Rest Easy, Godfather of Comedy: Five Of Paul Mooney’s Realest Comedic Moments

Reports from journalist and TV One commentator Roland Martin detail that comedian Paul Mooney passed away at 79 years old, after suffering a heart attack in his home in Oakland.

Roland Martin received a call from Mooney’s cousin Rudy Ealy with the news. Martin shared a tweet today (May 19) on his personal Twitter account saying, “BREAKING NEWS: Comedic legend Paul Mooney has passed away. His cousin, Rudy Ealy, just called me from Paul’s phone and said he passed away two hours ago after suffering a heart attack at his home in Oakland. He was 79. We will pay tribute to him tonight on #RolandMartinUnfiltered”

Paul Mooney has been one of the most candid comedians of our time often shedding light on issues within the Black community, analyzing white America and simply keeping it raw and unfiltered. His style of comedy made for the best performances, and Mooney will be sadly missed by fans, who have laughed alongside him for many years. Many of Mooney’s best moments are deleted scenes that never made it on network television. There are some rare scenes that fans may have never seen before.

Paul Mooney was considerably one of the greatest comedians in the industry, so it is only right that we honor his legacy with some of his realest moments to date with this list of his most candid comedic moments.

Rest easy, Paul Mooney!