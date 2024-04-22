There’s Nothing Like Coming Together: Marvel Studios Releases The Official ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Trailer + First Look Images

After sharing a teaser on Super Bowl Sunday (February 11th), Marvel Studios has finally released the trailer for the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’ Click inside to check it out!

In the third installment of the franchise, the Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline, pulls Wade Wilson / Deadpool from his quiet life and set him on a mission that will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) alongside Wolverine.

Shawn Levy directed ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ which stars Ryan Reynolds (The Proposal, Free Guy), Hugh Jackman (X-Men film series, The Prestige), Emma Corrin (The Crown), Morena Baccarin (Homeland, Gotham), Rob Delaney (Tom & Jerry), Leslie Uggams (Empire, American Fiction), Karan Soni (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), and Matthew Macfadyen (Death at a Funeral, Succession).

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produced the film while Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin served as executive producers. ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ was written by Reynolds, Reese, Wernick, Levy and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ opens in U.S. & Canadian movie theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

While we wait for July to roll around, share your thoughts on the action-packed trailer in the comments and check out some first look photos from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ below!