,” “Tell Me” and “On My Way” – bridged the gap between eras, as his debut album illustrated the next phase of his journey. Khamari’s career debuted with a trio of Spotify New Music Friday placements, including a #10 spot with his sophomore single release “The Heat.” His editorial support rounded out as the cover artist for Spotify’s Fresh Finds, and further playlisting on Apple Music FEELS, Amazon’s The New Black and Breakthrough R&B, and as cover artist for Tidal’s Pop: Rising. He drew over 10 million cumulative streams in his first 3 songs – including 500k in “The Heat” first week on Spotify alone. His debut album ‘A Brief Nirvana’ has racked up 40m+ global streams, and ‘These Four Walls’ continues to climb at R&B radio, supported by live shows – one in partnership with Spotify at SOBs in New York City, and at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw music festival. Khamari was also nominated for R&B Artist of the Year at the Boston Music Awards and was selected as one of VEVO’s Artists to Watch for 2024. Back in the studio, he is now looking forward to the next exciting chapter. His next step is to continue the hunt for the intersection of timeless musicality and contemporary style, all without losing the honest accessibility which made him relatable from the start.

15. Connie Diiamond ft. Shani Boni – Ghetto & Ratchet (Remix) Source:Connie Diiamond

16. Journey Montana – Stargirl Source:Journey Montana Harlem native Journey Montana unveils her sophomore EP, Stargirl. Listen HERE via 10K Projects. The new project follows previously released singles “Jack” and “CryBaby,” contributing to what has been a breakout year for the R&B starlet. Stargirl takes listeners through a range of emotions and pays homage to the personal tales that capture Journey’s vulnerability. The 8-song offering provides a glimpse of the starpower she possesses, highlighting a culmination of moments that speak to growth, pain, love, and compassion. Known for her mesmerizing tapestry of soulful sonics, Journey’s long-awaited EP transcends listeners into another dimension. It opens up with one of her most popular songs to date, “Bad Decisions.” Then, her winy cadences careen over bristling production on “CryBaby.” “Rivals” is less about nostalgia or reminiscing, and more about exploring her non-negotiables in a relationship. Next up is the Rated R&B-praised “Jack,” before the title track, “Stargirl,” serenades listeners by baring Journey’s truth over captivating rhythms. “Undefeated” recruits 2X Grammy-nominated recording artist Eric Bellinger for a dreamy collaboration. Meanwhile, “Let It Go” delves deep into the importance of detachment, whereas the EP closer “Only Have Eyes For You” craves a fulfilling love. Alongside her new EP, Journey Montana’s dazzling visual for “Undefeated” with Eric Bellinger made its global broadcast premiere today on BET Jams / BET Soul. Watch HERE. Stargirl bookends Journey’s groundbreaking success this year as she closes out chapter 2023 on a high note. Her sound has evolved considerably since 2021’s In & Out EP, and now, she’s squarely positioned to take her career to the next level.

17. No Guidnce – White Tee Source:NO GUIDNCE Today the explosive R&B group No Guidnce returns with two new insatiable singles, “White Tee” and “Long Walk,” alongside a companion music video and bonus acoustic version of White Tee. The two songs see the group inhabit the classic R&B sound that raised them and has remained central to their own signature sound, cementing them as a major force in the genre today. Here, the four men relish in the deeply palpable desire for love over melodies that boast their incredible range and an undeniable magnetism that is unlike anything else in music right now. Directed by Ryan Jafarzadeh the visual captures the group in their ultimate element, bonded in brotherhood and soaring as newest heartthrobs to hit the scene. The songs arrive hot on the heels of the release of the group’s highly anticipated new Spicy EP and their breakthrough Is It A Crime? EP. After producing back-to-back staggering singles, the group has carved out their own lane in the larger music arena and established a global cult following in only a matter of months. Building on their colossal rise, the group is currently on their first ever tour supporting the beloved singer Mahalia across Europe until November 7th – full tour dates below and find ticket info HERE.

18. Bain – If I Lose You Source:Bain Music (2014’s Love In Blue and 2019’s Around The Sun). Now, he’s teamed with Garmmy-nominated producer Lifetime. Following the album’s lead single and title track, Bain has shared “ Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Bain collaborated with producer Afrokeys for the entirety of his first two albums(2014’sand 2019’s). Now, he’s teamed with Garmmy-nominated producer Nicolay , best known for his work as one half of The Foreign Exchange, for his forthcoming third album. Following the album’s lead single and title track, Bain has shared “ If I Lose You “. Now available on all digital streaming platforms via +FE Music /EMPIRE, the new song serves as the forthcoming album’s second single. With downtempo drums and lush guitars forming the song’s backdrop, “If I Lose You” is an evocative number that is both traditional and progressive. Its dreamy ebb and flow, pushes Bain’s artistry beyond all boundaries.” Lifetime, Bain’s new full-length album produced entirely by Nicolay, is slated for release in 2024.

19. 4Fargo – She’ll Be OK Source:4 Fargo Generating widespread excitement as an artist to watch, buzzing Decatur, GA singer, songwriter, and performer 4Fargo shares the music video for his breakout hit “She’ll Be OK” via Republic Records. Like with everything 4Fargo does, the visual tells a story. In the clip, he pulls up to his girl’s house with roses in hand. Setting the scene, the lusty video threads together moments of intense passion, heating up to a boiling point in the bedroom as he sings to the camera with unfiltered emotion. It seamlessly depicts the energy of the track on-screen! “She’ll Be OK” has already gone from a social media phenomenon to a fan favorite with over 15 million streams to date and maintaining momentum with gaining half a million streams a week months after the original song was released. It’s one of the hottest songs in Atlanta adding to the city’s R&B footprint.

20. Bryant Barnes – Losing You Source:BryantBarnesVEVO Rising Houston, TX singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and prodigy Bryant Barnes shares his second song to ever release titled, “Losing You,” via Mercury Records/Republic Records. On “Losing You,” Bryant Barnes continues to carve out his niche of Alternative R&B with his soothing and euphoria inducing vocals. Over somber piano production, his otherworldly vocals transport listeners into a whirlwind of thoughts while contemplating a breakup. His deeps voice floats while asking, “if we’re beyond saving, why do you stay, am i losing you? when did it change, i’m so afraid, is there someone new?”

21. Kuttem Reese – REESE Source:KuttEm Reese Rapidly rising Orlando rapper Kuttem Reese unveils his introspective and immersive new REESE EP out now via Republic Records/448 Music Group/CKN Entertainment. The 18-track body of work stands out as his most personal, poetic, and powerful piece to date. Among many highlights, the single “TYFNB” (an acronym for “Thank You For Not Believing”) cuts deep. His voice slides over acoustic guitar as he issues a reminder to never give up with the reflective refrain, “I remember when nobody ain’t believe in me. Now, it’s cameras and these flashes when they seeing me.” On the other end of the spectrum, he turns up on “You The Type.” The latter flaunts his fiery energy atop a head-nodding beat. He also attracted an all-star cast of guests to join him. He links up with multiplatinum Chicago star G Herbo on “The One,” while Kiwiana Bae blessed “My Kinda Bitch” with an attitude-laden cameo. Prior to the project’s arrival, he served up “Phone Lights” [feat. NoCap] and “Black Forces” [feat. Ski Mask The Slump God], piling up over 1 million streams and counting.

22. tana – DALE Source:tana Leveling up all around, 17-year-old gold-certified hip-hop disruptor tana presents his much-anticipated new DALE EP out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records. He teased its arrival earlier this week by releasing the single “HI-ROLLER FOREIGNER” on his 17th birthday, which was instantly met with critical acclaim. The record features airy synths that swell over roaring 808s, leading to a chantable chorus in which he asks, “Do you want to party?” If you do, he will oblige… Elsewhere on DALE, keys glimmer through hazy echoes on “BET,” and his flow coasts over a skittering bounce towards a smoked-out refrain. Then, there’s “MODELS.” Sparse production draws attention to an off-kilter cadence punctuated by his unpredictable bounce. Lyrically, he opens up like never before across the project, without holding anything back. Ultimately, the EP finds tana evolving at lightspeed, stretching sonic boundaries with charisma and confidence and immersing fans in his vision like never before.

23. Calabasas – The Good & The Bad Source:Calabasas Calabasas, the Los Angeles-based duo of Franskiiz and Watrcup, are all for making the right choice on “The Good & The Bad,” their brand new single available at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings.



“‘The Good & The Bad’ is the first song we ever made as a duo. It’s been with us since the beginning of the Calabasas project so it feels a little bit more sentimental than most records. We struggled for a long time on whether we wanted to drop it or not but it feels good to be getting it out there. We want the world to hear it.”



“The Good & The Bad” is the follow-up to the “Touchdown” single + video released by Calabasas in October. Prior to its single release, “Touchdown” was already the subject of massive interest from fans on TikTok, with nearly 2 million combined views of their acoustic version of the song.



“‘Touchdown’ represents a new chapter for us sonically and in our lives,” commented the duo on its arrival. “It feels like we are ready to turn the page and take the next step with Calabasas to bring the fans something more evolved from what we’ve been. This is the first song where we feel like our chemistry is highlighted to its best and we know it’s a great representation of who we are right now.”



“Touchdown” followed up “Hello” (June), a yearning orchestral plea for young love by Calabasas – “I really really want to get to know her” – that was featured prominently in Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken, the heartfelt action comedy from DreamWorks Animation. The film starred the voices of Lana Condor, Jaboukie Young-White, Toni Collette, Jane Fonda, Annie Murphy, and more.



Earlier this year, Calabasas joined 5 billion-streaming bilingual, multicultural, next gen pop singer Trinidad Cardona for “Gentle.” The track, said Calabasas, “represents everything we are going through right now, just not trying to force anything. Letting things come to us naturally. The session with Trinidad was exactly that, just free flowing, and felt right from the very beginning.”

24. SAHXL – DYSL Source:SAHXL

25. LIl Tony – 2 Sides 2 Every Story Source:Lil Tony Fr Rising Atlanta rapper Lil Tony Official releases his new mixtape 2 Sides 2 Every Story via Priority Records. The 20-track tape continues the 19-year-old’s remarkable 2023 run, pairing his restless, punched-in raps with the brassy, electronic production characteristic of the new Atlanta underground. His voice is unmistakable in that wave, cutting through these massive beats with bars and flows well beyond his years. A team of ascendant producers, including whyceg, the architect of 2sdxrtbxll’s sound, bring Tony a moodboard of neo-trap opulence, all shiny horns and sinkhole-inducing bass. He boasts the urgent cadence and menacing flows of 21 Savage and Young Nudy, but also delivers dazzling wordplay and understated humor: “Do I spot an opp with my chinny chin chin,” he smirks on “Genny Gen Gen.” Elsewhere, like on “Kurtis,” Tony’s voice rises into snub-nosed sneers, with a barrage of unhinged ad-libs following every bar like a team of minions. Other standout tracks include the appropriately titled “Fuego” and offbeat “Long Live Jerry Springer.” Experienced in full, 2 Sides 2 Every Story is a pressure cooker, simmering in moodiness before exploding into chaos, arguing for the inventiveness and staying power of this new wave of Atlanta rap. 2 Sides 2 Every Story follows a ceaseless year of music from Lil Tony Official. Lead single “Canoozled” has gained over 300K plays on its music video, with Pitchfork naming it the “the must-hear rap song of the day.” Earlier in November, he dropped the thrilling single “Looseleaf,” which has the minimal moodiness of a horror flick. He’s put out three tapes this year showcasing his range and hustle, including the relentless TKEY back in May and the more contemplative, melodic project For Mia. Pushing a brash, yet lyrical style, the future is bright for Lil Tony and rap’s new mecca of Atlanta.

26. Queen Naija – After The Butterflies Source:Queen Naija multi-platinum powerhouse Queen Naija returns with her highly anticipated new EP After the Butterflies via Capitol Records. The 10-song set includes an arsenal of addictive anthems including “No Fake Love” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again and the empowering new single “Self Love.” It’s a bold statement from one of the most exciting talents in the R&B world. The EP kicks off with “Fading Away,” a soaring piano number, before moving on to highlights like the atmospheric track “All or Nothing” featuring Ella Mai, “No Fake Love,” the deeply relatable “One Of Them Days” featuring R&B icon Monica, and “Taboo,” a soulful collaboration with Eric Bellinger. Another EP-defining standout is “Self Love” — a track that showcases Queen Naija’s full range and emotional delivery. “I gave all of my love away, I thought that maybe it would bring some good to me,” she sings over a bouncy percussion and swoony guitar picking. “I sacrifice for those who wouldn’t do the same.” Later, at the chorus, Queen Naija proclaims: “Me — can’t nobody love me like, can’t no one fulfill my needs like me.” As seductive as it is confident and laidback, the track has a charm all of its own. After The Butterflies follows the release of included singles like “No Fake Love” and “Words of Affirmation.” Hailed as “the first soul star of the social media generation” by The New York Times, the Detroit native has amassed more than 60 billion combined global streams in her career to date. Earlier this year, she celebrated the five-year anniversary of her breakthrough double-platinum smash “Medicine.” It’s just one award in her long list of accolades. Queen Naija’s 2022 smash “Hate Our Love” ft. Big Sean hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart and has been certified Gold by the RIAA. In addition, “Pack Lite,” from her 2020 debut album missunderstood, is her fourth single to be certified Platinum, and “What’s My Name,” her collaboration with Fivio Foreign and Coi Leray, has gone Gold. Now, with After the Butterflies, the Queen tightens her grip on the R&B crown.

27. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – Welcome 2 Collegrove Source:Lil Wayne Multi-platinum, Grammy Award®-winning rappers 2 Chainz and his long-time friend and collaborator Lil Wayne climax a dramatic months-long run-up campaign with the arrival of their new album, WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE, available at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings. Also released is “Transparency” featuring Usher, the third single pick from the album. “Transparency” follows up WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE’s first two advance single releases: “Presha” (October) was premiered by 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne on NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Watch that live performance HERE. Watch their interview with Jimmy HERE.



The single + video of “Long Story Short” was then released on November 10th. Three nights later, the duo premiered the song on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch that live performance HERE.



WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE is the long-awaited sequel to ColleGrove, their first groundbreaking collaborative album (2016). ColleGrove is a portmanteau of Chainz’ hometown, College Park, Georgia; and Wayne’s hometown, Hollygrove, Louisiana.



2 Chainz and Lil Wayne – both rap royalty in their own right – have been close friends and collaborators for nearly two decades, since Wayne first showed up in 2007 as a feature on the street classic “Duffle Bag Boy” by Playaz Circle. The single hit #2 on the Billboard Rap chart and Top 15 on the Hot 100. Other collabs by Chainz and Wayne over the years have included the RIAA-certified platinum tracks “Rich As Fuck” and Juicy J’s strip club anthem “Bandz a Make Her Dance.”



Over the course of his legendary career, 2 Chainz has sold over 10 million albums globally and amassed over 11.5 billion streams. Lil Wayne has cemented his legacy forever as “one of the best-selling artists of all time,” tallying sales in excess of 100 million records worldwide with 35 million albums and 90 milliondigital tracks sold in the United States alone.



Visit https://shop.2chainz.com/ for updates on exclusive WELCOME 2 COLLEGROVE merch, customizable lithographs and limited edition autographed CDs, and more.

28. DJ Premier ft. Common – In Moe Source:DJ Premier Before the surprise surprise release of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 in September, it had been over a decade (Vol. 2 was released in 2011) since DJ Premier released a volume of the fan-favorite series. As is the case with every Volume, every beat has its own unique origin story; from who they initially may have been produced for, to why they ended up collecting “dust.” The beats may be dusty, but they still bang, and one of Beats That Collected Dust, Vol. 3 standouts, “In Moe,” has now added another chapter to its story, as the instrumental has been graced with vocals from legendary multi-hyphenate Common. While it’s been far too long since they last collaborated, Preem and Common demonstrate they still “play life and music in the same key,” and just like they did with “The 6th Sense” (the lead single from Common’s classic, and Grammy Nominated Like Water For Chocolate album), DJ Premier and Common catch lightning in a bottle again with “In Moe” (Speculation). “In Moe” (Speculation) is now available at all DSP’s and you can now watch the video below. “In October, I posted a clip of me playing the “In Moe” (Instrumental) Vinyl on IG, and the comments went crazy. It’s currently at 4.4 million views. Artists like Busta Rhymes, Action Bronson, and Common said they would love to rhyme on it” DJ Premier shares. “Common delivered a dope verse that same week. On the night of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame event, Chaka Khan went on her IG Live during her induction and brought Common onstage during her performance to do the Melle Mel verse of “I Feel For You.” I called him the next morning to see if we could do a video at my studio while he was still in NY. We only had a short window, due to me going to 45 King’s funeral, and then to another wake later that night for my co-manager’s father-in-law. The energy was very positive that day, and we accomplished the mission. “ In addition to their new single and video “In Moe” (Speculation) being released (Common’s first new single in over two years), Premier will also be performing at tonight’s 24th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Seville, Spain. Preem will perform alongside Feid, as their collaboration, “Le Pido A Dios,” is nominated for Best Hip-Hop/Rap Song.

29. Caroline Romano – girl in a coffee shop Source:Caroline Romano Nashville-based alt-pop sensation Caroline Romano returns with her new single, “girl in a china shop,” out on all streaming platforms now. “girl in a china shop” is an emotional rollercoaster of a song. Caroline juxtaposes the song’s explosive, untempered chorus with stripped-back, reflective verses. It’s a delicate balancing act that only an artist as meticulous as Caroline can pull off. “I often feel like I break everything I touch. I’ve come to view myself as one major juxtaposition,” says Caroline. “One thing I’ve learned is that as life moves on, things get broken in the process. Whether it’s relationships, or my own heart, I’ve come to realize that it’s all too easy to shatter either one by my own hand. At times it’s left me feeling uncomfortable in my own skin and with my own footing. ‘girl in a china shop is my attempt at acknowledging that, in a way that summarizes the chaotic feeling that is navigating myself and other’s emotions.” At just 22-years-old, the Nashville-based singer and songwriter has repeatedly demonstrated her ability to create anthems that capture the highs and lows of young adulthood. She memorializes her messy, relatable emotions into buoyant, unflinchingly honest songs. In 2022, Caroline shared her debut album, Oddities and Prodigies, to widespread support from tastemakers like EARMILK and Sweety High. She has continued to come into her own with her more mature and intentional alt-leaning sound which she showcased on her 2023 EP, ‘A Brief Epic.’ With millions of streams already, and more music on the way, Caroline Romano is an artist whose star will only continue to rise.

30. Eighty Ninety – Ruins Source:eightyninety Indie-pop duo Eighty Ninety announce their self-titled debut album, out December 15th, and share the album’s opening track, “Ruins,” out on all streaming platforms today. Following a slew of singles – “The Hard Way,” “Face Like a Sunset,” “Stay Alive,” and “2 Carat” – “Ruins” arrives as the final single from the band’s highly-anticipated self-titled album. It’s a classic Eighty Ninety song, overflowing with raw emotion, textured indie-pop production, and Abner’s hauntingly beautiful vocals. “‘Ruins’’ is a reflection the past, the choices we didn’t make and the ‘what ifs’’that still linger,” the duo explain. “We wanted to capture the ache of those missed opportunities and unspoken words, and to reflect on our youth and the ruins we all carry with us. The rest of the album also explores how we shape our lives on the foundations of those ruins and their enduring impact on who we become.” Eighty Ninety is the project of Brooklyn-based brothers Abner (vocals, production) and Harper (guitar, production) James. They fuse intimate storytelling, sticky melodies, and minimalist pop productions built on acoustic instruments and electronic sounds in a style they call “808s and telecasters” — a shorthand for both their music and their anything-goes mentality in the studio. The band emerged in 2016 with their beloved debut EP, ‘Elizabeth,’ which featured their viral hit “Three Thirty,” and have gone on to share numerous hit singles in the years since. Their music has resonated with fans and critics alike, amassing over 33 millions streams and praise from Alternative Press, Billboard and Ones To Watch. After much anticipation, the band’s 10-track LP, Eighty Ninety, will be out December 15th.

31. Qing Madi – Qing Madi Source:Qing Madi Reared on a steady diet of hip hop and R&B luminaries Jton/BuVision/Columbia recording artist Qing Madi’s music is a testament to her maturity, eschewing despair for lyrics replete with hope, escapism, and a profound sense of interconnectedness. One listen to her smash single “Ole” will confirm why the Nigerian star has been deemed the “next up” out of West Africa. The young artist’s distinctive, effervescent song craft combines melodicism, irresistible rhythmic drive and inspiration. While she gracefully follows in the footsteps of legendary Afrobeat giants, the 17-year-old whose name translates to “heaven”) has brazenly carved her own musical niche with her self-described Afro-R&B sound.



Qing Madi, who is quickly becoming the fastest rising youngest female vocalist in Nigeria has released her 7 song self titled EP Qing Madi. The project features new songs such as “Vision,” “Madi’s Medley,” “American Love” and “Chargie” as well as her chart-topping hits “Why,” “See Finish and “Ole” with fellow Nigerian Afro-fusionist BNXN. The fan favorite “Ole” has been Madi’s biggest success to date, reaching No 3. on Apple Music’s Top 100: Nigeria, peaking at #6 on Spotify Nigeria, generating over 30 million global streams and becoming the impetus for over 1.5 million Tik Tok videos.



Songs like “Why” which generated over 10 million global streams showcases a more empathetic side to the young virtuoso where she tackles issues like bullying, friendship and pursuing life goals. Meanwhile “See Finish” which was Madi’s introduction to the global music scene are rife with lyrics filled with disappointment, emptiness, respect and independence. With dancing skills reminiscent of the late Aaliyah, the classically trained ballerina is a full out performer which she showcases within each of her colorful music videos.



Qing Madi is backed by some international industry heavyweights including Joy Tongo at Jton Music (Yemi Alade, P-Square) and Bu Thiam (Rihanna, Kanye West, Akon, Lady Gaga.) The former A&R at Def Jam and now EVP at Columbia Records says he “flew to Nigeria twice in one week to find the 17-year-old singer songwriter.” Thiam has championed Madi’s rise from the streets of Benin City to the top of Spotify playlists. Madi is considered part of Nigeria’s Alte’ movement, a rebellious inspired fusion genre that combines elements of Afrobeats, dancehall, reggae, hip hop and alternative R&B. The term was coined to mean an “alternative” to the traditional Afrobeats sound and individuals within the Alte’ subculture can often be found like Madi rocking blue hairstyles and other forms of fashionable self-expression.



Through it all, Qing Madi’s remained grounded. And therein lies much of her appeal. In a time when many rising pop stars have become further and further removed from the folks that they speak to with their custom made looks and unattainable lifestyles, Qing Madi remains a lot like us: a tender, tough, self-possessed young lady who puts her community before commercial concerns. When summing up what her music is about, Qing Madi offers a simple answer: “I have an unbelievable story to tell.”

32. Billy Danze ft. Lady Dee – Blessings & Prayers Source:PaperChaserDotCom On the heels of getting their flowers from The Drink Champs, one-half of the legendary M.O.P (Mash Out Posse) announced a new solo album and also released a new single and video. Today, Billy Danze released a new single and video for “Blessings & Prayers,” featuring Lady Lee. The video for “Blessings & Prayers” is available below and the single is now available at all DSP’s. “Blessings & Prayers” is a song powered by advice from my Father and Uncle. Jewels that would become rules throughout my life” Billy Danze recalls. Along with the new single and visual, Billy announced a new solo album, The Answer, which will be released in the first quarter of 2024. The Answer will include guest appearances from his M.O.P. brethren Lil Fame, Ghostface Killah, Jadakiss, Redman, Pharoahe Monch, Faith Evans, Evidence, Styles P, B-Real and Inspectah Deck. The Answer will be released in the first quarter of 2024. Billy chimed in with what you can expect from The Answer. “It’s an album from a place of urban consciousness. That familiar space of hardship and rough upbringing. With the same commanding energy the fans love, The Answer dives into the emotions, fear, and trauma of urban life; and the consequences of actions.”

33. DumomiTheJig ft. Niniola – Maria Source:Dumomi the Jig - Topic It has only been two months since British Nigerian musician and afrobeats rising star DUMOMITHEJIG burst onto the scene with his explosive debut single ‘Anticipating’, and he continued his stellar start with last month’s viral track ‘Fantasy’. In those two months, DumomiTheJig has already amassed two million global streams between ‘Anticipating’ and ‘Fantasy’, while also garnering critical acclaim from afrobeats tastemakers Pulse Nigeria, The Beat Lagos, WeTalkSound, and The 49th Street, among others. For his third offering in as many months, DumomiTheJig is excited to unveil the glorious afrobeats and amapiano fusion single ‘MARIA’ featuring the Queen of afrohouse herself, NINIOLA. Out now via Adult Global Nation, ‘Maria’ sees DumomiTheJig collaborating with two-time Grammy Award nominee Niniola, and enigmatic Nigerian producer Black Culture, who has also worked with afrobeats royalty Wande Coal and Tekno, to bring to life his infectious afropiano track, which emphasizes showing your intentions of love with actions rather than words. The track also comes with a lush music video that turns the song’s central theme of intention into a cinematic masterpiece. Shot on location in London, the video was directed by VisualsByLuminous (Wizkid, BNXN), with executive production coming from Visionnaire Pictures’ George Guise (Ms Banks, Aitch, Nafe Smallz). Speaking about the inspiration behind ‘Maria’, DumomiTheJig says, “Not to sound cliché or anything like that, but everything I wrote on ‘Maria’ is something I had experienced in my last relationship. This song is about constantly trying to prove your love, loyalty, and genuine intentions to an insatiable lover, which – from my experience – can be very draining, I can’t lie. The creative process for the song was a bit different from my other songs. I made the track with Niniola specifically in mind as someone I wanted to collaborate with on the song, and while I was out of town, my label set up a session with her for her to bless the track. I was very surprised and grateful, because I told the label I’d love to get Niniola on the track, but seeing it come to fruition was just too amazing”. Recommended if you like the sounds of Rema or Fireboy DML, DumomiTheJig is a dynamic artist whose roots are deeply embedded in the vibrant culture of Ikeja in Lagos where he was born, and the limitless city of London where he currently resides. Coming from a family rich in diverse professional talents, DumomiTheJig grew up in an environment steeped in music. His father’s passion for the piano greatly influenced him, igniting a love for music that Dumomi carries with him to this day. Noteworthy for his musical versatility, Dumomi is a rapper, singer, producer, and video editor – a testament to years of unwavering dedication to his craft. His journey in music can be traced back to as far back as 2008, a clear indication of his longstanding commitment to his art. His dedication to his art and the unique fusion of his talents firmly establishes him as an artist poised for great success in the global music landscape.

34. Joeboy – Body, Soul & Spirit Source:Joeboy BODY, SOUL & SPIRIT is the deeply personal and introspective new EP from global music sensation and afropop superstar JOEBOY that is set for release on November 17 via global independent label emPawa Africa. Arriving barely six months after his critically acclaimed sophomore album Body & Soul, which was championed by The Times, Afropunk, BET, The Native, Pulse Nigeria, and UPROXX, among other global tastemakers, and helped the Nigerian native break past three billion career streams. As the title suggests, Body, Soul & Spirit is picking up where Joeboy left off on his recently released album, with the captivatingly dark and moody five-track project serving as the perfect antithesis to Body & Soul, and feeding off the themes of adversity and emotional turmoil on the album’s final track ‘Halle’. The EP opens with the heartfelt ‘Only God Can Save Me’, which sees a troubled Joeboy coming to the realization that the people closest to us are still fallible, and can often let us down. On the infectious ‘24/7’, Joeboy finds a moment of solace as he recognises that many of his worries are inconsequential in the grand tapestry of life. His emotional vulnerabilities come to the fore on ‘Telephone’, an intimate love song dedicated to that one person in our lives that we can always turn to for tranquillity, despite the trials of the relationship. ‘Enemy’ sees Joeboy taking responsibility for a broken relationship, as he comes face to face with his own imperfections amidst a tough breakup. The project ends on a resilient note with Joeboy taking first steps towards healing and new beginnings on the hopeful ‘Surviving’. Speaking about the inspiration behind the Body, Soul & Spirit EP, Joeboy says, “I have been through a rollercoaster of emotions since the release of my album. From my relationship with God, and seeing the dark side of love, to experiencing betrayal, and trying to survive against all odds, I have had to really dig deep to keep my sanity intact, while putting on a brave face and keeping up with appearances. The songs on this EP embody my journey through this emotionally draining period. Usually, I have people around me during my recording and writing process, but for this project, I was all alone with a mic and a pen, because creating this project coincided with me learning how to record myself in the studio, which meant I was able to completely offload all those pent-up emotions into this project.”

36. Emma Zander – Not A Fairytale Source:Emma Zander The Los Angeles based, alternative pop singer, songwriter and storyteller Emma Zander has released her cinematic, ethereal music video for her latest track, ‘Not A Fairytale.’ Starring herself and actor Connor G. Floyd (The Young and the Restless), the short film-esque masterpiece, directed by Kimberly Aboltin, looks back at a complicated romance in the rearview mirror through a suspenseful, dreamy lens. From the dopamine-highs to the devastating mascara-stained lows, “Not a Fairytale” tells the melancholic tale of how the most toxic relationships can be the most intoxicating. The reflective track, produced by Jon Lundin of Point North, follows a pair who meet and fall quickly, madly in love. And while everything appears to be picture perfect, the relationship is actually full of cracks, secrets, and lies… The emotional video flashes through 8mm footage fantasies of what could’ve been. The dream life. The house. The wedding. The babies. But in the end, we’re left wondering what was real and what was merely imagined. Outside of romanticizing the magical moments, the video begins and ends with a tragic cliffhanger – leaving viewers to hypothesize the ending. Was it ever really a fairytale – or was she lying to herself to preserve the fantasy? “I wanted to leave the ending open for interpretation — so that anyone who watched it would walk away with their own idea of what went down” Emma admits. “Everyone I talk to has a different idea of what happened to the characters — and it’s in line with the message of the song, because it’s all about how love warps our sense of reality.” Made with a small crew, a shoe-string budget, and a grueling 22 hour shoot day, this video was truly a labor of love. Zander’s team shot the video on an anamorphic lens, the same camera used in La La Land, to give it a cinematic, retro feel. “I self produced this video on a shoe-string budget, using every resource I had to make it happen and make sure it looked as cinematic as possible. We had a small team who worked for a nearly 24 hour day, and I’m so proud of the result — it feels like La La Land. Its own little short film” shares Emma. Emma is no stranger to eye-catching theatrics. She self-produced, styled and art directed her music video for “Bad Dream” feat. Jacob Elordi which premiered on Entertainment Tonight: Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi Gets Steamy With Emma Zander In Her Bad Dream Music Video. A multi-hyphenate artist, Zander also works as a ghostwriter for directors. This year alone, Emma has written treatments and scripts for Megan Thee Stallion, Imagine Dragons, Cardi B, David Guetta and more. With a passion for filmmaking and visual storytelling, she loves working with top directors and helping them realize their vision. Born and raised in New York, Emma moved to the West Coast to pursue music after graduating from NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ prestigious Musical Theatre program. Her introspective songwriting and ethereal vocals have garnered major attention in the EDM world, as she performed at and even wrote the theme song for Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas. As a featured vocalist and top-line writer, Zander has appeared on Bryce Vine’s rap track, “Bella”, hailing over 30 million+ streams and counting, and Corporate Slackrs’ song “Wasted Love” (out on Tiësto’s Musical Freedom). But it’s her own edgy pop records and self-produced videos that not only solidify her identity as an artist, but a powerhouse female voice of her generation. Her music has also been featured on Netflix, as she penned the theme song for the reality show Temptation Island, and her single ‘Beautiful Regret’ was recently featured in the latest season of the popular show Sex/Life.

37. Lindsey Lomis – Handle With Care Source:Lindsey Lomis Lindsey Lomis, 20-year-old singer, songwriter and artist released “Handle With Care,” a genre bending mix of R&B slow jam and artful electronica, soundtracking Linsey’s vulnerable vocals which soulfully shine. Accompanying the song, Lomis released a music video, which expands on the metaphor of “handling with care” – artfully depicting her putting her heart in a package, only to have it tossed off buses, kicked down the street and returned back to her. On the track, Lomis stated: “‘Handle With Care’ is one of my most vulnerable songs. I think of myself as a pretty tough person, or at least I present myself as one. when it comes to relationships that isn’t always a great trait. Letting someone in on who I really am and allowing myself to love someone is a terrifying concept to me. but I want to trust someone with my heart. I want to give them my all even though there’s a big risk of getting hurt. All I can do is hope that they handle me with care.” “Handle With Care” is the follow up single to the hook laden, funky pop masterpiece, “Outta Sight (On My Mind).” It was premiered by Consequence of Sound in a Consequence Origin feature and supported by Grammy.com with a Press Play live session. Lomis landed a record deal with Warner Records in her early teens after she was signed by A&R / production legend, the late great Busbee and released a series of EPs including 2022’s Daydreaming and most recently, Universe, which achieved considerable critical acclaim from Teen Vogue to American Songwriter, as well as support from fellow artists from Alessia Cara, Allen Stone to Justin Bieber. Recent tours with the likes of Bruno Major, Joshua Bassett, The Brook & The Bluff, and JoJo have introduced her to a whole new audience of fans, and her own recent headline run of sold out club shows feels like you’re watching a superstar on a stadium stage. Fans have quickly been drawn to her unique take on folk, rock, and jazz, which she elegantly blends into extraordinary modern pop, and their wait is over for this new / independent era of Lindsey Lomis.

38. AKTHESAVIOR & sagun – No Scars Source:AKTHESAVIOR Hip-hop artist AKTHESAVIOR (of The Underachievers) and lo-fi producer sagun have joined forces for “No Scars,” the debut single from the pair’s joint album arriving early 2024 via Platoon. Blending both of their styles into a drill-beat track that orbits around a silky vocal sample, “No Scars” focuses on the idea of seeing your adversity as the bricks that built you. Along with the rest of the songs that will comprise their forthcoming full-length record, “No Scars” finds the duo bridging worlds. Not just between rap and lo-fi; but Brooklyn and Nepal, AK and sagun’s respective homes that have defined their sounds to-date. Collaborating, bonding and trading ideas via FaceTime from opposite ends of the planet before eventually relocating to Los Angeles and meeting in-person for the first time this year, AK & sagun created a project centered around finding connection with yourself and others in an increasingly disconnected world. “Around the time of creating No Scars, I had a series of things that were happening in my life,” says AK about the genesis of the song. “I had just got into a car accident, I felt betrayed by someone I trusted, the world news was relentlessly negative. It felt like there was a bunch of cynicism and obstacles in my life that I was reflecting on. This song became the solution for the issues I was going through. sagun and I created it to help anyone listening that might be trapped in a certain state of mind. Sometimes our problems are really within the way we think, and how we process the situations we go through.” Since the formation of The Underachievers with collaborator Issa Gold in 2011, AKTHESAVIOR has built a name for himself with a distinct brand of self-reflective lyricism and sonics inspired by psychedelia and New York hip-hop of the 90s. For over a decade, he’s delivered a consistent output albums and collaborations; including 2019’s Beast Coast album, Escape From New York, which included other powerhouse artists such as Joey Bada$$ and Flatbush Zombies. Launching his solo career with his debut mixtape Blessings in the Grey, AK has racked up 30+ million streams. Now on the heels of a sold-out 2022 tour with Erick the Architect, AK is currently out on a North American tour with Flatbush Zombies through December 2023. Clocking in over 500+ million streams worldwide with several RIAA Gold-Certified records to his name, sagun has been an enigmatic linchpin of the lo-fi music scene since first emerging over six years ago with his debut song “I’ll Keep You Safe” featuring Shiloh Dynasty. Working with artists such as Pink Sweat$, Kali Claire, SYML and more, sagun translates the beauty of his surroundings into production while bringing out the best of his collaborators.

39. Taylor Acorn – Basement Source:Taylor Acorn Nashville based artist, Taylor Acorn, shares a brand new single, “Basement,” out now via OneRPM. Co-written by Taylor, Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank (All Time Low), “Basement” captures the raw beauty that emerges from the depths of despair. Through its expressive melody, the song serves as a testament that things won’t always be as bad as they seem to be. This is just a page in our story and we will find our way back up once again. Taylor also shares the accompanying music video for the track today. Directed by Doltyn Snedden and filmed in Nashville, TN, we’re transitioned between scenes of group therapy sessions and raw vocal performances of Taylor: allowing us to see her expressing and coming to terms with her internal battles and negative thoughts. Watch the video HERE. “I absolutely love this song! I wrote it with my really great friends Emma Lynn White and Dan Swank and we wrote it at a time where my life couldn’t possibly seem to get any worse (looking back now it wasn’t that bad) but it just felt like the negative energy just wouldn’t end,” shares Taylor. “I think that feeling of hitting ‘rock bottom’ and wanting to be on the incline but still feeling incredibly lost is such a real thing. We put ourselves under so much pressure to never misstep, to never have a bad day or a bad year, but that’s the beauty of being human and so it’s just really important to share these feelings and times of struggle that I’ve had especially if there is someone out there who may be going through the same thing.” Last week, Taylor announced her Good Enough U.S. & Australia tour, marking her first FULL U.S. headlining run. Beginning in Tampa on April 11th at Crowbar, Taylor will visit over 20 cities across the U.S. including stops in New York, Boston, Nashville, Detroit, Seattle, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas and more before wrapping up in Houston, TX on May 11th at the House of Blues Peacock Room. See a full list of dates below and tickets are on sale now HERE. Earlier this year, Taylor released her highly anticipated EP, Certified Depressant. Produced by Dan Swank, Andrew Pacheco and Phil Barnes (Sydney Sierota [Echosmith], Cassadee Pope, Smallpools), Certified Depressant finds Taylor sharing some of her most deepest and vulnerable thoughts and feelings about her personal struggles with mental health, love, life and everything in between over these past few years. The EP takes you along for the ride on the roller coaster of emotions of life, and serves as a reminder that you’re not alone in your feelings. The EP garnered acclaim from the likes of The Noise, The Honey Pop, All Punked Up, idobi Radio, Sweety High and more. Taylor’s FIRST East Coast headline tour will be wrapping up tonight with a homebase show in Nashville at The East Room. Growing up in the early 90’s & 2000’s pop punk/ pop rock scene, for Taylor Acorn it was never a phase. Hailing from the small North Central Pennsylvania town of Wellsboro, Taylor had always dreamed of a career in music and in 2014, dropped out of Kutztown University to pursue just that, setting her sights for Nashville in 2017. With her infectiously relatable releases of “Do That Again”, “In My Head” and “Shapeshifting”, Taylor is now leaving her own footprint in the pop punk community giving her fans a place to feel safe and to feel heard, by tackling tough subjects such as mental health by sharing her own personal struggles. She wants to give her listeners a space where they can feel free and vulnerable, a place where healing is accepted no matter who you are or where you’ve come from.

40. EmanuelDaProphet ft. Lil Yachty Source:Emanuel Da Prophet Breakout rapper/songwriter EmanuelDaProphet shares the official video for his new single “Daily Bread” Feat. Lil Yachty. The video was filmed in Detroit and co-directed by Deisel Films and TJK+. EmanuelDaProphet recently made his Tamla Records debut with two powerhouse singles and their accompanying videos: “Holy Steppin,” and “Ghetto Gospel” Feat. Rich The Kid. The Michigan-bred rising star is the first artist to emerge from the much-buzzed- about partnership between the newly relaunched Tamla Records/Capitol Christian Music Group and Encouragement Music, backed by Quality Control and founded by longtime QC engineer/A&R Thomas “Tillie” Mann. Hailing from the small town of Jackson, EmanuelDaProphet approaches his music with an unstoppable passion for speaking the truth about the struggles that shaped him. Like many young people in his hometown, he grew up with few opportunities to build a life beyond gun violence, drugs, and dead ends. After being shot, he discovered a renewed sense of purpose and dedicated himself to showing others that there is a better way. Now at work on his debut album — featuring major stars like Lil Yachty, Quavo, and Rylo Rodriguez along with Rich The Kid — EmanuelDaProphet infuses everything he creates with a strong-minded message of inspiration and empowerment. With his commitment to making faith-formed and culture-forward music, EmanuelDaProphet is an ideal artist to usher in the new era of Tamla Records — a label first founded by music visionary Berry Gordy nearly 65 years ago before he changed its name to the now-iconic Motown Records. With its past roster including legends like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and Smokey Robinson & The Miracles, Tamla Records relaunched earlier this year by Capitol Music Group (CMG) and Capitol Christian Music Group (Capitol CMG) with a focus on positive hip-hop and R&B music. Overseen by EJ Gaines (SVP of Marketing for Capitol CMG, and Executive Director of Tamla Records and Motown Gospel), the label previously announced Mann and his label Encouragement Music as the first partner under the revived imprint.

41. BIZZY – I Don’t Get Breakups Source:BIZZY I Don’t Get Breakups Nashville’s alt-pop songstress BIZZY unveils her highly anticipated debut EP, a 6-track saga chronicling her first heartbreak. Written over the course of several years, listeners see BIZZY experience the stages of grief in real time. The EP is a compilation of fan-favorite singles and their re-imagined counterparts, which sees BIZZY revisit the pungent emotions of heartache from a newfound, healed perspective. BIZZY uses her diaristic songwriting approach as a form of catharsis, painting a cyclical journey of heartbreak to recovery brought to life by her palpable angst, clever lyricism, and catchy hooks. Filled with guitar-driven passion and stellar alt-pop vocals, I Don’t Get Breakups has a song for anyone who is going through heartache, whether you’re looking for a ‘scream out the window’ anthem, or a ‘cry in your bedroom’ soundtrack. Speaking on her debut EP, BIZZY says, “When I first wrote these songs and shared them with the world, [it was like they served as] a funeral for the relationship. Now, 3 years later, I look at them with a new perspective, captured in their reimagined versions. This collection of songs has given me a ground to stand on for future relationships. It’s like a garden of knowledge; when flowers die, they turn into soil for the next generation of flowers to flourish.” Just Yet (His Side)” Clean Cut (Heartstrings Version)” The EP opens with reimagined trackfeaturing Steinza, which encapsulates the gut-wrenching pain of a fresh breakup. This revamped duet brings a new perspective to the original song, allowing BIZZY to get answers to the questions she was scared to ask in its original version. The accompanying visualizer (watch here) invites viewers into the studio with BIZZY, Steinza and producer Brandon Meagher , capturing their creative process.is another reimagined track, the emotive strings elevating the overwhelming feeling of being hurt by the person you love. Witty, fan-favorite single “Spinach In My Teeth” captures BIZZY’s frustration, as trusted friends admit their dislike for her ex, shining light on the red flags she had bypassed. EP title track “I Don’t Get Breakups” is a guitar-driven track bursting with confessional lyrics and pleading vocals, as she tries to make sense of what it feels like to make the jump from lovers to strangers. Following is the original “Just Yet,” which showcases BIZZY’s post-breakup loneliness in a shared town. The project closes with “ Clean Cut (Original) ,” bringing listeners back to the beginning of the breakup cycle; after every heartbreak comes the chance to start anew. BIZZY first found herself as the musical topic of conversation after a brief clip of her song, “ Anybody ” went viral on TikTok, which has now amassed over 10M streams across DSPs since its release in April 2022. BIZZY is a Spotify editorial mainstay; her growing discography has landed placements on 25+ Spotify editorial playlists. BIZZY just wrapped her debut tour across the US with musical act, FRENSHIP . In October, the breakthrough act announced her official signing to Big Loud Rock, the alternative/rock imprint of Big Loud Records whose roster is home to genre standouts Blame My Youth, Letdown., HARDY, Jagwar Twin, Yam Haus, and mercury. Spending time with BIZZY’s debut EP I Don’t Get Breakups feels like confiding in an old friend who understands exactly what you’re going through. BIZZY’s ability to capture her feelings and turn them into anthemic alt-pop offerings will leave an impression on any new listener, bringing a fresh sound and feeling to the alt-pop singer/songwriter genre.

42. Rah Swish – I Am Not Human Source:Rah Swish After a slight hiatus, Rah Swish returns to the rap scene with his latest single, “I Am Not Human.” Rah raps about how grimy relationships in the industry can be. He opens the song with the lines “This lifestyle can take some getting used to. Once you been official, then they use you. They won’t even check up on how you’re doing. Ain’t no relations, shit ain’t mutual. Old friends turn into new friends, new friends turn into close friends…” His second verse covers the pain he dealt with from losing close ones and being distant from the people around him. How “there’s no love at the top” got Rah channeling his frustrations and sadness into being on top of his game.

43. Samory I – Strength Source:Samory I Samory I, one of Jamaica’s most promising reggae artists to watch, releases his eagerly-awaited solo debut album Strength along with a new video for its single “Outside” feat. Lila Iké via Overstand Entertainment andEasy Star Records. The LP follows Black Gold, his 2017 collaborative album with the iconic producer Rory “Stonelove” Gilligan. Named after Samory I’s affectionate moniker for his son, Strength is an 11-track storied opus produced by esteemed Jamaican producer Winta James, whose credits include hits with Protoje, Chronixx and Damian Marley. Samory I said the LP “represents the struggles I’ve overcome, both mentally and physically.”Growing up in Kencot, a rougher neighborhood in Kingston, Jamaica, he faced many adversities and found reggae music as a form of salvation. He used his voice as both an instrument and vehicle for social change in his community. The album is a true reflection of its title, proving that courage and love prevails above all. He counts his blessings on the album’s latest single “Outside” featuring his native island’s fellow singer Lila Iké. From a backyard gathering by day to a street party and stadium sneak-in by night, the song’s accompanying video (directed by Aka.Ruppi) vibrantly captures the two artists celebrating life through Kingston, Jamaica. The visual, which arrives today, also features cameos from their musical peers including artists like Mortimer and Protoje and selector Boom Boom. Even though Samory I and Lila Iké are from different communities in Jamaica, they share a similar upbringing and connection over struggle while also acknowledging their perseverance and tenacity. As the chorus boldly states, “We have been through the worst no doubt, now we counting the winnings…” Samory I expands on the song’s message, “Youths aspire for greatness, but life comes with many challenges. The journey often starts from humble beginnings, but hard work brings success. I’m grateful through all things.”He adds that “the synergy was amazing with Lila Iké.” She also elaborates on this enthusiasm. “I have been waiting for this collaboration since 2016 when I moved to Kingston and my next door neighbor was blasting unreleased songs from Samory I. The reverence in his voice captured me immediately, and I’ve been a fan since. I can’t wait for people to hear and feel the power in his sound. His new album will be a classic,” Lila proclaims. Over the past year, Samory I has teased us with additional singles from his forthcoming LP Strength including “Blood In The Streets,” “Crown,” “Wrath” featuring 2023 Grammy award-winner Kabaka Pyramidand dancehall legend Capleton. Other guest appearances on Strength include Jesse Royal and Mortimer.

44. Lil Crix – Iced Tea Source:LIL CRIX Primed to make a major impact, Haitian-American rap phenomenon and Kodak Black signee Lil Crix serves up a brand new single and music video “Iced Tea” out today via Vulture Love/Capitol Records. On the track, Crix’s laidback flow glides over an airy, head-nodding beat. He leans into the production with a smooth cadence as he proclaims, “She got me focused on my music. Shit, I’m trying to hit the charts.” Lovestruck on the hook, he admits, “It’s a lock up on my heart, she got the right key.” The accompanying visual brings this raucous romance to life. The object of his affection strolls into a trap house, steals a briefcase, and proceeds to set the building ablaze. Recently, Lil Crix took the stage at Spotify’s much-anticipated “Most Necessary” show in Miami. He continues to drum up buzz. Hailing from Lauderhill, FL, he initially attracted Kodak Black to his corner after only rapping for a month. He has already piled up millions of streams across the likes of “Power Freestyle,” “Kick Yo Doe” [feat. Nardo Wick], and Kodak Black’s “Dirt McGerk” [feat. EST GEE & Lil Crix].

45. J. PERIOD ft. Andra Day & Aloe Blacc Source:J.PERIOD DJ/Producer and groundbreaking musical storyteller J.PERIOD is back with a sizzling new song collaboration with Oscar-nominated Andra Day and Grammy-nominated Aloe Blacc, entitled “Hot Sauce,” the first single from J.PERIOD’s highly-anticipated new album, Story to Tell (Chapter Two) (available February 2024). Listen to “Hot Sauce” on all streaming platforms now: https://jperiod.lnk.to/Hot_Sauce Story To Tell (Chapter Two) follows the critically-acclaimed Story To Tell (Chapter One), which Rolling Stone called “one of the most ambitious rap projects of the year” and landed J.PERIOD on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Story To Tell (Chapter Two) kicks off with the spicy, funk-filled “Hot Sauce” featuring a sultry blend of soulful performances from Andra Day & Aloe Blacc, and production from J.PERIOD, Rance Dopson (1500 or Nothin), Jairus “J.Mo” Mozee & DJ Khalil. “Hot Sauce” dropped November 17 with a unique side-offering: an actual hot sauce! Collaborating with award-winning DJ Skratch Bastid (whose “Bastid’s BBQ” event series boasts its own hot sauce), J.PERIOD is releasing a Limited Edition hot sauce to accompany the song’s release, and partnering with renowned Chef Nikki Steward for a series of listening/tasting events themed around the spicy new single. The first was an unforgettable night at Oswalds Mill Audio Showroom in Brooklyn on Nov. 13, where Story To Tell (Chapter Two) premiered for a room full of artists and journalists–on vinyl–on one of the world’s foremost sound systems, designed by acoustic engineer and Oswalds Mill Audio speaker creator, Jonathan Weiss. “‘Hot Sauce’ is a testament to collaboration and the unexpected magic that can unfold from putting unique artists in a room together to create around an idea, or a story. It’s an incredibly fun record, with an all-star lineup of vocalists and musicians, and I’m excited for the world to hear!” J.PERIOD “Hot Sauce” arrives on the heels of an historic Hip Hop 50th Anniversary year for J.PERIOD, which featured landmark performances and collaborations with Nas, Black Thought, Busta Rhymes, Queen Latifah, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Eve, Dave Chappelle, and Hip Hop architect Grandmaster Flash at venues including Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, Blue Note Jazz Festival, Smithsonian NMAAHC and The Roots Picnic. Produced by J.PERIOD (alongside a GRAMMY-winning team of artists), Story To Tell (Chapter Two) envisions a vibrant world of connections – between artists, songs, stories, genres, cultures, and generations – a collaborative endeavor that blurs the lines between song and story; between Hip Hop, R&B, Soul, Jazz and Reggae; between rising stars and music legends; between live musicians and beat machines. Featuring artwork from famed illustrator Dan Lish, Story To Tell (Chapter Two) is a new kind of musical storybook, brimming with positive energy, unexpected musical combinations, and timely themes of love and connectedness amidst the divisiveness of the current political moment. It’s a love story dedicated to Hip Hop, to Soul music, to the sacred bonds that connect us, and to storytelling itself.

46. Shy Carter & Donny Hathaway – This Christmas Source:Donny Hathaway Shy Carter released his high spirits version of “This Christmas” via Warner Music Nashville, alongside the late soul legend Donny Hathaway. The song, a holiday classic originally released in 1970, has become a staple of the season. On his rendition of the song, Carter stated: “I chose ‘This Christmas’ because it’s my favorite holiday song and it’s one of the most classic, legendary and soulful jams! I did my best to make it my own by doing it with a whole lotta energy and a super funky vibe, thanks to my guy Akil Thompson producing it with me.” He continued, “Donny Hathaway means so much to me because his voice and talent are absolutely one of a kind, and his songs have helped me through life as they reach right down and ignite something deep in my spirit. Also, one of my best friends, Aundre, who is a little older than me, lives in Chicago and was a good friend of Donny’s. He’s told me precious stories that have given me an even stronger connection to his music. I’m beyond grateful that I am able to release this song singing alongside one of the greatest voices of all time. I’m thankful to everyone who made it possible, and I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do.” Carter recently made waves with his new song, “Jesus At The Taco Truck” alongside breakout artist Frank Ray. The track, which earned more than two million views on TikTok in just one month, has earned acclaim from both fans and critics. Billboard called it “a tender, compassionate tribute to the hardships so many face in a quest for freedom and a better life” and declared, “this marks a crucial new release from Carter and Ray.” Meanwhile, MusicRow described it as “an acoustic ballad [that] teams two fine country singers on a lyric about acceptance, tolerance and love for our fellow men” and offered “a tip of the hat and a round of applause to both [artists].” Earlier this year, Carter teamed up with Caitlyn Smith for the poignant post-relationship duet “How Did You Sleep” (LISTEN HERE). The celebrated songsmith and recording artist introduced his sound with his 2021 EP The Rest Of Us, which showcased fan favorite tracks such as “Good Love” and “Beer With My Friends” (featuring Cole Swindell and David Lee Murphy). He continues to share more of the soul-country that has made him one of the genre’s brightest emerging artists. An in-demand songwriter and producer whose work spans pop, R&B, country and more, Carter has earned more than a dozen RIAA Gold and Platinum certifications for his collaborations.