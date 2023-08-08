The Gift That Keeps Giving: Top NBA Draft Pick Scoot Henderson & His Family Host O.D.D-Con In Marietta

This past weekend (August 5 and 6), the number three pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson and his family hosted O.D.D-Con, an exciting back-to-school event that celebrates the individuals who are Overly Determined to Dominate (O.D.D is a mindset coined by Scoot, a way of thinking, doing, living and attaching your path to the life you want to achieve). The event brings together technology, empowerment segments, sports, art and fashion to unite the Marietta community.
Over the weekend, O.D.D-Con offered an opportunity for learning and personal growth, with workshops and seminars on topics such as entrepreneurship, wellness, STEM education and personal development. Sports enthusiasts were able to participate in a variety of friendly competitions such as basketball, volleyball, pickleball, yoga and meditation.
Creatives were treated with the opportunity to be immersed in Atlanta’s vibrant culture through live performances, interactive art installations and workshops led by local artists and musicians. Additionally, the local fashion community came together to enjoy a curated fashion show, featuring local designers and models such as China Henderson’s Mixe of Luxe brand, showcasing their latest creations and trends.
Attendees were also able to receive free school supplies for students in order to help children start off with another successful school year. Brands who pariticpated include the likes of Fanatics, Bose, Microsoft and more.
The event brought together local vendors from the community, including highlights such as: Maui Wowie Hot Chicken, ALL YEAR, I Just Came To Hoop, Big Fish and Chicken ATL and more.
Huge shout out to Scoot and the Henderson family for using their platform to make a difference in their community. Check out some photos from the weekend’s events below.
1. BIG ScootSource:Next Play 360
2. Picture Perfect EventSource:Next Play 360
3. For The KidsSource:Next Play 360
4. Handling Business With A SmileSource:Next Play 360
5. AdorableSource:Next Play 360
6. Cuteness OverloadSource:Next Play 360
7. This Has Turned Into Her Photo Shoot. LolSource:Next Play 360
8. Hater Blockers OnSource:Next Play 360
9. The Ones Who Make It Worth ItSource:Next Play 360
10. The FutureSource:Next Play 360
11. What It’s All AboutSource:Next Play 360
12. O.D.DSource:Next Play 360
13. Making A DifferenceSource:Next Play 360
14. The Henderson FamilySource:Next Play 360
15. Checkin’ Out MerchSource:Next Play 360
-
Basketball Legend God Shammgod Inspires Son and Next Generation of Players
-
Former Professional Basketball Player God Shammgod Doesn't Let Pain Slow Down His Game
-
Happy Eggplant Friday! Here Are 26 Celebrity D*ck Pics To Start Your Weekend
-
Sinéad O'Connor Shaved This Rap Group's Logo In Her Head To Protest 1989 Grammys
-
WTF! Bashid McLean Poses For A Photo With His Mother's Decapitated Head! (PHOTOS)
-
22 Memorable Nip Slips & Wardrobe Malfunctions You HAVE To See Now
-
HORRIFIC! Footage Shows Two Girls Brutally Beating 16-Year-Old Before Holding Her Down To Be Raped (GRAPHIC)
-
20 Of Our Favorite Celebrity Nipples (NSFW PHOTOS)