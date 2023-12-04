Making Our Voices Heard: Fat Joe, Angela Rye, Charlamagne Tha God & More Speak At Roc Nation’s 2nd Annual Social Justice Summit

Last week (December 1st), Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition hosted its 2nd annual social justice summit at the Javits Center in New York City. The event included speaking appearances from New York attorney general Letitia James, Fat Joe, Charlamagne Tha God, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, Angela Rye, Until Freedom co-founder Tamika Mallory, Soledad O’Brien, CNN chief legal analyst Laura Coates, assistant attorney general for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Kristen Clarke and many more that drew over 3,000 attendees.

Additionally, the summit featured over 60 national and local non-profit organizations including REFORM Alliance, Last Prisoner Project, Innocence Project, Gathering for Justice, etc. that provided programs and resources to all attendees to advocate for change in their respective communities. The summit also included an art gallery that leveraged artwork that told the stories of activism.

A few highlights included from the day included:

Letitia James, Kristen Clarke and Michelle Miller participated in a fireside chat to discuss the ongoing fight against hate crimes, especially in this political climate.

Fat Joe introduced a panel that featured the families of Sean Belland DJ Henry – both of whom were shot and killed by police officers.

Charlamagne Tha God moderated a panel about mental health treatment within the criminal justice system with The Solution Focused Universe founder Elliott Connie, family therapist Dr. Jay Barnett, Vibrant Emotional Health national director Laura Evansand Deputy Director at the Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice Derek Hamilton.

