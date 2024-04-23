Granny Got Bars: Salt-N-Pepa Debut New Remix With GRANDMA’S Cookies

No one can spoil you quite like grandma does, and GRANDMA’S Cookies – the brand baking up memories for more than 110 years – is no exception. GRANDMA’S Cookies has enlisted iconic hip-hop duo Salt-N-Pepa to debut its new look and drop the first of many treats for cookie lovers and hip-hop fans alike: a reimagined version of the classic nursery rhyme, “Who Stole the Cookie from the Cookie Jar?”. The remix was co-written with Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton who star in an accompanying video that fans can now watch on Instagram @grandmascookies.

“As a grandma myself, it was a no-brainer to partner with GRANDMA’S because the brand is showing off a fresh, modern take on what it means to be the matriarch,” said Sandra “Pepa” Denton. “We had a blast creating the remix and got to pack the new verses with personality. I can’t wait for fans to experience our rendition.”

To make things even sweeter, GRANDMA’S Cookies is treating cookie lovers to weeks of exclusive content and epic prizes. From April 23rd through June 19th, fans will have the chance to win weekly goodies from GRANDMA’S cookie jar, including a grand prize of $10,000.

“We’re excited to work with GRANDMA’S Cookies on this campaign because it’s all about embracing a bold, bright attitude while enjoying some treats along the way. We’ve been baking up hits in the studio for over 35 years and our latest remix with GRANDMA’S is another delicious hit,” said Cheryl “Salt” James.

GRANDMA’S Cookies can be found at retailers nationwide and on grandmascookies.com with new packaging featuring an update to its iconic logo. While GRANDMA’S Cookies has a fresh look, it still offers the same quality and fan-favorite flavors including chocolate chip, peanut butter and mini vanilla crèmes.

“As GRANDMA’S Cookies unveils its bold new exterior and revamped digital presence, Salt-N-Pepa are the perfect partners to help us connect with our audience in a way unlike ever before,” said Leslie Vesper, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “With over 110 years of history, GRANDMA’S Cookies is excited to celebrate our beloved flavors that fans know and love along with our modern look.”

For the chance to win sweet prizes, follow GRANDMA’S Cookies on Instagram @grandmascookies, look for hidden cookie jars throughout the brand’s feed and comment the location of the cookie jar in each post. For official rules, please visit here. Check out Salt-N-Pepa’s remix and share your thoughts in the comments.