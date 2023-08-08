The Gift That Keeps Giving: Top NBA Draft Pick Scoot Henderson & His Family Host O.D.D-Con In Marietta

This past weekend (August 5 and 6), the number three pick of the 2023 NBA Draft Scoot Henderson and his family hosted O.D.D-Con, an exciting back-to-school event that celebrates the individuals who are Overly Determined to Dominate (O.D.D is a mindset coined by Scoot, a way of thinking, doing, living and attaching your path to the life you want to achieve). The event brings together technology, empowerment segments, sports, art and fashion to unite the Marietta community.

Over the weekend, O.D.D-Con offered an opportunity for learning and personal growth, with workshops and seminars on topics such as entrepreneurship, wellness, STEM education and personal development. Sports enthusiasts were able to participate in a variety of friendly competitions such as basketball, volleyball, pickleball, yoga and meditation.

Creatives were treated with the opportunity to be immersed in Atlanta’s vibrant culture through live performances, interactive art installations and workshops led by local artists and musicians. Additionally, the local fashion community came together to enjoy a curated fashion show, featuring local designers and models such as China Henderson’s Mixe of Luxe brand, showcasing their latest creations and trends.

Attendees were also able to receive free school supplies for students in order to help children start off with another successful school year. Brands who pariticpated include the likes of Fanatics, Bose, Microsoft and more.

The event brought together local vendors from the community, including highlights such as: Maui Wowie Hot Chicken, ALL YEAR, I Just Came To Hoop, Big Fish and Chicken ATL and more.

Huge shout out to Scoot and the Henderson family for using their platform to make a difference in their community. Check out some photos from the weekend’s events below.