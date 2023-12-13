All Hail The Queen: Nicki Minaj’s Insane Run Of Verses In 2019

When it comes to legendary female rappers in the game, Nicki Minaj has to be close to the top of the list. Onika Maraj was born in Trinidad and Tobago. She lived there with her grandmother until the age of five when she moved to South Jamaica, Queens. After graduating from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts (which focuses on visual and performing arts), Minaj wanted to be an actress. In fact, she was cast cast in the Off-Broadway play In Case You Forget in 2001. Unfortunately, she struggled with her acting career and worked countless jobs to make money.

After a short stint with Brooklyn group Full Force and another with Brooklyn label Dirty Money Entertainment, Nicki released her first mixtape, Playtime Is Over on July 5, 2007. Her second and third mixtapes, Sucka Free and Beam Me Up Scotty were released the following two years. After being discovered by Lil Wayne, she ended up signing a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment in 2009. She spent the next year murdering her verses on features with artists such as Jay-Z, Robin Thicke, Mariah Carey and Yo Gotti to name a few. The run she went on led up to her releasing her debut studio album Pink Friday on November 19, 2010. The album debuted at number two and later reached number one on the Billboard 200, with first-week sales of 375,000 copies. It had the highest sales week for a female rap album this century and second highest sales week overall after Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1998). Less than a month after its release, it was certified platinum making it the first album by a solo female rapper to go platinum in seven years.

Minaj followed up Pink Friday with three more albums (Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded (2012), The Pinkprint (2014) and Queen (2018). The Queen of Rap as she’s commonly referred to as, has become one of the best-selling music artists, with more than 100 million records sold worldwide. She became the first female artist to have one hundred Billboard Hot 100 entries and has twenty one top 10 hits on the Hot 100, the most for any female rapper. Over her career, she has amassed eight American Music Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2022 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award), twelve BET Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, a Brit Award and three Guinness World Records.

Nicki released her highly anticipated fifth studio album last Friday (December 8th). The album includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, J. Cole and 50 Cent just to name a few. Although the Barbz expected Nicki’s return to be monumental, even they are probably amazed at how well the album is on pace to do. Pink Friday 2 is projected to challenge for 200,000 sales in its first week. This would mark her biggest debut since The Pinkprint in 2014.

The year after Queen dropped, Minaj went on a run reminiscent to the one that she had when she first got in the game. This begs us to wonder if we can expect something similar after the success of this album. We hope so! To celebrate Nicki’s legacy, the release of Pink Friday 2 and one of the best runs of verses we’ve seen in quite some time, check out a gallery of Nicki Minaj’s verses from 2019! Let us know which ones were your favorites.