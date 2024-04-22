Subscribe
Movies

There’s Nothing Like Coming Together: Marvel Studios Releases The Official ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer + First Look Images

Published on April 22, 2024

New Deadpool 3 Assets

Source: Courtesy / Marvel Studios

After sharing a teaser on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11th), Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Click inside to check it out!

In the third installment of the franchise, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline, pulls Wade Wilson / Deadpool from his quiet life and set him on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Wolverine.

Shawn Levy directed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which stars Ryan Reynolds (The Proposal, Free Guy), Hugh Jackman (X-Men film series, The Prestige), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Morena Baccarin (Homeland, Gotham), Rob Delaney (Tom & Jerry), Leslie Uggams (Empire, American Fiction), Karan Soni (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), and Matthew Macfadyen (Death at a Funeral, Succession).

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produced the film while Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin served as executive producers. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was written by Reynolds, Reese, Wernick, Levy and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

While we wait for July to roll around, share your thoughts on the action-packed trailer in the comments and check out some first look photos from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ below!

1. Always Good To See Hugh Jackman

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

2. Where’s He Headed?

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

3. Hmmm. New Character? Friend Or Foe?

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

4. Wolverine’s Locked In

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

5. Blind Al’s Back

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

6. Third Time’s A Charm

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

7. The Trusted Adamantium

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

8. The Team We Never Knew We Needed

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

9. It’s About To Get Crazy!

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

10. Alternate Poster

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

11. Wade & Logan

New Deadpool 3 Assets Source:Marvel Studios

RELATED TAGS

Celebrity news Deadpool & Wolverine Entertainment
